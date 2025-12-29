Run! Dunkin’ Is Giving Away Free Coffee For A Limited Time

Free things are unarguably great, but they definitely get better when free coffee is involved. Dunkin’ knows just how enjoyable a free drink can be, especially around the very liminal time between Christmas and New Year’s Day. That’s why the beloved coffee chain is giving out free coffee for one day only, December 29.

Here’s how to claim your free Dunkin’ coffee, available for a limited time.

Dunkin' According to Dunkin’, the week following Christmas is “when every day feels longer and no one’s quite sure what day it is.” So true! Widely known as one of the least productive weeks of the year, Dunkin’ has decided to give their customer base some motivation in the form of free coffee. We’re so here for it.

Dunkin' The only catch about Dunkin’s latest free coffee promo is that it’ll only last for one day only: December 29, 2025. They’ll be giving out one million free hot or iced coffees of any size to help those seeking extra energy during the holiday lull.



To claim your free coffee at Dunkin' on December 29, simply enter the code PRODUNKTIVITY in the Dunkin' app when ordering. You'll need to be a Dunkin' rewards member to access the freebie. The code will be available all day on Monday, December 29 until the one million coffee mark is reached, so make sure to act fast if you want to get your sip on!

