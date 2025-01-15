15 Anthropologie Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Downright Perfect
Anthropologie (AKA our fave place) is truly your one-stop shop for all things Valentine’s Day – from home decor and date night outfitsto gifts for treating that special someone (or even just yourself), they’ve got all the cuteness! These 15 giftable finds feel oh-so-special for V-Day, no matter how or who you're celebrating.
Get ready to fall head over heels for these perfect Anthropologie Valentine’s Day gifts!
Anthropologie
Lost Pattern 3-Piece Silk Gift Set
This nifty, gifty trio includes a pillowcase, a sleep mask, and a scrunchie, all crafted from luxe-feeling mulberry silk. Your skin and hair are gonna love how soft it feels when you're ready to sleep.
Anthropologie
Knipschildt Valentine's Day Chocolate Truffles
These artsy truffles are perfect for celebrating the lovey-dovey holiday! The box comes complete with 29 pieces with different decadent flavors.
Anthropologie
Espresso Martini Baby Wall Art
Ah, the espresso martini – our one true love! 😭 All jokes aside, this adorable print makes a great Valentine's Day gift for the cocktail lover in your life. They'll want to keep it up all year long!
Anthropologie
Lips Icon Juice Glass
This signature drinking glass from Anthro is dotted in tiny lil' lips that recall the Valentine's Day spirit perfectly.
Anthropologie
Heart Charms Necklace
Charm necklaces are all the rage right now. This one is fixed up with plenty of heart-shaped pieces to reflect all things V-Day!
Anthropologie
Staub Heart Cocotte
The home chef is gonna go absolutely bonkers for this professional-grade cocotte. It's made of cast iron, heating its contents up with impressive evenness, plus, the interior boasts a rough texture that results in "exceptional browning." Oh yeah, and it's also shaped like a heart!
Anthropologie
Juliette Has A Gun Eau De Parfum
Perfume will never not be an exceptional gift! This sultry scent features a delicious balance of vanilla and neroli that "regales the senses" and "provokes immediate pleasure." Sounds very suitable for V-Day.
Anthropologie
Terrain Copper Heart Bird Feeder
If your giftee spends more time outside than inside, this heart-shaped bird feeder will definitely enlighten their time on the patio or in the backyard! The design allows enough space for a little birdie to perch inside the heart – so cute!
Anthropologie
Aota Sarah Bag
For the fashionista, a sleek bag like this one will surely make the perfect gift. The small strap has a bow design on top of it for cutesy shoulder carrying, though you can also whip out the detachable crossbody strap to easily go hands-free.
Anthropologie
Warmies Heart Plush
This snuggle-worthy weighted plush can be warmed in the microwave or chilled in the freezer to help relieve cramps, back and neck pains, headaches, and the like. Either way, this heart-shaped cutie will soothe and calm you with the scent of fresh-dried French lavender!
Anthropologie
Silver Cloud Heart Print Satin Gift Set
This sweet gift set encourages the deepest, comfiest sleep so you can wake up to be your very best self.
Anthropologie
Metallic Bow Match Striker + Holder
This match striker and holder combo piece would totally complete a candle for a swoon-worthy Valentine's Day gift!
Anthropologie
Cherry Drop Earrings
A great match for V-Day season and beyond, these cherry-shaped earrings add a dash of sweetness to any outfit.
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Volcano Valentine Jar Candle
The signature Volcano scent from Capri Blue highlights notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, and limes for an uplifting feel. This year, it's shoppable in this stunning Valentine's Day-themed glass to go with the rest of your seasonal decor.
Anthropologie
Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Set
An at-home mani is the epitome of self care! Gift them this set so they can slay their nails themselves – it comes in plenty of different colors suitable for V-Day!
