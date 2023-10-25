The 45 Best Home Decor Deals From Wayfair's Way Day Sale
Wayfair's Way Day sale is back, and it's just in time for the holidays! But this time the site is jam-packed with bigger and better savings for two days only! If you're like me and you're looking to redecorate your space a bit, this sounds like the stuff that dreams are made of. Okay, that may be an exaggeration, but the awesome discountsaren't.
Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen or add a few homey touches to your living room, Wayfair's Way Day sale has your back and so do we. If you're short on time and need a quick overview of the best deals worth opening your wallet for, here's our breakdown of 45 items of great savings between today and tomorrow! Consider this our contribution to girl math.
Entryway Decor
Dotted Line 12 Pair Stackable Solid Wood Shoe Rack (Set of 2)
Finding a place to store your shoes can be a hassle if you have a lot but not anymore! Up to 24 pairs of your shoes will have an organized place to call home with these shoe racks!
Mercury Row Vanwingerden 57" Solid Wood Console Table in Chestnut
Console tables are a nifty way to create ambiance in your home. You could also use it to store extra food or desserts if you run out of room on your table or kitchen during Thanksgiving.
Sand & Stable Edgartown 56" Wide Sideboard in Black
If you want to be get fancier, this black sideboard with rattan doors will give your space a hint of rustic luxury. This is one Way Day sale you'll want to take advantage of.
Latitude Run Caludia 4-Door Accent Cabinet
On the other hand, opting for a natural wood accent cabinet with rattan doors doesn't hurt either. Someone on the Brit + Co team may have already purchased this for their living room *side eye.*
Beachcrest Home Painswick 2-Drawer Accent Chest
Console tables and sideboards can be a little bulky if you're in a smaller space like an apartment but this 2-drawer accent chest should do the trick!
Steelside Galal 5-Hook Wall Mounted Coat Rack
Wall mounted coat racks are essential to any space. They give you a place to hang your umbrella, favorite jacketsand even your car keys if you're prone to losing them.
17 Stories Lakwanzaa Freestanding 6-Hook Coat Rack
But, we understand not everyone is a fan of mounting things on their wall. To keep things hassle-free, buy this freestanding coat rack instead! You can always add a small wicker basket to one of the shelves that can still house a small umbrella and your keys!
Sand & Stable Roy 100% Polyester Upholstered Bench
This polyester bench is too stylish not to include on our Way Day sale list. You could easily place it on your patioor balcony if it'll take up too much room indoors.
Kitchen & Dining Room Decor
Brabantia Fall Front Bread Box in Pine Green
Finding a way to store your bread probably hasn't crossed your mind but it can be annoying if it gets stale quick. Adding this BPA-free and stain resistant beauty to your kitchen will safely store your bread in style.
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer in Onyx
This 5.5 quart stand mixer doesn't count as home decor but we're willing to bet you've been thinking about buying one for a while.
George Oliver Bryona 5-Piece Trestle Dining Set in Light Beige
If you live in a spacious condo or home, a nice dining room set is the key to entertaining guests.
Etta Avenue Zora Swivel 26.25" Counter Set in Black (Set of 2)
Just because you live in an apartment doesn't mean you can't have a stylish dining set. Reimagine your space with these black swivel counter chairs. And yes, you get two chairs for the price of one.
Mercury Row Unfinished Stool in Camel (Set of 2)
There's nothing unfinished about this set of counter stools.
Laundry Room Needs
Honey Can Do 3 Section Plated Heavy Duty Laundry Sorter
Doing laundry is one of those things you either love or hate. If you don't want to buy multiple hampers to store your dirty clothes and towels, let this laundry sorter do the heavy lifting for you.
Living Room Decor
Mistana Grimes Upholstered Pouf in Sunflower
Poufs serve as a nice accent piece for the living room. They're even better when they have a statement pattern or color.
Everly Quinn Donnybrook Metal Table Lamp in Black (Set of 2)
Also known as reading lamps, table lamps add more brightness to your living room. This is especially true if you live in an apartment that doesn't have a main light in that area *slow blink.*
Mistana Albion Performance Black/Green/Ivory Rug
Performance rugs are so much fun because they're easier to clean and usually have fun, unique designs.
Orren Ellis Saboor Minimore Modern Style Swivel Accent Chair in White Wool
We're still stuck on accent chairs that mimic anything boucle. If you want to join the wool train, consider this swivel accent chair for that one spot in the corner of your living room.
Corrigan Studio Bolanle Upholstered Armchair in Green Velvet
We love a pretty upholstered armchair like this design by Corrigan Studio.
