Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

landman season 2
Entertainment

This 'Landman' Star Just Spilled On Filming Season 2

kate middleton cancer remission
Celebrity News

Thank Goodness — Kate Middleton Just Announced Her Cancer's In Remission!

we live in time streaming
Entertainment

Where You Can Stream Florence Pugh’s Tearjerker ‘’We Live In Time’

new tv shows february 2025
Entertainment

14 New TV Shows To Watch In February — Including ‘The White Lotus’

new movies 2025
Entertainment

25 New Movies You Don't Want To Miss In 2025

Outdated Kitchen Trends
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 "Outdated" Kitchen Trends You Should Ditch In 2025 (But You Probably Have)

galentine's day ideas
Creativity & DIY

50 Ideas To Plan An Epic Galentine’s Day With Your Girlfriends

winter shoes 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

The 5 Types Of Winter Shoes That Should Be In Every Closet

best valentine's day gifts 2025
Gifts

Send This “Swoon-Worthy” Valentine’s Day Gift Guide To Your S.O. Before Feb. 14

'1923' Season 1 Ending, Explained
Entertainment

The '1923' Season 1 Ending, Deaths, & Betrayals, Explained

old school tv shows
TV

12 "Old-School" TV Shows You Can Actually Stream Right Now