Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey Just Came Out And We’re Totally Here For It
Romance reality TV is probably one of the best sectors of the entertainment universe, at least if you ask us. We love our Bachelor nation binge watches and live for our daily Love Island recaps. Watching people fall in love is so, so cute…and more often than not these relationships spill out of our screens and into the real world, where we’re able to keep up with all of our favorite reality stars à la social media. Such is the case for Gabby Windey — former Bachelor contestant and half of The Bachelorette’s starring Season 19 duo — who *just* came out as queer and revealed that she’s been dating comedian and writer Robby Hoffman for three months. Please excuse us while we squeal in excitement for her!
On Wednesday, Gabby appeared on The View to share a mysterious update about her dating life. “I have been seeing someone for a couple months,” she said. “And I’ve been keeping it a little private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation. Because I’m dating a girl.” She continued, explaining to the speechless (and rather stiff) hosts that her queerness “was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder” and she “had to navigate through the shame” she’d internalized before coming out. “I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth,” she commented.
Following her announcement, Gabby shared a series of pictures to Instagram with her big news, featuring her girlfriend Robby. “Told you I’m a girls girl!!” she humorously captioned the post. She went on to share an adorable video of her running up to Robby and kissing her post-The View, and it’s safe to say we’re ecstatic for her.
Image via Instagram
Robby also shared her own pictures of Gabby to Instagram, tagging her in the comments.
Gabby was a finalist on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in 2022. She proceeded to co-star in her own season of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia, getting engaged to Erich Schwer last May after meeting him on her season. Gabby and Erich called off their engagement last November, and she seems to have started seeing Robby a few months later.
We should note that Gabby isn’t the first Bachelor Nation contestant to come out as queer, either. Becca Tilley, who was casted in Seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor has been dating pop singer Hayley Kiyoko for five years, sharing her sexuality with the world in 2022. Colton Underwood, another lead in the franchise, also came out as gay in 2021, not to the surprise of comedian and actor Billy Eichner (IYKYK).The Bachelor franchise has historically been solely focused on heterosexual relationships, only deviating from the norm in Australia. In 2021, The BacheloretteAustralia lead Brooke Blurton became the first openly bisexual lead in the franchise, hosting both men and women in the Bachelor Mansion.
TBH, we’d love to see more representation in The Bachelor franchise. Love is love — and we want to see it all on our screens!
Stay updated on the latest pop culture and celebrity news with Brit + Co.
Header image courtesy of Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.