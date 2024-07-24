13 August Books To Pre-Order For Your Labor Day Vacation
I want to buy all of these August book releases, but I don't think my fiancé will love it if I add another book box to our growing moving pile. Summer has been full of some of the best reads I've come across and it keeps getting better with these new releases! From rom-coms to thriller books, I won't be surprised if one (or more) of these fun reads makes it to someone's book club roundup next month!
Since I can't buy everything, here are the four books I'm pre-ordering today:
- The Girl with No Reflectionby Keshe Chow (August 6)
- Plays Well with Othersby Sophie Brickman (August 6)
- Scandalous Women by Gill Paul (August 13)
- Magical Meet Cute by Jean Meltzer (August 27)
Interested in seeing more? Keep scrolling to see the full list of August book releases to keep on your radar!
Silent Sister by Megan Davidhizar (August 6)
The Girl with No Reflectionby Keshe Chow (August 6)
A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher (August 6)
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava (August 6)
Ember Lee Cardinal has been telling little white lies for as long as she can remember, but nothing tops the biggest lie she'll have to tell in order to secure a job.
Tired of facing a lousy job market that won't accept her resumé, she decides to embellish it and omit a part of her Native American ethnicity. She scores a lucrative accounting job that thrusts her into the corporate world, and a new relationship with Danuwoa Colson, the IT Guy.
She was already playing with fire, but when a nosy co-worker discovers she's breaking a "no dating" work policy, they stop at nothing to manipulate her, causing Ember to lie more than ever before.
Plays Well with Othersby Sophie Brickman (August 6)
To add insult to injury, her rivalry with nemesis Belinda Brenner reaches an insane level that causes Annie to stoop to a new social low. At first it feels great because her content is reaching even more people on the internet, but she quickly spins out of control.
Forced to reckon with her own actions, Annie wonders if she's truly different from the parents who do anything to secure their kids' futures.
A Well-Trained Wife by Tia Levings (August 6)
Wanted: Toddler's Personal Assistant by Stephanie Kiser (August 6)
Worst Case Scenario by T.J. Newman (August 13)
Scandalous Women by Gill Paul (August 13)
Three women find themselves dealing with sexism and hate during the mid 1960s as they work to make a name for themselves. College grad Nancy White is employed by a publishing house that's supposed to be her dream job, but brings her face-to-face with crushing moments.
Jacqueline Susann's Valley of the Dolls and Jackie Collins' The World Is Full of Married Men were two books considered too saucy for that time. Their reputations crumble in the spotlight as society trashes them, causing them become afraid that someone will expose their secrets.
Undeterred, Nancy decides Jacqueline and Jackie deserve to have their books received in a positive light and hopes the two authors will find a kindred spirit in one another instead of a fiery rivalry.
Rules for Ghostingby Shelly Tay Shore (August 20)
Bridesmaid Undercover by Meghan Quinn (August 20)
Everly Plum is running the Bridesmaid for Hire program at Magical Moments by Maggie, and happily agrees to assist Hardy Hopper with his friend's wedding. However, Hardy also wants Everly to help him win back his ex-girlfriend...who's in the wedding too.
Despite the fact Everly's crush on Hardy is threatening her professionalism, she decides to do everything she can to help the wedding and potential matchmaking situation run smoothly. Soon Hardy notices that he's just as smitten with Everly as she is with him.
Met with opposition at every turn, Everly and Hardy will have to decide whether their budding love is worth pursuing, or if they have to leave it at the altar.
Magical Meet Cuteby Jean Meltzer (August 27)
Love Is in the Hair by Gemma Cary (August 27)
Visit our most-anticipated summer books list to find even more juicy reads to dive into during vacation!
