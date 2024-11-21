I'm Fully Obsessed With This All-Blue Bathroom Renovation — See The Transformation
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
The recent trend toward warmer hues like burgundy, terra cotta, olive, and brown, has had me rethinking my blue-leaning home. I've been sprinkling in things like pale pink pillowcases, a burgundy throw blanket, and olive green rug, and loving my warmer aesthetic. But then Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn, of celeb-loved design firm House of Rolison, stopped me in my redecorating tracks with their latest bathroom renovation.
Take a look at this stunning blue bathroom renovation that I can't get enough of — plus tips on how to transform your own space!
Nils Timm
In the middle of an earthy 1940s Spanish Colonial home, this stunning cobalt blue bath alcove feels like a refreshing, bold and unexpected moment of calm. And I'm obsessed.
"Historically, Spanish-style homes did incorporate deep blues and greens and we wanted to honor that as well as just a fun play on words given the iconic street name, Bluebird Ave," says Amanda. I love that homage. Once a closet, the bath's arch opening creates a tucked-in feeling around the tub with Zia Tile in Night Blue as the dramatic facade.
Nils Timm
"We made sure to wrap the home in windows, which brought the landscaping into the color palette giving us the opportunity to mix greens, blues, reds and dusty olives into the design," says Taylor.
The pair took a fresh take on Spanish design while keeping the home's soul intact. A deep low-profile sofa sets the tone for its elevated yet warm and casual vibe. "We appreciate structural and architectural integrity while allowing every room to tell a story," says Amanda.
Nils Timm
Each room feels like a chapter in a book, woven together with earthy tones, Spanish Colonial charm, and sleek contemporary design. “We love to play around with various monochromatic palettes," adds Amanda. "Generally people stray from cold colors and right now burgundy and reds are trending, which fall very heavily on the warm scale. We found a way to compliment both."
Nils Timm
The design duo, who are also engaged!, used Viola marble throughout the home to add unique texture, a bold statement, and an organic feel.
Nils Timm
The rich hues create an old-world feel throughout, including in the master bedroom's lounge area. Black-framed windows and elements with darker tones pair perfectly with warm woods and the dramatic stone featured in the kitchen and bath.
Nils Timm
The result is a soothing palette designed for sleep, rest, and relaxation. The fireplace adds a cozy touch, while the room's connection to the outdoors creates a harmonious vibe.
Nils Timm
The rustic and moody dining room is the perfect counterbalance to the sunny outdoors of the Hollywood Hills home. I’m in love with the cozy intimacy of a round dining table, which draws everyone together vs. apart at the center.
Nils Timm
This deep red-hued bedroom hints to the home's Spanish influence while still feeling fresh and contemporary.
Nils Timm
House of Rolison's best bathroom renovation advice?
"Don’t be afraid to get a little weird! Have fun with it. We always say “cool or too weird?” Which is really an homage to how we look at them," says Taylor.
Amanda adds: "To us, a bathroom is like a pop of color or texture to a bedroom. It’s like the jewelry of the space. Use paint, wall texture, paneling, Roman clay, wainscoting et cetera to give the walls some movement. Pick stones that you like for no other reason than because you like them. You may have to trial and error complimenting colors, but it’ll come together. Bathrooms are an easy place to get creative and take risks."
Nils Timm
Each bedroom does feel like a reflection of the bathrooms, telling its own story but feeling cohesive to the space. I love this pop of reddish-brown in a sphere pillow paired with the striped bolster in an otherwise neutral space.
Nils Timm
The era of all-white homes is clearly fading. Drenching walls in rich color while balancing them with lighter tones creates a look that feels warm and welcoming rather than stark and cold.
Nils Timm
Thoughtful details, expressed by collaborator Olive Ateliers, like a three-light floor lamp in the reading nook, vintage artwork, and stone pots add character and charm to create an inviting guest room.
Nils Timm
The bar area in its own intimate nook complements the kitchen with the same bold marble and similar chain pendant.
Nils Timm
I spy a pop of blue tile near the pool in the backyard too!
Nils Timm
The dramatic entryway arch sets the stage for the style and character of the home's stunning interior. Thanks Amanda and Taylor for sharing this beautiful space, and congratulations!
