For a limited timeframe leading up to Valentine’s Day, Anthropologie is offering a 30% discount to some of their most coveted (and most romantic) gift ideas. Whether you’re shopping for a long-time partner, a best friend, or simply treating yourself, these seven finds bring Anthro’s signature charm without the sting of paying full price. Score!

We sifted through Anthropologie’s best Valentine's Day Gifts on sale right now and found the sweetest deals to shop before the season’s over. Shop them below!

Anthropologie The Bistro Tile Stoneware Espresso Cup & Saucer: Valentine's Edition This duo is so darling. The fact that the espresso mug comes with a matching saucer makes it feel extra special for whoever you're gifting for V-Day this year. We'd round out the set with a bag of locally-roasted coffee or a box of tea leaves. Snag the set for jut $14 (was $20) while the sale lasts.

Anthropologie The Bistro Tile Stoneware Vanity Tray: Valentine's Edition Crafted with the same Anthro-famous bistro tile design, this catchall tray can be used to collect stray pieces of jewelry or even some small Valentine's candies to set out and snack on during the season. With the sale, it's down to $22.40 from an original price of $32.

Anthropologie L&Clay Trinket Dish If the bistro tile look just isn't the vibe, Anthro is also selling these adorable trinket dishes clad with sweet messages for $16.80 (was $24).

Anthropologie Chocolate Covered Strawberry Icon Juice Glass Anthropologie's iconic Icon Juice Glasses make such a cutie little gift for anyone, especially because they come in so many different designs. This chocolate-covered strawberry one is a perfect fit for Valentine's Day and is going for a mere $11.20 when it's typically $16. Their iced lattes and matchas will never be the same!

Anthropologie Benedita Frame This charming picture frame is the ultimate vessel for a photo of you and your giftee's favorite memory. You can shop it in this circular shape (on sale for $19.60) or opt for one that's more ovular (on sale for $23.80).

Anthropologie Terrain Recycled Glass Heart Shoppable in three sizes and four colors, this decorative glass heart can be used to DIY your gift vision, whether it's a made-to-last Valentine's-themed garland or a handmade necklace. Each iteration is 30% off for a limited time!

Anthropologie Terrain Peony Blush Heart Candle This candle boasts six wicks for maximum aroma payoff. Plus, it just looks super cute as a centerpiece thanks to its heart shape and floral motifs. Normally $68, it's now on sale for $47.60.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more curated gift ideas for every occasion!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.