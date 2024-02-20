All About Joey Graziadei & His Emotional Journey To Find Love On "The Bachelor" Season 28
Bachelor Nation, season 28 of The Bachelor has officially kicked off, bringing us closer to discovering who will ultimately receive that coveted final rose from this season's leading man: Joey Graziadei. With 32 outstanding ladies competing for the heart of this eligible bachelor, it's no wonder that The Bachelor holds the title of reality TV's longest-running dating show. The perfect blend of suspenseful drama and sizzling romance has no doubt made it a mainstay as appointment TV on Monday nights.
However, after a few less-than-stellar seasons, we'd be remiss if we didn't call out how the franchise has seen a dip in viewership and relevancy in recent years. The good news: Joey and the incredible women cast this season are raising the bar for the series with their emotional maturity, unique personal histories, and authentic connections — winning back old fans of the show like myself.
If you're tuning in this season (and you totally should be), here's everything you'll want to know about what's to come on this unprecedented season ofThe Bachelor!
Who is "The Bachelor" season 28's leading man?
This season, The Bachelor is led by the charming and sweet Joey Graziadei. Joey is currently 28 years old and is a teaching tennis professional from Collegeville, Pennsylvania living in Hawaii. In case you were wondering, Joey's a Gemini born on May 24, 1995. He's looking for a life partner who shares his love for adventure and the outdoors. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, surfing, and watching the sunset. He seems to have a big heart, and he says he has a lot of love to give!
Joey is also no stranger to being in the public eye. He was on season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson. He ended up coming in as the runner-up, but that didn't deter him from seeking out true love and returning to the reality TV scene. Fun fact, he and Charity actually hold a record for the longest on-screen kiss on The Bachelor !
Throughout the season, Joey Graziadei captures the hearts of viewers with the thoughtful one-on-one conversations he shares with his dates. As the women reveal more about their past, their traumas, their health challenges, and their fears, Joey intently listens and validates them. Without missing a beat, he knows exactly what to say to reassure Lexi Young, the 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia after she describes her journey with endometriosis and how it may impact her ability to have children. When 31-year-old Kelsey Toussant shares a heartbreaking story about her fractured relationship with her father, Joey responds with kindness and warmth and comforts her with his confidence in their blossoming love for one another. In a similarly difficult conversation with fan-favorite Daisy Kent, the 25-year-old with profound hearing loss and a cochlear implant, Joey is curious to learn more about how he can help her feel more comfortable throughout the experience. At one point he reaches out to touch her implant (with Daisy's encouragement) to deliver a powerful moment of visibility for the franchise.
But his emotional depth goes far beyond active listening on dates and suavely comforting partners. We also see Joey reveal his own emotional vulnerability with the women by expressing fears that his feelings won't be reciprocated. It's quite clear he still bears the pain from his last failed relationship with Charity. This season, it's been refreshing to see the dating take center stage and the interpersonal melodrama between the women take a backseat for once.
So who are the women of "The Bachelor" Season 28?
- Kelsey Toussant, 31-year-old actress from Inglewood, California
- Maria Georgas, 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario
- Daisy Kent, 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota
- Kelsey Anderson, 25-year-old junior project manager from Leesville, Louisiana
- Rachel Nance, 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
- Jennifer Tran, 25-year-old PA student from Hillsdale, New Jersey
- Jess Edwards, 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California
- Lexi Young, 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia
- Katelyn Debacker, 26-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Lea Cayanan, 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
- Autumn Waggoner, 26-year-old account executive from De Soto, Missouri
- Madina Alam, 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina
- Allison Hollinger, 26-year-old realtor from Dover, Delaware
- Edwina Dorbor, 25-year-old entrepreneur from Maple Grove, Minnesota
- Sydney Gordon, 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island
- Chrissa Perez, 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia
- Evalin Clark, 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas
- Starr Skyler, 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida
- Erika Cardenas, 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey
- Marlena Haddad, 26-year-old finance writer from Waterbury, Connecticut
- Taylor Wiens, 23-year-old recruiter from Olathe, Kansas
- Lauren Hollinger, 28-year-old registered nurse from Dover, Delaware
- Chandler Dewgard, 24-year-old graphic designer from Brooklyn, New York
- Kayla Rodgers, 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
- Kyra Brusch, 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida
- Lanie Latsios, 27-year-old realtor from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
- Natalie Crepeau, 26-year-old nursing professor from Sudbury, Ontario
- Samantha Hale, 31-year-old CPA from Melville, New York
- Samantha Washington, 25-year-old Miami Dolphins cheerleader from Lincoln, Nebraska
- Talyah Jackson, 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California
- Sandra Rabadi, 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Strongsville, Ohio
- Zoe Antona, 24-year-old artist from Roswell, Georgia
Who does Joey from "The Bachelor" end up with?
It's too soon to say, but after Episode 6, which aired on February 19, 2024, there are only 6 women left to explore their love with Joey Graziadei. Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, Kelsey Toussant, Maria Georgas and Jenn Tran will continue on to Jasper, Canada next week ahead of hometown dates.
Are any of "The Bachelor" contestants related?
Yes, the rumors are true! Two of the female contestants vying for Joey's love are actually sisters. This is a first in Bachelor Nation and it's sure to make for some interesting moments. Lauren Hollinger is competing against her sister, Allison, in order to win over Joey. Lauren is a 28-year-old registered nurse, and Allison is a 26-year-old real estate agent. Apparently, they have dated the same guy before (although at different times), so I guess it isn't *too* strange for them!
Who got the first impression rose from Joey Graziadei on "The Bachelor" Season 28?
Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii, received the first impression rose after she gave Joey validation that she's all in on him and on 'The Bachelor' for the right reasons. She was given a secret advantage date card and tossed it into the fireplace because she didn't want to have to cheat to get ahead and find time with Joey.
Who went home during the season 28 premiere of "The Bachelor"?
Unfortunately, ten ladies were sent home packing during the premiere of The Bachelor on night one. They are as follows:
- Chandler
- Kayla
- Kyra
- Eleni “Lanie”
- Natalie “Nat”
- Samantha “Sam”
- Samantha
- Sandra
- Talyah
- Zoe
Who is the host of "The Bachelor"?
The Bachelor is hosted by a former contestant named Jesse Palmer. Jesse was the Bachelor himself in 2004, and he married his wife, Emily, in 2020. Jesse is quite familiar with entertaining Bachelor Nation, as he hosts other shows in the franchise including The Bachelorette, Golden Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise.
Where can you watch "The Bachelor" season 28?
Season 28 of The Bachelor premiered on January 22 on ABC. New episodes air each week on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday nights. The episodes will also be available to stream the day after airing on Hulu, so get your popcorn ready!
Is there a trailer for season 28 of "The Bachelor"?
Yes! Take a peek at the drama and emotions that are sure to make Joey Graziadei's season one to remember.
