Ariana Grande Plans To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of "Yours Truly" This Week
Get ready to relive 2013 because Ariana Grande plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Yours Truly. Since her debut on the musicscene, the pop star since solidified her stance as a vocalist with melodic notes and catchy lyrics. Remember the impact "Thank U, Next" had on the world? Somehow, Grande knew just how to stir up conversations with her music.
Although she hasn't commented on her (controversial) relationshipstatus lately, these old songs may strike a new chord the second time around. 😉
When did Ariana Grande announce her album anniversary celebration?
She posted an announcement via Instagram Reels on Saturday.
When will the "Yours Truly" celebration begin?
Grande is kicking things off beginning August 25th — the same day Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are releasing new music...seems like a popular date!
How long with the "Yours Truly" celebration be?
Fans can expect to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Yours Truly for a week.
What can fans expect for the Yours Truly" celebration?
Beginning August 25th, Grande will release a digital deluxe version of Yours Truly and live performances of "Honeymoon Avenue" and "Daydreamin'." On August 26th, fans can expect her to release a portion of a Q&A and a mini merchandise collection. The following days will bring a live performance of "Baby I," the second part of the Q&A, a vinyl pre-order, and more live performances.
The final day of the anniversary rollout will be the official 10th Anniversary release date of Yours Truly. Grande will share a live performance of "The Way" and will give fans a peek at behind-scenes moments.
What are people saying about the Yours Truly" celebration?
Fans are elated the Grande is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Yours Truly and shared their thoughts on the announcement Instagramvideo. Actor/Model Rickey Thompson commented "I'm SEATED" while Saint Hoax offered, "miss arianarunpop is back 😭😭😭."
We're especially ready to hear the live performance of "That Way" and will be tuned in on August 30th to sing along to its lyrics.
Are you excited about Ariana Grande's plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Yours Truly? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.