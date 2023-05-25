Powder Room Wallpaper Ideas To Transform Your Tiny Spaces
Are you searching for a quick and effortless method to give your powder room a brand new look? This predicament is easily solved with wallpaper! Whether you prefer flamboyant and vibrant designs or muted and polished prints, the perfect powder room wallpaper can transform your dull bathroom into a luxurious sanctuary in a jiffy. Ahead we'll delve into some of the latest trends in powder room wallpaper and provide some helpful tips on selecting the ideal pattern that will make your abode stand out.
Livette's Candy Terrazzo Design Removable Wallpaper ($10/sample)
Prepare to be dazzled by the mesmerizing terrazzo wallpaper adorned with delightful pastel specks, perfect for elevating any space from your bathroom to your hallway or even your backsplash!
Village Wall Mural ($22/sample)
Bring the beauty of the great outdoors inside with this versatile landscape wallpaper that can transform any space from a cozy powder room to a playful nursery or even a grand dining room, and best of all, you can customize the colors and sizes to fit your unique style! (Prices start at $155)
Livette's Wallpaper Soft Geometric Pastels Removable Wallpaper ($10/sample)
Bring a playful and charming touch to your powder room with this Danish pastel wallpaper, perfect for embracing the spring trend. Plus, it's removable for easy switching when ready for a new look!
Lavender Paintbrush Maze Removable Wallpaper ($10/sample)
Get ready to be swept away by the whimsical wonderland of this Lavender Paintbrush Maze Removable Wallpaper! With its water-resistant and PVC-free material, add a touch of magic to your bathroom walls with this playful and practical wallpaper!
Profiles Wallpaper ($101/roll, normally $156)
Transform your powder room into a work of art with this playful and vibrant Profiles Wallpaper from Joybird! Made from high-quality materials, this wallpaper is stunning, durable, and easy to install, making it the perfect choice for any home renovation project. The bold and colorful geometric patterns are sure to catch the eye and add a touch of fun and whimsy to any space.
Drop it MODERN In The Flowers ($180/panel)
Add a touch of elegance to your powder room with the Drop It Modern In the Flowers Wallpaper. This beautiful floral print will transport you to a blooming garden while you enjoy your private space.
Tropical Wallpaper ($110/roll)
Turn your powder room into a tropical paradise with the help of this vibrant removable wallpaper. The playful sketched floral print brings a whimsical charm to any area, instantly creating a lively and inviting atmosphere.
House of Hackney London Rose Wallpaper ($198/roll)
Are you looking for a bold and romantic statement in your bathroom? Look no further than the House of Hackney London Rose Wallpaper. The stunning design featuring large roses and lush greenery is perfect for adding a touch of elegance and drama to any powder room.
Metallic Leaf Peel & Stick Wallpaper - Project 62 ($34/sample)
Add a touch of glamor to your powder room with this Metallic Leaf Peel & Stick Wallpaper from Target. The chic and modern design with metallic accents will instantly update your space without any hassle or mess.
RoomMates Mediterranian Tile Peel & Stick Wallpaper Blue ($34/roll)
Revitalize your powder room with an exquisite touch of vintage allure by adorning it with the RoomMates Mediterranean Tile Peel & Stick Wallpaper, instantly enhancing its aesthetic appeal. The blend of old-fashioned style with modern convenience adds a new look to your space, while the stunning blue and white tile design brings a calming Mediterranean feel to your bathroom.
Want more home decor inspiration? Sign up for our email newsletter!
Header Image via RoomMates.