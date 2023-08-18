EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff Gave Us Life Advice And It’s Truly What Dreams Are Made Of
Much like the 90s before it, Y2K is coming back strong. From beauty trends that still hit (hello eye gems!) to the era-defining teen dramas that still hold up, we love seeing everything (and everyone) from our formative years thriving once again. But unlike other teen stars of the early aughts, Hilary Duff never really faltered. In fact, she's been quietly thriving for the last two decades.
Of course, the term "quiet" is subjective. After all, she signed with a major label and released a her fifth studio album, the criminally underrated Breathe In. Breathe Out. in 2016. The album hit #3 on the Billboard Overall Album Chart (who else is patiently awaiting a follow up, or at least a video to "My Kind"?) before the singer and actress went on to star in not one, but two critically-acclaimed sitcoms.
Hilary Duff still highly visible to her fans, with an active social presence where she highlights her projects, partnerships (including her latest with OLLY!), and day-to-day life as a wife and mom of three. But you kind of need to seek her out, considering the days of headlining stadium tours and seeing her personal life as tabloid fodder are far in the past.
As a lifelong Hilary fan, it's amazing to see that she escaped child stardom relatively unscathed and emerged as a well-adjusted adult, while still balancing a highly successful career. So when I got the opportunity to meet Hilary at the OLLY Back-to-School Brunch, I couldn't resist asking about her sunny outlook, inspirations, and wellness must-haves.
For those who grew up on an endless loop of Lizzie McGuire and Metamorphosis during their formative years, or have ever watched an interview with Hilary Duff, you probably have a certain idea in your head of what her IRL personality is like. This writer certainly did, and I'm happy to report that she's just as bubbly as we've collectively imagined all these years.
Our conversation began with Hilary gushing about how excited she is to be here, in New York City, in August: "The weather in New York is really inspiring me right now! When I landed, I was like, 'This is why I love New York!' This is just the dreamiest weather." For those unacquainted, NYC weather isn't particularly enjoyable in the summer. Most of the city leaves for someplace habitable (read: not a humid mess), including my entire team on this particular day — but as a jaded New Yorker, I truly appreciated her positive attitude, which set the tone for the rest of our conversation.
Despite living in LA for most of her life, Hilary is a native Texan, and is refreshingly down to earth. She can't help but smile when speaking and tends to not take herself too seriously. A few simple affirmations keep her grounded and focused on what matters most: "I just try to remind myself that I'm doing great."
This is easier said than done, of course. "The pressure of being a working mom! Somehow you find a way to focus in on the weak moments and all the things you didn't do," she laughs.
However, thanks to juggling the responsibilities that come with being a mom of three, there is plenty she does do.
"At the end of some days, I'm like, 'I don't know how I did all of the things that I did today, but I did them!'" Hilary says. "This year, I'm trying to celebrate the wins and remember all that I crammed into the day. Even if it's as little as remembering the snack that Mae wants for school or getting to soccer on time, and just saying to myself, 'You're doing a great job!' There's so much expected out of a mom and it's a little unmanageable at times, so [I'm] just trying to be kind to myself."
Despite a busy family life, Hilary has been enjoying a relatively low-key couple of months between projects, thanks to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. She gushed about the newfound magic of "doing less," sharing that "This summer went by so fast, but I really took it easy! I was just in turndown mode and that felt really good."
How chill was her summer, exactly? She's a bit out of the loop on pop culture, not that she minds it, save for one cultural touchpoint at the top of her list: "I have got to get to the Barbiemovie! I feel like everyone has seen it except for me and I heard that I'm just going to love the story and the narrative. I can't wait to see it!"
What are Hilary Duff's favorite things about Fall?
Summer may be in full swing, but we're not-so-secretly counting down the days until fall. When we found out that Hilary is an autumn girly as well, we couldn't resist quizzing her on all her fall faves. Read on to see how your answers match up!
B+C: Spooky vibes or cozy vibes?
Hilary Duff: Cozy vibes!
B+C: Favorite Fall activity — watch a movie or read a book?
Hilary Duff: Read a book!
B+C: Hot chocolate or apple cider?
Hilary Duff: Apple Cider!
B+C: Pumpkin Spice Latter or Peppermint Mocha?
Hilary Duff: Neither!
B+C: Apple pie or pumpkin pie?
Hilary Duff: That's tough! Hmm, apple pie.
B+C: Caramel apple or candy corn?
Hilary Duff: Caramel apple!
B+C: Sweater or cardigan?
Hilary Duff: Sweater!
B+C: Candles or fairy lights?
Hilary Duff: Oooh, candle!
B+C: Back-to-school season or summer vacation?
Hilary Duff: Summer vacay!
What are Hilary Duff's wellness must-haves?
After Hilary shared some much-appreciated life advice and described her perfect Fall day, she was up for another game of this or that. Keep reading for Hilary Duff's wellness must-haves!
B+C: Morning or afternoon workout?
Hilary Duff: Morning workout!
B+C: Coffee or tea?
Hilary Duff: Coffee!
B+C: Yoga or gym?
Hilary Duff: Gym!
B+C: Fruit salad or veggie salad?
Hilary Duff: Veggie salad!
B+C: Gua sha or jade roller?
Hilary Duff: Gua sha!
B+C: Spa day or DIY face mask?
Hilary Duff: Spa day!
