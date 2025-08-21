As much as I am a summer girl, fall just hits different. There's something so magical about that first chilly day. Of course, this season filled with delicious baked treats and pumpkin spice lattes also calls for adorable layered outfits. The balance between cozy and chic is my absolute jam when it comes to fall fashion, and there’s no better garment to achieve that vibe than a good jacket or coat. As I start to shop for my seasonal wardrobe, these are the six coolest outerwear finds I can’t stop eyeing. They already have me counting down the days until sweater weather officially arrives.

Shop 6 super chic fall outerwear pieces that’ll instantly complete your cool-weather outfits below!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Slim Vegan Suede Mockneck Jacket Chocolatey brown tones like the one this jacket boasts are my go-to for looking put-together during the fall months, and I love that this one is made of vegan suede. I think it'll make a superb addition to my fall wardrobe – if I can't thrift a genuine suede one first!

Reformation Reformation Archer Denim Jacket Any outerwear with a contrasting collar has my heart. That's exactly why I'm eyeing this denim jacket from Reformation. Though the dark wash feels a bit more casual, the cut and seam work on it lean more tailored and elevated, so even a t-shirt-centric outfit could look sleek.

Anthropologie Maeve Hound Trench Coat I don't know what it is, but I really want to step out in a trench coat this upcoming season. I'd pair the longer length with some tall boots to really play with the contradicting silhouettes. From heavy rain days to moments when I just need the lightest layer available, this neutral-colored one is perfect. Plus, the subtle plaid trim takes it up a notch!

Gap Gap Twill Bubble Jacket This slightly-puffy jacket adds some nice shape without being too overbearing or oversized. I absolutely adore the plethora of buttons for flair, as well as the taller collar for practicality once things really cool off.

Quince Quince 100% Leather Cropped Zip-Front Jacket Black leather jackets are so classic for fall, but I've never owned one! Adding a smooth one like this would truly step up my outfit game, plus I like that it can work not just for fall time, but for winter, too.

Target Target Future Collective Track Bomber Jacket For sportier and on-the-go days, this navy bomber is so sweet! It definitely feels retro-inspired and the bomber silhouette is downright flattering.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.