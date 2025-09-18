Nothing makes me feel put-together quite like the perfect fall jacket does, but it’s important that any layer I throw on is not only warm and cozy, but fashion-forward, too. When it comes to those chic outerwear finds with major cozy girl vibes, I can guarantee that Anthropologie always delivers. From chore coats to fleecy layers, I scrolled all of their outerwear designs and uncovered eight stunning Anthropologie jackets that will have you looking effortlessly stylish all fall.

Shop 8 perfectly polished Anthropologie jackets for fall below!

Anthropologie RD Style Bea Houndstooth Quilted Barn Jacket Barn jackets (or chore coats – both terms refer to the same style) are great to snag if you like even your most casual fall outfits to look polished. This one in particular delivers on the luxe front, thanks to the classic houndstooth pattern, clean seams, and subtle contrasting collar. Love!

Anthropologie BLANKNYC Suede Trench Coat Trench coats will immediately make you that girl. This one is elevated even more with some sleek suede! Both the material and light brown colorway make it undeniably cozy for the fall season. I'd style it with a mini dress and tall boots for the drama.

Anthropologie UGG Ellison UGGFluff Shell Fleece Jacket If you're at all familiar with how comfy UGG boots are, this jacket is basically like swarming yourself in their soft, warm fleece lining. If you live somewhere frigid, this cozy material is a must! What I adore most about this jacket is the silhouette is broken up nicely with the scalloped trim.

Anthropologie Pilcro The Lexie Cropped Workwear Jacket Inspired by workwear, this cropped jacket brings some femme vibes to a classically-masculine garment – and I'm so here for it! Playing with that contrast is one of my absolute favorite things to do when planning an outfit. It's an easy formula to follow but can take so many different shapes!

Anthropologie FOUND Lariat Horse Embroidery Jacket Horse girl summer is never over, and I live by that. Even in cooler temps, you can embrace the equine energy that took over the fashion world for a brief moment. Case in point? This iconic embroidered number that you can wear with basically everything this season.

Anthropologie BLANKNYC Black Coffee Crop Suede Jacket Suede strikes again! If you don't rock with the longline jacket I listed above, this cropped cutie is bound to be more your style. Subtly tailored, it works wonderfully for both casual and formal occasions.

Anthropologie BLANKNYC Frame Focus Sherpa Jacket I love that sherpa can be both practical and pretty. Oftentimes, fall jackets are one or the other, rendering them unreliable for the cold weather or downright drab. Not this style, though! It's also equal parts edgy and sophisticated for all your fall outfit needs.

Anthropologie Maeve Denim Boxy Jacket This boxy jacket definitely has some nice, quirky flair, thanks to the leopard print accents. Even though the pattern could be considered a bit 'out there,' I still think its neutral palette works great for more-basic fall outfits. Spruce it up!

