Get A Head Start On 2023 With These Winter Hair Colors
Changing your hair color is one easy way to feel totally different about the way you look. It's definitely more of a commitment than switching up your manicure, but we're in love with these winter hair colors. A bold shade can make you feel more daring, or swapping out a neon with a natural color can make you feel more toned-down and moody for cold weather.
We already walked you through this year's fall hair trends, and this winter is all about different takes on natural hair colors, with a few fun shades thrown in as well. Full of dimension and glossy shine, these winter hair colors are chic, natural, and eye-catching. Keep reading for our favorite picks for the winter and we'll see you at the salon.
Chocolate Brown
Add some different shades of brown throughout your hair (like this look, which adds highlights near the scalp) for an emphasis on your hair's length and add some movement to the hair.
If you're missing your summer highlights but don't want to go for an all-out sunny look, focus on adding warmth to your hair instead of just going lighter. Not only will it add a little bit of extra color but it will also add dimension!
If you have cooler undertones or just aren't into a lot of warmth, go for a shade of brown that has just a touch of silver or blue to stay on trend.
You don't have to add highlights or a balayage if you don't want to — dye your whole head a deep chocolate that will have you giving Blair Waldorf vibes at your next holiday party.
Opalescent Blonde
We're obsessed with this shade of blonde that's a little bit white, a little bit pastel, and extra glossy. Add a little bit of lavender to your roots or hidden within your hair for a glimpse of color every time you move.
Once you have that bright blonde color, feel free to add in as many pastel shades as you'd like for the ultimate 2023 take on unicorn hair.
You can add a little bit of pink for a toned-down pastel look. It'll give you a barely-there color while still adding some warmth.
Give the balayage a pastel upgrade by moving from purple to pink around your head. Mix it into different layers for a three-dimensional look.
Mulled Wine
Consider this winter hair color to be in between chocolate brown and deep magenta. It warm, it's statement-making, and we're obsessed.
Add more color to your tips (or your roots for a Billie Eilish-inspired look) for a bolder hair color that still feels very winter appropriate.
Balayage isn't just for caramel colors. A muted wine red overtop of black is chic and we are all over it.
Keep the dye to the ends of your hair for just a touch of color without committing to dying your whole head. Dying the end of each layer means that you'll still have color all over.
Icy Blue
We are in love with this icy blue winter hair color (hello Elsa!), and this deep-to-light dye job has multiple shades mixed in to create a complex color that will look great with all your holiday dresses.
Split your dye right down the middle to bring a new meaning to two-toned. We'd recommend sticking to blonde on the other side to keep the look icy.
Picking a shade of blue that has plenty of silver mixed into it will make your hair look extra icy.
Periwinkle is still within the ice blue wheelhouse but adds some purple in to set you apart from the crowd ;).
Ginger Brown
With some brown mixed into it, this take on red hair has tons of dimension and warmth that is perfect for winter.
As opposed to copper hair, ginger brown has touches of cinnamon and muted orange for a shade that is eye-catching but not overwhelming.
Add golden or caramel tones to your balayage for a brighter take on this winter hair color.
Ginger brown hair is also perfect for anyone who wants to try red but is hesitant to go for something like bright ruby red. Add a little bit of chocolate brown for a deeper color *and* a two-in-one trending hair color.
Follow us on Pinterest for more winter hair colors and beauty tips!
Featured image used with permission via jesse.scissorhands.
- Hilary Duff’s Pastel Pink Hair + Short New Cut Is Perfect for Winter ›
- 11 Mulled Wine Hair Ideas for Winter 2018 ›
- 5 Neutral Hair Colors You’re Going to See Everywhere This Winter 2019 ›
- 13 Celebrity Winter-Blonde Hair Colors to Try This Season ›
- 11 Trending Hair Colors You Should Try This Winter ›
- Marshmallow Hair Will Be Your New Favorite Winter Hair Color ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!