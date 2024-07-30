Author Julia Quinn Teases 'Bridgerton' Season 5 And Beyond: "Yes, There Are Plans"
If you’ve worried that we won't see all eight Bridgerton sibling love stories, you can put your fears to rest! Author Julia Quinn revealed it's "really clear" that Netflix has been considering adapting all the Bridgerton books from the very beginning.
"One of the things that was very exciting when they actually first bought the series was that it was really clear to me that they put a lot of thought into it already," Julia Quinn tells People.
Bridgerton season 1 premiered in December 2020 and immediately became one of Netflix’s most popular titles. And every season yet has continued to break records. In 2021, season 1 became Netflix's most-watched series ever, while the show was the first series to hold the first and second spots on the Most Popular Listin 2022. Season 3 has been in the Netflix Global Top 10 for 10 weeks as of July 2024, and based on the overwhelming response to Bridgerton season 4, the fans aren't slowing down anytime soon.
Will Bridgerton have a season 5?
It looks like Netflix, Shondaland, and Julia Quinn are planning for a Bridgerton season 5 and beyond. In preparing for season 1, Quinn and the Bridgerton team had to look at the stories in her books and go “very specifically say, 'These characters are included, these characters are not.' In that process, it was really clear to me that they had a long plan and were really thinking about all the books.”
“I think that's been going through the whole way,” she tells People. “Which is a long-winded way of saying, 'Yes, there are plans [for beyond season 4].' But, of course, those plans can always change.”
We’ve already seen Daphne and Simon’s story from The Duke & I, as well as Anthony and Kate’s from The Viscount Who Loved Me and Colin and Penelope's from Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Up next? Benedict and Sophie Beckett's Cinderella-esque story from An Offer From A Gentleman. Fingers crossed we’ll also see To Sir Phillip, With Love (Eloise and Philip Crane), When He Was Wicked (Francesca and Michaela (originally Michael)), It's In His Kiss (Hyacinth and Gareth St. Clair), and On the Way to the Wedding (Gregory and Lucy Abernathy).
If you're doing the math, you'll know that means we could be visiting the Ton for the next five or more years! So don't get rid of those corset dresses and costumes just yet.
What's going to happen in Bridgerton season 4?
Bridgerton season 4 might follow Benedict's story, but his onscreen sisters told us their hopes for their characters' futures. "I'd love for Eloise to get political, do you know what I mean?" actress Claudia Jessie says. "I'd love that because there's so much room for Eloise to go there."
"I'm so excited to see what the writers come up with [for Francesca]," says Hannah Dodd. "I just hope she steps into herself a little bit more and kind of goes after things that make her happy, and knows that she's deserving of that. But I'm new here. So, like anything they give me, I'm gonna be happy with."
Considering my personal favorite relationship on the show is Anthony, Hyacinth, and Gregory, I'm excited for each future season just to see a whole new side to the older siblings.
