The Cutest Cottagecore Decor For A Cozy Fall Hideaway
If you haven't already fallen down the cottagecore (or goblincore) rabbit hole, you'll find a fairytale-worthy escape awaiting you. While the TikTok-beloved aesthetic may be inspired by rural living and digital detoxing, we get why you'd want to snap a pic and share all the adorable elements that make the cottagecore lifestyle such a welcome retreat. Say hello to rustic furniture, dainty florals, and woodland creatures and critters, which we're welcoming into our homes this fall with these cottagecore decor finds inspired by the trend.
Target Medallion Stitch Quilt Multi Floral ($59)
A floral quilt is a hallmark element for creating a cottagecore haven in your bedroom.
Target Harvest Gathering Decorative Basket ($30)
Fill with freshly picked fruits and baked bread… or the loaves you just bought at Whole Foods.
Amazon Jacquard Tapestry ($50)
Drape over your favorite chair or couch to curl up and read in, cottagecore-style.
Rifle Paper Co. Adirondack Forest Candle ($35)
Notes of cedarwood, fir, and oakmoss will mentally transport you to a cottage near the woods, even if you're physically smack-dab in a city.
Target Standing Harvest Squirrel Figurine ($10)
This little guy is cute enough to leave on display for a year-round touch of cottagecore.
Amazon Vintage Cottagecore Prints ($16)
You don't need a green thumb to incorporate botanical elements into your cottagecore escape with these beautiful and budget-friendly prints.
Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp ($89)
This mushroom lamp is a fitting addition to both minimalist and maximalist cottagecore decor.
Urban Outfitters Mushroom And Flowers Sheet Set ($89)
Add a burst of color and joy beneath your duvet with these fantastical sheets and pillowcases.
Anthropologie Sleeping Fox Knobs ($24)
These precious critters add a whimsical touch to dressers, bedside tables, or bathroom vanities.
Amazon Vintage Style Decorative Lantern ($26)
As the evenings grow darker earlier, add traditional-looking lighting to cozy up your space (with modern capabilities).
Amazon Decorative Wall Mirror ($17)
The cottagecore gallery wall aesthetic suggests more is more, so it can't hurt to add a vintage-looking mirror to the mix.
Urban Outfitters Icon Serving Utensil ($16)
Forage for your freshly prepared meal with this impossibly cute serveware.
Pottery Barn Poppy Cotton Comforter & Shams ($60-219)
Create a moody, cozy ambiance with this bold, botanical bedding — then flip to its lighter, brighter side come spring.
Etsy Vintage Transferware Set ($28)
Cottagecore dining calls for a table set with mix-matched plates with vintage designs, which are easy to find on Etsy or your local flea market.
Amazon Mini Glass Bottles with Cork Stoppers ($14)
Store your spices, beauty products, and/or mystical concoctions in these quaint and convenient bottles.
World Market Vintage Butterfly Kaleidoscope Wall Art ($60)
Get the look of mounted butterflies with an equally stunning, faux and framed collection to add to your gallery wall.
Etsy Hardcover Mixed Antique Books ($35)
These antique books are just as pretty as vintage fairy tales, but far easier to collect and display.
Anthropologie Wise Owl Book Ends ($48)
Whether you purchase a set of antique books or collect your own treasured titles, book end them with adorable figurines of woodland creatures.
If you're a fan of cottagecore decor, subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest home content from B+C!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 2021 Home Decor Trends According to the Pros - Brit + Co ›
- Fall Goblincore Aesthetic Deep Dive - Brit + Co ›
- 4 New Interior Design Trends — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.