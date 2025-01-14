Hilary Duff Is Housing Mandy Moore & Family During LA Fires: "Altadena Strong."
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Amid the tragedy of the LA fires, neighbors are opening their homes to one another. In addition to AirBnb offering temporary housing and various YMCAs and Red Cross locations opening their doors, victims are finding safety with friends and family — and that includes your favorite celebrities. Like Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma, who opened their home to Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, and their family.
Here's what Mandy Moore and Griffin Goldsmith have said about Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma — and the LA wildfires.
Despite losing everything, Griffin is touched by Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma.
After Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's home was affected by the wildfires in Altadena (they lost their garage, music studio, and back house), Mandy's brother-in-law Griffin Goldsmith revealed the family had been taken in by Hilary Duff.
"All of this so overwhelming," he said on Instagram. "Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a gofundme for us to help with everything moving forward. Not to mention they are currently housing my brother’s family. They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately. This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known."
"I’ve never been so moved in my life," he continues. "We are completely blown away. I can’t talk or think about it without crying. Like I said there aren’t words to describe how I feel. I’m doing my best. You all have completely changed what the picture of our future in Los Angeles looks like."
Mandy Moore shared the GoFundMe for Griffin and Kit on Instagram, writing in a since-deleted post that the couple "lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire."
"With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever," Mandy says (via People). "Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time … Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild."
And when people criticized her decision to share the GoFundMe link? "Kindly F OFF."
"People questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic," she continues. "Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too."
And the main part of Mandy Moore's home is still "mostly intact."
The Princess Diaries actress shared photos from her family's property, revealing that the main part of their home is still standing. "It’s not livable but mostly intact," she said on Instagram January 10. "We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."
Resources and more information on the LA fires can be found here.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!