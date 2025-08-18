Perfect for pup parents!
10 Anthropologie Finds Dog Lovers Will Be Obsessed With
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Anthropologie’s latest dog-themed finds are about to make you and your pet’s hearts skip a beat. From dog-dotted sweaters to canine-inspired home decor pieces, these playful Anthropologie products are downright stylish, all while paying homage to your favorite furry friend. Not a pet parent? These 10 picks would also make ahh-mazing gifts for the holidays (or just because) for anyone who treats their doggo like royalty!
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 Anthropologie finds every dog lover will be absolutely obsessed with.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Dog Sweatshirt
This cozy throw-on-and-go sweatshirt comes in four different dog designs so you can celebrate your Lab, Frenchie, or Doodle in style.
Anthropologie
Maeve Dogs Tie-Front Cardigan Sweater
Equally preppy and playful, this cardi is simply too cute to not rock on a dog walk.
Anthropologie
Rifle Paper Co. Porcelain Hot Dogs Mug
Lover of all breeds? Go with this cutesy mug for your morning coffee.
Anthropologie
Flat White Mock-Neck Embroidered Dog Icon Sweater
This minimalist sweater still boasts an adorable pup on the front to tap into all the puppy love.
Anthropologie
The Shrunken Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve
This is the ideal layering piece for fall time since you can easily put a tank under it or slap on a sweater vest over the top. Either way, you'll be repping your pet parenthood with the embroidered pocket design.
Anthropologie
Beaded Canvas Tote
This tote is everything! It could be stunning as a catchall for your dog's accessories and toys, or you could just as easily carry it for yourself on long errand days.
Anthropologie
Porridge Jolene Pullover Sweater
This sweater depicting a jersey-wearing doggie will be an instant hit once tailgate season rolls around! It comes in five more colorways, too, to suit your personal style.
Anthropologie
The Icon Table Lamp: Dog Edition
If you want to bring your dog love to your home decor lineup, start with this chic table lamp! Anthro sells a ton of different breed designs if you're looking for a specific shape.
Anthropologie
The Briar Piped Pajama Pants
Cozy up in these dog-themed pajamas once, and you'll never go back to another loungewear set once the weather really cools down.
Anthropologie
Maeve x Tulastra Studio Boxy Tee
Let the people know that you're Team Dog with this flattering boxy tee! It can truly be styled in so many different ways, plus it makes a stellar gift if you're stuck on what to get the dog lover in your life.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more adorable Anthropologie finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.