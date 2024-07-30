Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

work from home location 2024
Work

What Your WFH Location Says About Your Personality

target shoes dupes
Trends and Inspo

9 Trendy Target Shoes That Are Dupes Of Name Brand Favorites

only murders in the building season 4
TV

"Only Murders In The Building" Fan Favorite On Potential Return

Your Dark Secrets by Elle Marr
Entertainment

Elle Marr's "Your Dark Secrets" Is The It Girl Of Summer Thriller Books

riding boots
Trends and Inspo

6 Chic Riding Boots I’m Dreaming Of For Fall

start of Pumpkin Spice Season
Food News

Unpopular Opinion: Pumpkin Spice Season Is Starting Too Early

alexis bledel favorite gilmore girls characters
TV

Alexis Bledel's Fave 'Gilmore Girls' Characters Are SO Rory-Coded

blake lively kids
Celebrity News

We Finally Know The Gender Of Blake Lively's Fourth Baby

Trending Stories

work
Work

What Your WFH Location Says About Your Personality

style
Trends and Inspo

9 Trendy Target Shoes That Are Dupes Of Name Brand Favorites

tv
TV

"Only Murders In The Building" Fan Favorite On Potential Return

books
Entertainment

Elle Marr's "Your Dark Secrets" Is The It Girl Of Summer Thriller Books