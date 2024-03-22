This Bold Beverly Hills Home Remodel Will Make Decor Lovers Swoon
A quiet, lesser known pocket of Beverly Hills known as Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO) shares the same popular zip code but is tucked up in the hills north of BH proper, where you'll score scenic ocean views. Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of celeb-loved L.A. design firm House of Rolison were tasked with reimagining a 1950s Beverly Hills home in the coveted neighborhood for a modern era.
“It's our priority to maintain and enhance the original charm and soul of our homes,” says Leigh. Before the stunning reno, the home lacked a sense of flow with cramped rooms and a narrow kitchen, and had thick, dated carpeting throughout.
“The home was a bit of a mish mosh of styles, and had not been updated in quite some time,” adds Leigh. “We wanted to give it a cohesive style, while bringing light to its show pieces.”
Those show pieces included its wood vaulted ceilings that had been painted over, and the original fireplaces that had been closed and were no longer functioning properly.
The House of Rolison team breathed new life into the home, adding additional square footage and natural light, maximizing the home's stunning ocean and city views.
The fireplaces throughout the Beverly Hills home were restored, the ceiling stripped of its old paint, and the decor infused with a calming neutral earthy palette that grounds the design.
“BHPO has a lot of renaissance revival homes and this home was much more traditional. We wanted to make the home feel more tied into the homes of the area, while giving it its own playful flare,” says Leigh.
Leigh and Hahn let the home speak for itself, using restraint in terms of deconstruction and preserving a lot of the cool mid-century charm. The fireplaces exude warmth beyond raising the temperature.
“There were sections of wood paneling, original to the home, that inspired a lot of the design. Funny enough, during deconstruction, the original paneling completely fell apart," says Hahn. "We ended up rebuilding it, in a way that was more flattering to the space, and made it feel much more elevated.”
Bold natural stones are used in the kitchen and bath. “ It really gave a playful texture and refined the design in a way that really helped the final product sing,” says Hahn.
This green on green is spectacular. Bathrooms are drenched in marble, and architectural details throughout give the home a luxury vibe while still feeling not too fussy and precious. "It's less uptight than contemporary but still playful and bold," says Hahn. Moody vignettes throughout add personality and uniqueness too.
“We are known for combining styles that aren't necessarily supposed to be friends, but end up playing well together.” They did that a lot here with lighting and textures. "We would say it ended up being a more transitional style, which blends contemporary and traditional. Transitional style fuses a combination of modern and classic," says Hahn.
Thank you to House of Rolison for this stunning peek! Here are some BEFORE photos - eek!
BEFORE
BEFORE: Vaulted ceilings were roughly painted and the dated ceiling fan doesn't help the original design.
BEFORE: The kitchen was closed in and in desperate need of an upgrade.
BEFORE: The house has a sad exterior with old paint, exposed brick (not the good kind) and landscaping that needing some love.
Here's part of the house exterior today -- beautiful and inviting!
