15 “Unexpected” Half Bath Decor Ideas You Need To See
Powder rooms, or half baths, are truly the most exciting spaces to design in a home. You can take bold risks without blowing your budget and it’s the perfect place to personalize with unexpected touches, like swoon-worthy wallpaper or statement tile that reflect your unique style. To inspire your next 2025 makeover, we’ve rounded up our favorite half bath decor ideas from top interior designers, proving that even the smallest spaces can make a big impact.
Trend alert: 15 half bath decor ideas every designer is loving in 2025:
Michael P.H. Clifford
Idea #1: Scalloped Backsplash
This half bath designed by Kirsten Blazek of a1000xbetter is an absolute stunner. The home hails from the roaring '20s and elements like unlacquered brass hardware, natural stone countertops, and a B&W silent film print make subtle calls to that era. The scalloped backsplash is a perfect detail for this character-filled powder room. Check out the full gorgeous cottage remodel by Blazek.
Gavin Cater
Idea #2: Marble Sink
Designers Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of celebrity-loved design firm House of Rolison are never afraid to go bold with marble. The design duo were inspired by the home’s French-country architecture and this bath exudes the timeless luxury found throughout the home. Get the look with this Etsy Wall Mount Calacatta Viola Marble Sink Basin.
Artistic Tile
Idea #3: Statement Mirror
Choosing a decorative or oversized mirror can make the space feel larger and add visual interest. This Art Deco bath from Artistic Tile pairs beautiful pink tile with a dramatic gold mirror, both complementing the rainbow onyx sink.
Madeline Harper
Idea #4: Bold Wallpaper
There's nothing like a statement wallpaper and the half bath is an excellent opportunity to try something fresh and colorful. Austin architect Alice Arterberry of Arterberry Cooke designed this charming bathroom with Cole & Son Frutto Proibito Wallpaper in Hyacinth & Orange. Here are some wallpaper ideas to try!
Shade Degges
Idea #5: Classic Beadboard
Karan and Sapna Aggarwal of L.A. design firm Bungalowe designed this European-inspired half bath by pairing a classic beadboard with House of Hackney London Rose wallpaper. So romantic!
Cari Field
Idea #6: Pattern Blending
James and Christine of Stewart-Schafer thoughtfully renovated their clients' 200-year-old home in Connecticut, merging Persian flair with timeless classic beauty. This stunning floral B&W wallpaper pairs perfectly with the dramatic B&W marble sink. Keep the elements in the same color territory to make the patterns work seamlessly.
Gavin Cater
Idea #7: Textured Walls
Experiment with natural stone or wood accents for warmth and create textured walls for contrast and a unique touch. Bungalowe's Karan and Sapna paired this travertine sink with plastered walls that organically feature the natural stone, creating an earthy, modern palette that compliments the home’s architectural roots.
Courtesy of Hollis Jordyn Design
Idea #8: Colorful Sink
Who says sinks have to be white? Design principals Hollis LaPlante and Jordyn Grohl of Hollis Jordyn Design featured a teal sink, retro brass light from Etsy, and Benjamin Moore Sandblast paint to elevate this 1960s bath. "We wanted to create a moody powder room and thought the mauve paint tone really accentuated the teal and brass in a romantic way," says Grohl.
Gavin Cater
Idea #9: Floating Sink
Because powder rooms are meant generally for guests, there's little need to store all your bathroom essentials. Floating sinks help maximize space. In the same home as above, Karan and Sapna of Bungalowe use a travertine sink and quiet luxury aesthetic to create a calm, soothing space for a bathroom break.
Nils Timm
Idea #10: Dark and Moody
Don't be afraid to go dark in a small bathroom. Drama is good when it comes to half baths where you want to make an impact. Amanda and Taylor of House of Rolison created a tonal palette that combines luxury with functionality in this elevated design.
Gavin Cater
Idea #11: Homey Vibes
Add a small vase with fresh flowers, a scented candle, and/or an elegant soap dish to personalize the space. Here's another nature-inspired gem by House of Rolison.
Gavin Cater
Idea #12: Unique Lighting
Add a statement light, like a small chandelier or pendant, to elevate the space, and consider fixtures with dimmable options for versatility. Love this unique space by House of Rolison.
Gavin Cater
Idea #13: Maximized Wall Space
Because you don't get a lot of floor space in a half bath, use walls to your advantage. Even the toilet doesn't touch the floors in this bathroom inspired by Karan and Sapna's trip to Oaxaca, Mexico.
Cari Field
Idea #14: Tile Wall
Tile is a practical option for bathrooms and with a small space, you can go big here. Hollis and Jordyn infused this space with a pop of blue tile that travels from floor to ceiling, paired with contrasting B&W tile floors, creating an eclectic and colorful space. Pro tip: Pay attention to floors too! Heated floors can also be a luxurious touch.
Nils Timm
Idea #15: Monochrome
This green on green bath by House of Rolison is a showstopper. Find a jewel-toned marble and color-match it to the wall paint for a luxurious vibe that will wow your guests.
