Anthropologie’s latest dog-themed finds are about to make you and your pet’s hearts skip a beat. From dog-dotted sweaters to canine-inspired home decor pieces, these playful Anthropologie products are downright stylish, all while paying homage to your favorite furry friend. Not a pet parent? These 10 picks would also make ahh-mazing gifts for the holidays (or just because) for anyone who treats their doggo like royalty!

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 Anthropologie finds every dog lover will be absolutely obsessed with.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Dog Sweatshirt This cozy throw-on-and-go sweatshirt comes in four different dog designs so you can celebrate your Lab, Frenchie, or Doodle in style.

Anthropologie Maeve Dogs Tie-Front Cardigan Sweater Equally preppy and playful, this cardi is simply too cute to not rock on a dog walk.

Anthropologie Rifle Paper Co. Porcelain Hot Dogs Mug Lover of all breeds? Go with this cutesy mug for your morning coffee.

Anthropologie Flat White Mock-Neck Embroidered Dog Icon Sweater This minimalist sweater still boasts an adorable pup on the front to tap into all the puppy love.

Anthropologie The Shrunken Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve This is the ideal layering piece for fall time since you can easily put a tank under it or slap on a sweater vest over the top. Either way, you'll be repping your pet parenthood with the embroidered pocket design.

Anthropologie Beaded Canvas Tote This tote is everything! It could be stunning as a catchall for your dog's accessories and toys, or you could just as easily carry it for yourself on long errand days.

Anthropologie Porridge Jolene Pullover Sweater This sweater depicting a jersey-wearing doggie will be an instant hit once tailgate season rolls around! It comes in five more colorways, too, to suit your personal style.

Anthropologie The Icon Table Lamp: Dog Edition If you want to bring your dog love to your home decor lineup, start with this chic table lamp! Anthro sells a ton of different breed designs if you're looking for a specific shape.

Anthropologie The Briar Piped Pajama Pants Cozy up in these dog-themed pajamas once, and you'll never go back to another loungewear set once the weather really cools down.

Anthropologie Maeve x Tulastra Studio Boxy Tee Let the people know that you're Team Dog with this flattering boxy tee! It can truly be styled in so many different ways, plus it makes a stellar gift if you're stuck on what to get the dog lover in your life.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more adorable Anthropologie finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.