Colorful Kitchens Are Getting Kitschier With The "Kitschens" Trend In 2024
Pinterest Predicts just came out for 2024, and one of the coolest trends hitting the home next year is what they’re callin’ “Kitschens.” Kitschens bring the quirk, the eccentric, and of course, the colorful to kitchen spaces. In Pinterest’s words:
“They say the party always moves to the kitchen. But sometimes, the party is the kitchen. This year, Gen X and Boomers will quirk up their cooking areas with thrifted finds, vintage appliances and eye-jarring pops of paint. No minimalist aesthetic is safe.”
And I am all for it. Those eerily clean, devastatingly gray boxes they’re calling houses now should be eliminated. What happened to the joyous explosions of color around the house? The never-before-seen vintage pieces that stand out from the crowd? I take these things as clear signs of life – and you should be able to tell that people live freely in their homes.
So, in 2024, it’s only right to embrace a dose of color in a world of drab. (I imagine cool decor makes your meals taste better, too.) Kitschens should be filled with polka-dotty, zig-zaggy weirdness: bright appliances, mismatched utensils, borderline bizarre figurines and storage solutions. Here’s what to shop if you’re diggin’ the Kitschen.
Shop The Kitschens Trend
Keidason Silicone Kitchen Utensils Set
Mismatched anything goes along with the Kitschen aesthetic, and these utensils are sure to bring some joy into your cooking.
Citizens of the Beach Gummo Rainbow Double Sided Turkish Cotton Pom Pom Kitchen Towel
Make your kitchen linens *pop* with the help of these multicolored towels. The pattern reminds me of a chunky knit, which only ups the kitschiness.
Susan Alexandra Beaded Planter
Decorating with alternative materials will also amp up the quirkiness in your kitchen, so this beaded container is just perf.
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Figural Heart Cocotte
Kitschens are all about embracing uniqueness and downright fun! Think about the stuff that'd make your inner child happy – for me, it's this darling heart pot.
Smo Ceramics Banana Dish
Sponge.NYC Kitchen Sponge
This sponge is handcrafted from sparkly yarn, adding a touch of pure whimsy. With the Kitschen trend, it's okay to be playful with even the smallest of details.
Farfalloni-Shaped Pot Holders
This pair of pasta-shaped pot holders definitely give off that childlike sense of play and wonder, but are still practical enough for your adult self. 😉
TIMEFOTO Drinking Glasses
Going along with the colorful and the mismatched, these adorable drinking glasses provide a special sipping experience.
BUYDEEM DT620 2-Slice Toaster
Retro appliances are also so in for this upcoming trend. Look for lighter pastels and simplified controls like the ones on this affordable toaster!
Polspotten Caps & Jars Set
I'm telling you – mismatching isn't tacky! It's fun! It's wacky! If all this crazy color isn't your exact personal style, just pick up one jar instead of three to play with the trend.
Wooden Paper Towel Holder
This paper towel holder has it all in the details – AKA a cutie little flower design!
Dusen Dusen Oven Mitt
Dusen Dusen has gained fame for their funky color combos, and it's even better that they specialize in kitchen goods. Or shall I say – Kitschen goods!
ALINK Ribbed Drinking Glass Cups with Glass Straws
You can start simple for this up-and-coming trend. Take these wonky glasses for example – they're a good step up from your regular-schmegular drinking glasses without being too out-there.
Libbey Vintage Juice Glasses
These pieces make a play on the vintage glassware of years past, but the vibrant colors really speak to the Kitschen trend.
Nostalgia Retro Compact Countertop Microwave Oven
This microwave might just be the cutest microwave I've ever seen. The cool color and sleek handle are Kitchen's perfect match.
Material The rePrep Set
Yes, wood cutting boards do an excellent job at providing a chopping platform, but these eye-catching ones are just so much more fun to look at (and just as practical)!
Streamline Flamingo Salt & Pepper Set
Like I mentioned before – just have fun with it! These flamingo shakers infuse you kitchen table with utter playfulness.
Selena Liu Serving Friends
Again, these serving utensils are a little offbeat, but still get the job done in style!
