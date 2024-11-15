25 Anthropologie Gifts That Are Perfect For The Cool Girl In Your Life
If you’re one of those people that prides themselves on delivering the perfect present and finds joy in seeing the giftee's face light up, Anthropologie is going to be your BFF for finding gifts this holiday season! From home decor to apparel and everything in between, Anthropologie delivers unique and eclectic finds that are fun and fashion-forward. It can be challenging sifting through the endless online racks of their treasures, though, so I’ve broken down the best gifts from Anthropologie so all you have to do is press *add to cart*!
Our 25 favorite Anthropologie gifts for 2024 gifting:
- 2025 17-Month Monogram Planner
- UGG Classic Mini Boots
- The Oversized Brigitte Satchel by Melie Bianco
- Icon Juice Glass
- New Balance 530 Sneakers
- Celestial Shimmer Crease-Free Hair Clips
- Peter Thomas Roth Galactic Gaze Eye Patches Gift Set
- NuFACE Mini+ Gift Set
- Bubble Letter Zodiac Necklace
- By Anthropologie Rhea Bow-Front Crop Cardigan Sweater
- Shoe Charm & Laces Set
- Cherry Lips Bag Charm
- Worn/West Let's Go For a Walk Trucker Hat
- Salt & Stone Mini Trio Gift Set
- Eleanor Bowmer Stoneware Zodiac Mug
- Icon Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Glass Candle
- I-SEA Aviator Readers
- Slip Silk Pillowcase
- BrüMate Era Straw Tumbler Water Bottle
- Maeve Pointed-Toe Moto Mary Jane Flats
- By Anthropologie Boxer Pants
- Zodiac Rollerball Eau De Parfum
- The Fiona Beaded Bag: Buckle Edition
- Stern & Splendid Candle Warmer Lamp
- Nomatiq Flume Electric Lighter
Let's jump into the best gifts from Anthropologie for the season! These are perfect for teen girls, Gen-Z-ers, fashion lovers, and those who can't help but hop on the latest trends.
Anthropologie
For the one that plans like it's a full-time job: 2025 17-Month Monogram Planner
Is there ever a better gift than something that'll help them keep their life in order? 2025, we're coming for you.
Anthropologie
For the cozy-chic gal: UGG Classic Mini Boots
These mini UGG boots are so on-trend right now, any cool fashion gal will adore them as a gift.
Anthropologie
Bring street style to their closet: The Oversized Brigitte Satchel by Melie Bianco
This bag fits everything your giftee could possibly need in the day-to-day – and then some.
Anthropologie
For the skincare-obsessed: NuFACE Mini+ Gift Set
This slightly-bougie skincare device tones and lifts your face while targeting signs of aging, like fine lines and wrinkles. It'll be such a luxe upgrade to your giftee's current routine!
Anthropologie
For the girl on the go: New Balance 530 Sneakers
These fashion-forward sneakers work well across a variety of outfits and occasions, like hitting the gym, going on a hot girl walk, or running weekend errands. The cool girl in your life will love pairing them with her favorite matching workout set and a sleek trench coat when it's cold out.
Anthropologie
Being trendy is too easy: Cherry Lips Bag Charm
Bag charms are all the rage right now, so help them hop on the trend with this adorably eye-catching keychain.
Anthropologie
To wear with her cowgirl boots: Worn/West Let's Go For a Walk Trucker Hat
Trucker hats are the perfect head gear for a casual-get up. Styles that make a statement like this one are perfect for the Western fashion lover!
Anthropologie
Seasonal scent for their space: Icon Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Glass Candle
Anthropologie's candle selection is bomb – you're bound to find a scent your giftee will approve of. We recommend this seasonal woody scent encased in a festive, tree-dotted glass!
Anthropologie
Unique lighter that looks like decor: Nomatiq Flume Electric Lighter
Pick up this electric lighter to coordinate with any candle gift. We promise they've never owned a lighter like this!
Anthropologie
Okay, she's a bookworm: I-SEA Aviator Readers
Whether she's working through her current TBR list or starting off the workweek, these chic readers will help her see clearly. You can snag 'em in a handful of colors and different strengths based on her vision.
Anthropologie
Straight to the point for the shoe lover: Maeve Pointed-Toe Moto Mary Jane Flats
All the cool girls are rocking pointed flats for winter. Bonus points for this pair being metallic!
