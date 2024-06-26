The 5 Best Books To Read In 2024 So Far
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I've spent a decent — and potentially unhealthy — amount of time stalking BookTok and book clubs to the point where I've finally narrowed down the best books to read in 2024. Before you wonder if this list is definite, I want to assure you that it'll grow as the months pass. I mean, just think of all the new books coming out this summer alone — there's no way those won't pique my interest and eventually make their way onto this list!
That being said, it's been incredibly difficult narrowing down which books I think you should absolutely pick up this year — especially when you can get so many on sale for Prime Day next month. For now, here are 5 of the best books to read in 2024.
Real Americans by Rachel Khong
I think a lot about how we relate to each other in the 21st century — and especially how that currently plays out in the "melting pot" of America's many diverse citizens and who we deem "belongs" here.
Rachel Khong's Real Americans takes that idea and runs with it. It begins with intern Lily Chen meeting and falling in love with Matthew, someone who works at the media company she works at. Though they seem to come from two different worlds, it doesn't stop their attraction towards each other.
Eventually, the hidden plots of their love story picks back up when Lily's son Nick decides he wants to know more about his father. It doesn't make sense to him that his mother won't talk about everything from her past, but he refuses to take her silence for a definite answer.
It takes everyone involved on a journey that coaxes the reader into answer questions about class and if time really can heal all wounds.
All Fours by Miranda July
All Fours sparked something in me because I've wondered how many wives and mothers would choose a different journey for themselves if given the chance. That's not to say that everyone in these roles are unhappy. Instead, my mind's always approaching things from a "what if" perspective.
In her own way, Miranda July answers this question by introducing readers to a woman who makes the decision to reinvent herself. She experiences a reawakening that changes how she approaches different things and it makes sense that some of it is a little awkward.
But, that's a part of the beauty of this touching book. Sometimes we don't know how to approach new things because we've never experienced them before. It's almost like learning how to ride a bike for the first time...a very poignant bike that has the power to move our life in a new direction.
The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren
I had a strong feeling that The Paradise Problem by Christina Lauren would become a #1 best-seller the moment I read it. It's nice to see that the New York Times and Amazon both agreed! So, what makes it so appealing?
For one, you can barely tell that two people are writing the book. Best friends Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings have found a way to synchronize their writing so that their written words sound like one distinct voice. If you ask me, that's genius.
As far as the rom-com trope found in The Paradise Problem, I loved how Anna Green and Liam aka "West" approached each other. Though they were apprehensive about the situation they found themselves in, they quickly began to let down any guards they'd maintained in order to protect themselves.
At first glance, it's easy to think Anna is flightless and has no idea whether she's coming or going. But, we find out that "West" has even more emotional scars due to his upbringing.
I'll always have a special place in my heart for their love story, steamy scenes included.
How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
Yulin Kuang doesn't think of How to End a Love Story as a rom-com, and that honestly doesn't me. I actually looked at the title of this book and wondered how far she would take the non-traditional route to not only romance, but the tale of two distinct characters. There's nothing more I love than well-thought out characters who are multi-dimensional and are capable of triggering my own conflicted emotions.
With every page I turned, I was either rooting for Helen Zhang and Grant Shepard (as individuals), wondering why they were being stubborn about their emotions. What I found is that they weren't so different from people I know — or even myself.
And, let's be honest, they were totally trauma bonded whether they wanted to initially admit that or not. According to social media, this is the worst way to start a relationship. To that I say, "Well, yeah. Sometimes bad beginnings require a ton of peeling back layers to start something fresh."
The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell
It's been a few months since I talked to Amanda Montell about The Age of Magical Overthinking, but I still can't get over how thought-provoking this book is. It's a masterpiece that talks about social behavior and our growing tendency to overanalyze every d*mn thing.
It's not a self-improvement book, but I'm just going to say it did inspire me to do some introspective work. Of course I haven't stopped overthinking, but I'm more aware of how it triggers my inner fight or flight. Basically, I'm able to remind myself that perceived threats are usually things I shouldn't get upset over.
Also, The Age of Magical Overthinking reads like you're talking to the best friend who doesn't mind having deep conversations while telling you, "Hey babe, you're being a little delulu right now."
