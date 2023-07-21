The Best Astrology Apps For Your Daily Horoscope Needs
How many times have you checked your crush's rising and moon signs to see how compatible you are? How about checking your rising sign to learn more about your flirting style? Check and check. I've done this countless times and may still check my weekly horoscope to see what the stars have aligned for me. And I know I'm not alone.
For some reason it feels like we're all obsessed with astrology — not that I'm complaining. It's kind of cool to see how things like the full moon can affect us based on our signs. What's even cooler are the different astrology apps we can download right to our phones. So, no more scrolling to find the perfect astrology site. Here are the eight apps we can't stop talking about!
The Chani App
Image via Chani App
This isn't your typical astrology app. It features an in-depth look at your birth chart and was founded by Chani Nicholas, who has over 20 years of astrological experience. I love the modern and relevant themes in the app, and I think you will too!
Sanctuary
Image via Sanctuary
Available in Google Play and the iTunes store, this astrology app may not be as flashy as The Chani app but it doesn't have to be. It still contains vital information about your daily horoscope and personal tarot card for the day. Plus, at an extra fee, there are psychic readers available if you're looking to get information on something specific.
The Pattern
Image via The Pattern
Confession time: I think this app is cool but eerily spot-on. It has a simple interface compared to the previous astrology apps, but that's because the information it offers doesn't need anything extra. If you really want to know more about your personality without any hidden fees attached, download this app today.
Co-Star
Image via Co-Star
Co-Star is a unique app because it gives you access to information that was once reserved for astrologers, thanks to data from NASA. It also helps you understand what your birth chart *actually* means by sharing a key code of symbols that can appear in it. It's pretty innovative if you ask me.
Aavia
Image via Aavia
Aavia was designed to be a period app but it features cool hormonoscopes that blend period self-care with your daily forecast. Think of it as an intersection between women's health and astrology.
align27
Image via align27
If you need an app that tells you about your day's energy, align27 is what you're looking for. You'll learn how to better take care of yourself according to your unique sign and life's cycles, all with an aesthetically-pleasing design.
Zodia
Image via Zodia
This is one of our favorite apps! Not only does it tell you your big three (that is, your sun, moon, and rising signs), but you also get a daily personalized horoscope.
Serene
Image via Serene
Taking time to see just how compatible you and your bestie are will be a breeze with the Serene app. You'll also get daily empowering affirmations to start your morning off on the right foot.
What do you think the best astrology app is? Which one are you downloading? Let us know in the comments!
Header via The Chani App
- How To Read Your Birth Chart: Astrology Can Help You Live & Manifest Your Dreams ›
- Here's How To Prevent Mercury In Retrograde From Ruining Your Love Life ›
- I Checked My Horoscope Daily for Three Weeks + Here’s How Accurate It Was ›
- This Makeup Artist Created Stunning Astrology Beauty Looks for Each Zodiac Sign ›
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.