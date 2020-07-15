15 Ways to Make Over Your Small Bathroom Into a Spa-Worthy Escape
There's no better way to treat yo' self than by turning your tiny bathroom into a haven of relaxation. Not sure where to start? These 15 small-bathroom ideas will show you how to create the perfect mini at-home retreat. So grab your cucumber water and bath bombs because you'll be soaking up those spa vibes before you know it.
Nature Art: Bring the outdoors in with nature-inspired prints like this Gypsophila Print by Seattle-based Marabou Design or go for a more graphic plant-inspired print in soothing blue. (via Minted)
Labeled Storage: An organized bathroom is a happy bathroom. And something about containers with pretty labels just makes things like cotton balls and Q-tips way more exciting. (via The Merrythought)
Upgraded Vanity: Until you're ready to do a major bathroom overhaul with lots of built-in shelving and cupboards, upgrading your medicine cabinet is the way to go. Use it to store everything from hair products to makeup and extra washcloths. (via Design Improvised)
Follow us on Pinterest for even more home decor inspo and DIY ideas.
Additional reporting by Kate Thorn
This article has been updated from a previous post.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Storage & Organization Ideas & DIY Projects ›
- 12 Ways Fish Scale Tiles Will Complete All Your Mermaid Dreams ... ›
- This New Pinterest Decor Trend Will Bring Those Under-the-Sea ... ›
- 17 Easy Ideas for Your Next Bathroom Makeover - Brit + Co ›
- The Genius Bathroom Storage Hack We're Seeing Everywhere - Brit ... ›
- 18 Pink Bathrooms That Are Downright Swoon-Worthy - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Huge in 2017 - Brit + Co ›
- 21 Space Saving Tiny Bathroom Hacks to Buy or DIY - Brit + Co ›
- 6 Tricks to Make Your Small Bathroom Look a Whole Lot Bigger ... ›