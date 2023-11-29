23 Bathroom Decor Ideas To Create Your Personal Sanctuary
Step aside living rooms and offices — bathroomdecor ideas would like a word with interior design lovers. Too often this space feels neglected as a place to, uh...do your business. While that is what most of us do in our bathrooms, it's also a place where we freshen up, focus on our beauty and skincareroutines, wind down with some wine in the bath — you name it!
My bathroom is the place where I hit the 'reset' button on my days, so it makes sense that I want to feel inspired every time I'm in there. So while I'm working on sprucing up my space, I've come to learn that decor doesn't necessarily have to be overstated or way out of our budget. Simply adding scenic wallpaper or a sturdy over-the-toilet storage cabinet can completely transform your bathroom.
If you're not sure how to add new touches to your powder room, here are 23 bathroom decor ideas to create your personal sanctuary!
Accent Shelves
Nathan James Floating Wall Shelves
One of my favorite bathroom decor ideas involves wall shelves — kudos if they give the illusion that they're floating.
Anthropologie Fern Wall Cabinet
If you grew up playing in your grandmother's medicine cabinet, you'll fall in love with this gorgeous arched design by Anthropologie.
Rebrilliant Makensey Adhesive Shower Shelf (Set of 2)
Add an earthy element to your wall with these adhesive shower shelves.Note: They're renter-friendly!
Calenzana Wall Shelf, Set of 3
Sometimes you need more than a couple of shelves and that's okay! With so many bathroom decor ideas out there, you're able to find pieces that suit your needs.
Latitude Run Margaretta 2 Piece Accent Shelf
Stop the press — this accent shelf is essential if you're in the baby or animal-proofing stage. For some reason, destroying toilet paper is on the list of babies and pets.
AllModern Dyron 3 Piece Hexagon Accent Shelf
If you want to add a different element to one of your bathroom walls, add this hexagon accent shelf.
Standalone Shelves, Cabinets, & Bathroom Carts
Dotted Line Ayden Solid Bamboo Wood Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet
For those of you who have a spacious bathroom, this freestanding bathroom cabinet is the literal cherry on top of a delicious milkshake. You can use it to store extra towels or beauty products.
VEIKOUS Bamboo Over-The-Toilet Storage Cabinet
Should you find yourself in a smaller space, there's no need to feel like you can't enjoy a storage cabinet. The trick is to invest in an over-the-toilet cabinet or shelf. I happen to think it looks sleeker.
Gracie Oaks Freestanding Over-the-Toilet Storage
Where are my rustic farmhouse girls? This over-the-toilet storage is kind of a big bathroom decor deal.
Umbra Bellwood Over Toilet Shelf
But, keeping it simple is always easier to navigate.
Honey-Can-Do Wire Cart
I've been obsessed with Honey-Can-Do rolling carts for a while. They can fit nicely by your toilet while keeping your pads, feminine wipes and extra goodies storied in plain sight.
KK KINGRACK 3-Tier Rolling Cart
If you want a version that's a little wider, try buying this one from Walmart.
Wall Art & Decor
Victoria Barnes Neutral Brushstrokes II Wall Art
Adding wall art to your bathroom makes it rival your favorite hotel room.
Ivy Bronx Baked Paintstrokes V Framed On Paper Print
There isn't anything wrong with going for moodier bathroom decor ideas.
Janet Hill for Artfully Walls Lady In Waiting Wall Art
Or, keep it glamorous to remind yourself that your bathroom is actually your powder room.
Faux Plants
Nearly Natural 9" Pothos Artificial Plant
Place this faux plant on your floating wall shelf to add a touch of greenery to your bathroom.
Vandunsuz Artificial Eucalyptus Wall Decor
Instead of draping eucalyptus over your showerhead, aim for this eye-grabbing bathroom decor idea.
Makeup Organizers & Bathroom Accessories
Glamlily Glass Makeup Organizer
A makeup organizer doubles as a functional piece that also makes your bathroom counter look less bland.
Sorbus Makeup Rotating Organizer
If you prefer to steer clear of glass, an acrylic organizer works just as well. It's a bathroom decor idea I'll also swear by.
Nathan James Bron 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light
Sometimes bathroom lights are lackluster, but that doesn't have to be permanent. Invest in these vanity lights to brighten the area over your sink.
Anthropologie Blossom Chinoiserie Mural
Bathroom decor ideas should almost always include kitschy wallpaper like this design by Anthropologie.
Shower Curtains
Americanflat Shower Curtain with Exclusive Artist Designs
But, you can experiment with prints by adding this exclusively designed shower curtain.
Seasonwood Boho Fabric Shower Curtain
Fabric shower curtains are an easy and budget-friendly upgrade to your bathroom. Sometimes you don't need anything more than a simple shower curtain change anyway.
Which bathroom decor ideas are you thinking about trying before the end of 2023?
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Bed, Bath & Beyond
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.