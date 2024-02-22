How To Create The Coziest Reading Nook Based On Your Home Decor Style
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Love diving into a great book, all comfy and quiet, but don't always have the best space to focus? You can create your own personal haven for unplugging and unwinding with a cozy reading nook. And if you're not sure where to even start, here are three ways to style your nook based on 2024 home decor trends. Find one that suits your home decor style or mix and match, and give yourself the space to page-turn without distraction. Your favorite book — and nook — awaits!
READING NOOK STYLE: TAILORED ECLECTIC
Interior Define Maxwell Accent Chair
Priority number one for your reading nook is a cozy chair that you'll want to sit in for an extended period of time. Enter: The Maxwell Chair, designed by Apartment Therapy founder Maxwell Ryan. You'll want to sink into its low and luxe deep seat and relax for a good long time with a good long book.
Anthropologie Genni Table Lamp
The whimsical yet streamlined design of this table lamp says "Tailored Eclectic" all over. Enjoy a splash of color by your reading side with this darling piece. The base comes in green and yellow, so you can choose whichever fits your preferred color palette.
Spoonflower Cranes Gold Wallpaper
Give your eclectic reading nook a bit of quirk with this gorgeous gold wallpaper. It's bold, chic, and everything your nook needs to make a statement.
Sienna Checkered Stool
Comfort is key for any good reading nook, so rest your feet upon this cozy checkered stool — a must for any reading situation!
All Modern Cabinet
While you can bring a book from anywhere to your personal reading nook, it's nice to be able to reach over and grab one right off the shelf. Stow away your favorite books inside this dining cabinet for easy reach and elegant style!
Gilded Snail Bookends
Slow living and easy reading call for gilded snails that complete the look from end to end.
READING NOOK STYLE: QUIET LUXURY
Castlery Auburn Chaise
If you're more into a quiet luxe vibe for your quiet reading space, we got you. Rest your whole body on this modern lounger for a restful read, just try not to "sleep snack" before you get to the ending!
Reading Floor Lamp
This bronze reading lamp brings in some on-trend metallics to your QL space while offering just the right amount of light. And if bronze isn't your style, the lamp comes in black as well!
WE Mongolian Lamb Pillow Cover
Add all of the luxe textures to feel snug and cozy. These furry pillows do the trick while adding a hint of color while they're at it!
Nia Tile Faux Rabbit Area Rug
Add extra comfort for your feet with a soft rug like this luxurious faux rabbit fur rug.
Anthropologie Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Curl up and under this plush throw while you get lost in a good read with your luxe pillows! You can keep your colors simple with a white or black blanket, but you also have plenty of bold, colorful options to choose from as well!
Afloral Handmade Stoneware Bacchus Bookends by Virginia Sin
Add sculptural elements to your shelves like these bookends for a quiet luxury vibe for book lovers.
Pedestal End Table with Storage
Store books, headphones, aromatherapy diffusers and your favorite drink to create a relaxing atmosphere ideal for reading.
READING NOOK STYLE: BIOPHILIC DESIGN
Vesper Fabric & Wood Lounge Chair
A comfortable chair or chaise lounge where you can sit or recline for extended periods comfortably is key to the perfect reading nook. Prop up your feet on this modern lounger in an earthy green.
Etsy Book Lover Art
Bring in art that inspires you to create a space that feels like your personal sanctuary.
Franca NYC Stacked Planter
Biophilic design calls for lots of plants, bringing the outdoors in with natural elements and earthy tones. Check out these 10 plants that actually purify the air you breathe.
Autunus Home Caterpillar Sofa Single Seater
For seating, try this adult bean bag for a cozy yet elegant vibe.
Stoneware Planter Sets
More plants are perfect for this style! On the wall, floor, wherever you have space, this stoneware set is plenty versatile for your space.
Literie Late Fees at the Library Candle
This candle is the perfect gift for book lovers, and their reading nooks.
UO Isobel Bookshelf
Store all your favorite reads on this organically shaped shelf.
Holistic Habitat Pita Hand Glazed Ceramic Bookends
You can have plants coming out of your bookends too. Books + plants = haven.
Discover home decor, wellness, and food content with Brit + Co! And be sure to checkout our storefront for more home goods!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Hero image by Yaroslav Shuraev and Shutterstock
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.