20 Creative Baby Names That Make Us Want to Go for Another
Baby names! Everyone has an opinion about them, which is why many couples keep "theirs" under wraps. But the indecision is real and sometimes nine months is just not enough time. We got you. While the Social Security Admin has a list of the most popular (the Emmas, the Olivias, the James) and those that are rising in popularity (from Aries to Zev), one that stands out from the crowd or feels more personal and meaningful takes a little creativity.
Here are gems we handpicked from Nameberry, including its Top Baby Names for 2020, inspired by nature, art, and travel — three of our favorite ways to get creative and one we really, really miss!
NATURE-INSPIRED
Ansel - for you nature photographers out there, but also one of Brit's faves!
Clover - a charming name for your little good luck charm
Eden - the ultimate garden and also a sweet nickname in Edie
Juniper - another one with nickname potential (hello Juni) and also inspo for so many recipes
Poppy - bright and happy, this name will always remind us of California's orange-y blooms
Rosemary - according to Newberry, Rosemary means "dew of the sea" because the plants thrived near the coast. Beach babes!
Soleil - the French word for sun is also a très chic nameWillow - the names mean "graceful" and we like the ring to it
ART-INSPIRED
Bronte - literary names are a wise choice (Morrison, anyone?)
Eames - for architecture fans
Hawthorne - if you really loved The Scarlet Letter
Hugo - as in Victor...
Indie/Indigo - the color to rival all other colors IMO
Joni - "I wish I had a river so long. I would teach my feet to fly. Oh, I wish I had a river I could skate away on. I made my baby cry." You won't with this name!
Miro — for fans of the Spanish painter/sculptor/ceramicist
Welles — as in Orson, which is also a name we're into
TRAVEL-INSPIRED
Anais - a sweet French name rising through the ranks
Atlas - a bold unisex name to inspire your future traveler
Caspian - inspired by the world's largest lake/sea or C.S. Lewis's Prince Caspian
Lumi - means "snow" in Finnish for you winter babies
What do you think? What are some of your faves?
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.