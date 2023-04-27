Concert Etiquette Is Dead – Is It Really About The Music Anymore?
I’m not the only one that thinks concerts have changed for the worse. Between the number of aggressive shoves and beers spilled on me at post-pandemic shows, something’s definitely up. Out-of-pocket behaviors at concerts have considerably grown in the past few years, and it’s concerning for our future concert etiquette standards. Have we let the real concert experience slip through our hands? Music is supposed to unite us, but it feels like people aren’t really attending concerts for the music anymore.
@pardonmyemotionss Reply to @talitufeld1 you can kinda hear it here 🧍🏻♀️.. #clairo#slingtour♬ original sound - H
Without a doubt, COVID influenced the way we act in public. Even though society is moving past a strict quarantine mindset, a lot of the habits we developed while staying chronically inside linger. A lot of concert attendees now have an “anything goes” mindset, like there are truly no rules anymore. Take the on-stage harassment artists like Steve Lacy and Clairo faced for example – throwing things on stage at artists for attention has become more commonplace, which is not a good thing for artists or fans. Not only are die-hard fans putting their favorite artists in harm’s way, the incidents take enjoyable concert experiences away from everyone else at shows.
There's a sort of attention economy when it comes to being a fan – and it’s created a competitive vibe that surrounds the music community. Who can get the most viral video clip for TikTok? Who has the best Eras tour outfit? What zany thing can a front-and-center fan do to catch the artist’s attention? It’s virality above anything.
@rollingloud A beautiful moment ❤️ #rollingloud#icespice#rollingloudthailand♬ original sound - Rolling Loud
And after living online for so long during the pandemic, we’ve realized the power of a viral video, especially from the music icons we love. I’ll admit I love to see fancams of Taylor Swift dancing on stage, and of course Matty Healy’s “don't throw menthols on this stage” plays on repeat in my brain. Capturing these precious moments seems worth it for the views and likes, but detracts from the actual live music – which is the point, right? Fans that unashamedly hold their phones up for entire shows block other fans’ views, plus looking through a screen, they don’t even get the full experience themselves.
At concerts, we’re siloed in the same way we were during the pandemic. People don’t say ‘hi’ or smile at each other anymore, though you figure you’re all at a concert for the same reason. The lack of community and communication is what makes shows different from what they were. The next live music event you go to, aim to stay in the moment – the memories you make in realtime will be so much more impactful than a fleeting viral bit.
Tips for Concert Etiquette
- Respect others people's space. Remember that just like you don't want anyone invading your personal bubble at concerts, the people near you don't, either. Don't push others for the sole purpose of aggressively taking other concert-goers' spots in the crowd – it takes the fun away for everyone!
- Don't record the entire concert. Taking pictures and videos is completely valid at concerts, but holding up your phone the entire show can potentially block others' views of the artist, plus is overall a huge distraction. Sometimes artists just want you to enjoy the moment, away from the screen, too. Just snap the moment briefly before putting your phone back down.
- Engage with the artist appropriately. Not screaming and not throwing items at the artist on stage should be a total no-brainer. Verbal and physical violations can really affect the artists' performance, plus, they did nothing to warrant screams, or anything of the sort. Tune in to their voice and instrumentation to relish in the experience, and encourage others to do the same.
Header photo by Mark Angelo Sampan / PEXELS