Wade Logan Batya 57.1" Upholstered Loveseat in Teal Linen
Feeling kitschy? Go for this upholstered loveseat in teal linen.
Greyleigh Lavaca Swivel Barrel Chair in Taupe Multi Polyester Blend
Call it the little girls in us but swivel chairs have been on our minds. There's nothing like reading your latest rom-com book while swaying from side to side.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum
Again, this has nothing to do with decorating your space but cordless vacuums are so convenient. You'll love cleaning your performance rug with Dyson's version. Be sure to add it to your cart so you can take advantage of Wayfair's Way Day sale!
Bedroom Decor
Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed in Ivory Velvet
If you still have nightmares from the time you fell out of your bed after binge watching Stranger Things, we empathize with you. Maybe it's time to try a low profile platform bed.
Wade Logan Arnasia Upholstered Metal Platform Bed
If you've just moved into your first apartment and are looking to buy your first adult bed, look no further than this upholstered metal platform design that's a part of the Way Day sale.
Wade Logan Ataman Metal Platform Bed with Upholstered Headboard
When you're ready to upgrade from your first adult bed, try this elevated bedframe that has an upholstered headboard.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Edsall Metal Bed in Black
Metal bedframes look simple but they can easily add a farmhouse aesthetic to your bedroom.
Kelly Clarkson Home Jordane Upholstered Daybed with Trundle
If you have a spare room and plan to host a sleepover with your besties, you'll need this upholstered daybed. Here's a secret - the trundle unveils an extra 'bed' so two friends can sleep comfortably on this!
Sand & Stable Newquay 4-Drawer Dresser in Sindoori Mango
Closets can unintentionally become a space where overflow grows out of control but this 4-drawer dresser can help keep things organized.
Three Posts Leavens Max Blackout Curtain Pair in Beige (Set of 2)
Two words: Blackout curtains. Your days of having trouble falling asleep will lessen once you hang them up in your bedroom.
Mercury Row Spengler Arch Metal Mirror in Gold
Vintage lovers will get a kick out of this arch metal mirror. Except, maybe don't actually kick it once it's delivered.
Office Decor
Mr. Kate Neely Writing Desk in White/Brass
Writers need cute and inspirational places to write. On the days where you're not interested in working at your local coffee shop, sit comfortably at this cute writing desk.
Corrigan Studio Latwon Desk
Or you can gain inspiration from this wooden desk by Corrigan Studio.
Etta Avenue Illia Task Chair with Tufted Back in Ivory
Pair this task chair with your small writing desk to add opulence to your office.
Willa Arlo Interiors Lundgren Leather Task Chair with Padded Arms in Camel
Keep it simple with this leather task chair.
Steelside Adrianne 72.2" H x 32.7" W Etagere Bookcase in Gold
Can you tell we have a thing for arched designs?
Everly Quinn Hermien Round Metal Wall Mirror in Gold
Floor mirrors can be a lot, especially if you live in a smaller space like an apartment. Take a chance on this round metal wall mirror instead.
17 Stories Oscer Industrial 5 Tier Etagere Bookcase in Black/Brown
If you want a traditional bookcase that has a special design, opt for this one by 17 stories.
Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Loloi Sinclair Machine Washable Pebble/Taupe Rug
A rug that's trendy and machine washable? Please count us in!
Bathroom Decor
Calirose Freestanding Over-the-Toilet Storage
You won't have to worry about running out of room to store your bathroom essentials with this over-the-toilet storage!
Rosecliff Heights Oxfordshire Freestanding Bathroom Shelves
Should you find that an over-the-toilet storage unit is too, place this freestanding shelf in your bathroom.
Orren Ellis Shoji 2-Light Dimmable LED Vanity Light in Brass Gold
Whether you call it a sconce or not, an LED vanity light can add luxury to your bathroom.
SunnyPoint 4.5 Gallons Metal Step-On Waste Basket in Black
If you want to add a touch of moodiness to your bathroom, snag this black waste basket.
Outdoor Decor
Bay Isle Home Hamner 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions in Black
Great outdoor seating can transform any patio or balcony. Just ask this set that's on sale exclusively during Way Day.
Mistana Evins 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group With Cushions in Gray (Set of 4)
If you have a large outdoor space, adding a 4-person set means you can invite more people over. Only if you want to though.
Freeport Park Fleeman Faux Monstera Tree in a Pot
While you're at it, place a lovely faux tree near your outdoor seating. Your patio or balcony will look like a mini oasis once you do.
