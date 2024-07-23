12 Summer Thriller Books That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
Say goodbye to your reading slump because these 12 thrillers will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time. Plus, the stories themselves — from tales of vanished people to suspicious deaths to complex family secrets, mysteries, and crimes — will send shivers down your spine. There's no better way to cool down as summer blazes by ;).
Whether you’re escaping the heat by lounging in the pool or seeking refuge in the air-conditioning, these novels will captivate your imagination and leave you chilled beyond belief.
Amazon
The Last Thing She Saw by Nina Laurin
After a flood destroys the historical center of a Quebec town, the residents find the remains of a child. Although they're decayed beyond identification, the whole town agrees the remains belong to Michelle Fortier, who vanished in 1979. Stephanie O’Malley, who grew up hearing about Michelle’s disappearance and attempted to make a podcast about it, reluctantly returns to her hometown to investigate. Amid wild rumors and town conspiracies, Stephanie and her tumultuous mother discover the unsettling possibility that the body might not be Michelle’s.
Amazon
What Fire Brings by Rachel Howzell Hall
Bailey Meadows moves in with secluded author Jack Beckham in Topanga Canyon to help him return to the bestseller list. Her real mission, however, is finding Sam Morris, a community leader who went missing nearby. As Bailey navigates the perilous canyon, she discovers a disturbing pattern of disappearing women that could be connected to unsettling, decades-old events at the Beckham estate. With fire season looming on the horizon, Bailey races against time to untangle the truth before she too falls victim to the dangers lurking in the forest.
Amazon
Middle of the Night by Riley Sager
The most tragic event on Hemlock Circle happened one summer night in Ethan Marsh’s own backyard, when his childhood friend Billy vanished from their tent, never to return. Now, three decades later, Ethan returns to his hometown, haunted by unsettling dreams and eerie occurrences that suggest Billy’s presence. As Ethan dives into the mystery and reconnects with old acquaintances, he explores the nearby (and supposedly haunted) woods, where he uncovers disturbing truths that threaten the safety of both his past and present.
Amazon
Hall of Mirrors by John Copenhaver
It's May of 1954 and Lionel Kane has just witnessed his lover and writing partner, Roger Raymond, die in a suspicious apartment fire the police ruled a suicide. But Lionel rejects this conclusion. A month earlier, The Savage Kind stars Judy Nightingale and Philippa Watson befriend Roger after he's fired from the State Department during the Lavender Scare.
They unknowingly bring Roger’s downfall in the pursuit of their nemesis Adrian Bogdan, a protected spy and serial killer. Now, as Lionel investigates Roger’s death, Judy and Philippa’s own secrets threaten to derail his quest, intertwining past crimes with present dangers as they attempt to uncover the truth and confront their deadly adversary.
Amazon
One Killer Problem by Justine Pucella Winans
Gianna “Gigi” Ricci finds herself in detention yet again, only to discover that it serves as her alibi when her favorite teacher, Mr. Ford, is found dead in his classroom. Suspecting foul play despite what the police say, Gigi enlists the help of her Mystery Club friends, Sean and Mari, to unravel the truth behind the suspected murder. As the trio digs deeper, Gigi faces escalating danger from a reluctant killer, the health challenges of her IBS, and some unexpected romantic tensions, making junior year a challenging one to survive.
Amazon
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
In the early morning of August 1975, a camp counselor finds Barbara Van Laar’s bunk empty. The family-owned summer camp employs much of the local community, and Barbara's disappearance only serves as a reminder of her brother's unsolved disappearance 14 years earlier. As the community frantically searches for Barbara, Liz Moore’s intricate novel dives into the secrets of the Van Laar family and their relationship with the local blue-collar community entwined with them, giving readers a compelling mystery of hidden truths and redemption.
Amazon
The Nature of Disappearing by Kimi Cunningham Grant
Emlyn avoids dwelling on her past, including her strained relationship with her former best friend Janessa and the Tayler's painful betrayal three years ago. Now, in her new life in Idaho, she finds peace working as a fishing and hunting guide, and cherishes friendships with a local reverend and a Forest Service ranger who have supported her during tough times. But when Tyler reappears with news that Janessa has disappeared, Emlyn reluctantly joins him to search for her, uncovering the unsettling differences in Janessa’s social media posts hint at hidden dangers lurking in the wilderness.
Amazon
Till Death Do Us Partby Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
Ten years after her first husband’s presumed drowning, June has rebuilt her life in Brooklyn with a new fiancé and a thriving natural wine bar. But when she sees a man who looks identical to her deceased husband Josh, she starts to question whether he truly died or if she’s imagining things due to lingering guilt. After investigating further, June discovers a startling connection to a winery owner in Napa who bears an uncanny resemblance to Josh, leading her to seek out the truth about her past — even if it threatens her future.
Amazon
Burner by Mike Trigg
Shane Stoller faces charges of domestic terrorism as the alleged leader of the Burner_911 profile. Chloe Corbin, the daughter of a tech mogul, is kidnapped by Burner_911’s supporters during a chaotic uprising in San Francisco. Unbeknownst to all, Shane and Chloe are secretly in love despite their starkly different backgrounds. Now imprisoned, Shane struggles to redeem himself and rescue Chloe, while she, held captive, begins to start sympathizing with Burner_911’s motives. Slowly, Chloe starts transforming from victim to ally in a bid to secure her freedom and clear Shane’s name.
Amazon
What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris
After the loss of her mother, marriage, and prestigious job, Deena Wood seeks a fresh start in her childhood home of Brunswick, Georgia. Instead of finding the peace she wanted, she learns that a widower’s oceanfront property has swiftly been put up for sale after his sudden disappearance. As Deena investigates his mysterious vanishing, she uncovers a scheme of illegal land grabs and property redevelopment threatening poor rural communities. With her community and family at risk, Deena must team up with an unlikely source to stop the powerful forces before she becomes their next victim.
Amazon
The Winner by Teddy Wayne
Conor O’Toole lands a summer job in the luxurious gated community of Cutters Neck, offering tennis lessons in exchange for free housing, which is way better than his cramped Yonkers apartment. After struggling to find clients, Conor accepts a generous offer from divorcée Catherine, who wants more than just tennis lessons, leading to an affair between the two. But at the same time, Conor is developing feelings for a shy, antsy girl that he meets on the beach. As he tries to balance these two relationships, one final, irreversible mistake ruins it all.
Amazon
The Honeymoon by Shalini Boland
Newlywed Stella’s dream honeymoon in Venice turns into a nightmare when her perfect husband, Austin, suddenly disappears. As she searches for him alone, Stella begins to question everything she knows about Austin, wondering if he abandoned her or if someone from his past, like his vengeful business partner or obsessive ex-girlfriend, took him. As days pass and dark secrets start to emerge, Stella grows increasingly terrified and uncertain about who her husband truly is.
If you're looking for more fun reads, browse through our most-anticipated summer books!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header images via Amazon