Hilary Duff And Husband Matthew Koma Have The Cutest Relationship
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma knows how to put a smile on her face, and it feels like that's part of what keeps their relationship going. Clearly they're enjoying life together enough because she's currently pregnant with baby no. 4! We have a soft spot for the former Disney star because she made Lizzie McGuire come to life, so we're naturally curious about her life.
When she's not making her famous sourdough bread for closed loved ones, she's periodically penning books and sharing BTS moments of her family with fans on Instagram. Here's everything you need to know about Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma.
A Relationship Timeline For Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma
Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
2013 — Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Meet While Working On Breathe In. Breathe Out.
Image via Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
January 2017 — Matthew Koma Posts Date Night Pics of Himself and Hilary Duff on Instagram
A year after Hilary Duff got divorced from ex-husband Mike Comrie, Matthew Koma shared pics of himself and Hilary Duff looking cozy together on Instagram. He captioned the snapshots "Date night" and @rachie_griff7 wrote, "You and the Duff. Solid."
Although they didn't say anything about it, it looks like his Instagram post came after they made the couple made their first red carpet debut at Entertainment Weekly's Pre-SAG Awards party on January 28, 2017.
February 2017 — Matthew Koma Dedicates A Valentine's Day Post To He and Hilary Duff
A couple of weeks later, Matthew Koma shared another Instagram post that showed he and Hilary Duff spending Valentine's Day together. It looks like they enjoyed a nice day at the beach and can be seen snuggled up next to each other.
Image via Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images
June 2018 — Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Announce They're Expecting First Baby Together
Eight months later, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma excitedly shared they were expecting their first baby together on Instagram! Hilary captioned the picture, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀" while Matthew posted the same image of his Instagram page with the caption, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."
October 2018 — Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Welcome Their First Baby
Four months after their announcement, the loving couple shared that their first baby had arrived. Matthew Koma shared of sweet picture of their family of three on Instagram and wrote, "Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten."
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
May 2019 — Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Get Engaged
Seven months after welcoming their first daughter together, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. They looked joyful as Hilary held up her hand to show off her sparkly engagement ring. She sat down with the hosts of The Talk in 2019 to dish about Koma's proposal details and talked about the sweet way things went down.
She told them how he gave her an intricate scrapbook filled with a timeline of their love. "I get to the very last page, and there's a little piece that I have to lift up and my ring was inside. It was so sweet. It was really special and really simple, which is very much how we are and how we operate. Then it started raining, and it was perfect," she said.
December 2019 — Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Get Married
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma exchanged vows in an intimate backyard wedding. Their debut picture as husband and wife garnered over 2 million likes on Instagram and seemed to capture their undeniable glow. According to People, Hilary's Younger co-star Molly Bernard and Matthew Kom's best friend Chris Mintz-Plasse were the couple's officiants.
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
October 2020 — Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Announce Their Second Pregnancy
After experiencing almost a year of wedding bliss, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma shared they were announcing their second baby together. It's safe to say this baby joined the ranks of other pandemic babies that were conceived during lockdown.
March 2021 — Hilary Duff Gives Birth To Mae James Blair
Hilary Duff safely delivered her and Matthew Koma's second daughter during a water birth and shared a cute snap of their family post-birth on Instagram. She wrote, "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21" as her caption and we can't get over how blissful everyone looked.
Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
December 2023 — Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Announce Their Third Pregnancy
A year after celebrating their wedding anniversary, the couple announced they were growing their family again in a cute holiday picture on Instagram. We can't wait to see what other milestones are in store for the couple!
Lead image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
