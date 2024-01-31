23 Pink Kitchen Accessories And Decor For A Perfect Pop Of Color
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Pink is a color trend that's popped up all over the home decor scene — in bathrooms, living rooms, powder rooms, and lately, kitchens. Pink kitchens, like the color itself, can range from soft and calming to bold and vibrant, depending on the shade you choose and how you bring it to life in your decor. It's a versatile color and can add a pop to your all-neutral kitchen via art, wallpaper, tile, accessories, and appliances. So are you ready to raise a glass to pink? Here are 23 pink kitchen accessories you're going to love to give and get this year.
Great Jones x Laura Chautin Dutch Oven
These custom Dutch Ovens designed by ceramicist and illustrator Laura Chautin dropped this week featuring an ode to bows, ribbons, and the warm flora that awaits us in the spring. The Dutch Baby (3.5 quart size) in Taffy is a girl kitchen dream from one of our favorite brands.
HAY George Sowden Tins
Keep coffee, tea or other dry foods fresh in these stainless steel tins, designed by Memphis Group co-founder George Sowden, as part of MoMA’s collection.
William Sonoma Baking Bundle
Whisk, flip and fold with these Geranium Pink silicone tools that feature paintbrush-inspired stainless-steel handles for an ideal grip. They're kind of the perfect pink, IMO.
nutribullet Pro 900
Meet your 2024 health goals with this compact blender for smoothies, soups and sauces. It's an appliance you don't want to hide!
Stone Lain Brighton Round Body Marble Porcelain Dinnerware Set
This affordable dinnerware set of 16 pieces is perfect for special occasions like Valentine's day and every day meals.
GOOP Essential Lidded Bowls, Set of 3
These storage-friendly bamboo-fiber serving bowls from Hawkins New York are are so pretty and perfectly sized for salads, snacks, sauces, and sides.
Lucia Acrylic Coupe Glasses, Set of 4
Pop the sparkling rosé and pour into these break-free acrylic glasses for indoor and outdoor fun. Cheers!
PB Mason Oversized Linen Napkins
Add a splash of Barbie pink to your entertaining table (Oscar party, anyone?) with these elevated linen napkins.
Grohe Essence Kitchen Faucet
Check out our Handy Girl's Guide to installing a new kitchen faucet yourself. This one has a pre-rinse spray and comes in a fun pink hue.
West Elm Archie Glass Dinnerware Collection
Inspired by gothic architecture, this textured glass set adds a stunning feature to your table without worry -- they're super durable!
Wayfair Steel Accent Cabinet
Need storage? Make it pink! This one can be easily moved around your home and can store plates, pantry items, linens and more.
Etsy Check Pottery Mug
These Han Home Living tumblers are made of ceramic and are 100% handmade. Pour in your morning drink, or use them as creamers, a vase, or sponge holders.
Kate Spade Make It Pop Pie Dish
Make pretty pies and serve them in this delightfully pink dish for extra punch.
GreenPan Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
This 10-piece set shows that you're proudly in love with pink. Each pan features our Thermolon healthy ceramic nonstick coating because it's free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium and will never release toxic fumes, even when overheated.
Great Jones Hot Dish
This 9-by-13-inch ceramic casserole dish is a modern throwback to the classic casserole pan in a perfectly pink hue. Serve up lasagna, cakes, one pot meals and more in this sweet pan.
GreenLife Cutting Board Kitchen Set
These food-safe and dishwasher-safe cutting boards will brighten your day with a dash of pink.
TileBar Pink 3D Fluted Matte Ceramic Tile
Tile your backsplash or an accent wall with this matte ceramic tile in blush pink.
Baumgartner Stool (Set of 2)
Friends can sit cozy while you cook on these soft velvety rattan-backed stools.
Smeg Pink Citrus Juicer
Bring in some 1950s-era vibes with this pink juicer for fresh orange, grapefruit, lemon or lime juice delivered right into your cup through a drip-free spout.
Pottery Barn Jupiter Beaded Glass Cocktail Pitcher
Holding up to three drinks, this cocktail pitcher in a textural beaded glass looks so pretty on your pink-hued tablescape.
Caraway Prep Set
Chop, prep, and store your kitchen essentials with this non-toxic prep set, featuring four knives, five utensils, shears, and a a pink-ish organizer.
Dansk Købenstyle Saucepan
Whip up your favorite sauces in this classic saucepan with Scandi-inspired wood handle. The lid acts as a trivet!
KitchenAid Deluxe 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
If you're going to splurge on the KitchenAid mixer (and if you love to bake, you should!) this pink color stands out in the best way on your counter.
Discover delicious recipes with Brit + Co!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Great Jones
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.