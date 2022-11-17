Our Favorite Festive Holiday Dresses For Every Occasion
It's officially the holiday season, which means seasonal drinks, family gatherings, and a seeminglyendless amount of event invites. Whether it's a winter wedding or a glitzy NYE celebration, one thing's for sure: This season calls for more elevated looks than those in your typical rotation. Close out the year on a sartorial high note with your best heels, a little sparkle, and a 'fit that makes you feel like your best self. Ahead, find 17 holiday dresses to get you through every event on your calendar this season.
ASOS DESIGN One Shoulder Velvet Midi Dress in Wine ($69)
This velvet midi dress is has "closet staple" written all over it.
Free People Crystal Clear Mini Dress ($198)
A great pick for the gal who feels most confident in red. Wear this look out dancing for some added movement.
Trina Turk Stella Dress ($398)
Ombré, but make it holiday-ready. This pink stunner is playful without falling into costume territory.
More To Come Cierra Strapless Wrap Dress ($94)
If Romy and Michele (or Barbie!) were going out in 2022, one of them would be wearing this dress. Pink + satin + feathers = a perfect party look!
Lovers & Friends Bobbit Gown ($328)
If you're a summer child and resent winter's cooling temperatures, opt for a look that captures the lightness of the warm weather months.
For Love & Lemons Brynne Dress ($300)
A little shimmer never hurt anyone! For Love & Lemon's holiday collection hits all the right notes.
ASOS Edition Fringe Jacquard Mini in Ice Blue ($220)
Winter whites are a classic, but winter ice blues are even better. Choose a fun pastel shade for an unexpected twist.
Tularosa Leona Maxi Dress ($298)
Is there any sweeter feeling than soft velvet? Only when it comes in a dreamy deep blue dress, like this one by Tularosa.
Selkie The Unicorn Defends Himself Moonlight Dress ($295)
While Selkie's Puff Dress is sweetness personified, it's not exactly cold weather friendly, so we were thrilled to see a long sleeve version of the ultra feminine silhouette. If you look closely, you can see the unicorns running within the forest green print.
Rare London Champagne Sequin Cutout Midi Dress ($83)
A classic sequin dress with modern cutouts to show off your shape.
Reformation Vidette Dress ($248)
Shine bright, shine far! You'll be the center of any room you enter while wearing this stunner.
Superdown Erika Feather Trim Mini Dress ($78)
The holidays are one of the only times a year that we can get away with wearing feathers. If you're new to the trend, choose a simple silhouette and let the feathers be the standout.
By Anthropologie Sequin Mini Dress ($248)
It's hard to go wrong with sequins, but patterns can definitely get tricky. After all, how much is too much? It's hard to say, but what we can tell you is this Anthropologie mini is just enough.
ASOS Design Embellished Long Sleeve Mini ($180)
Sparkle like champagne in this gorgeous all-over fringe dress. The long sleeves make it a great pick for any indoor/outdoor parties.
Nadine Merabi Celina Black Dress ($390)
For the classic gals who want to add a little sparkle to their party looks, opt for all-black sequins to infuse some excitement into your wardrobe without venturing too far from your personal style. Best of both worlds!
Lovers & Friends Penelope Mini Dress ($178)
A little lace and a little sparkle make this the perfect little black dress.
Leoce Adelina Dress ($266)
The corset top and A-line skirt make this Leoce dress a super flattering pick for any partygoer. The polka dots are just a fun bonus!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
