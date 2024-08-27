7 Best Moisturizers To Give Aging Skin A Youthful Glow, According To A Dermatologist
As the years go by, you may notice your skin develop more and more wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. It’s also very natural for your skin to lose its elasticity as you age, leading to excessive dryness and flakiness.Finding the right skincare regimen and products can absolutely help prevent (and even reverse) these tell-tale signs of aging, but the process doesn't have to be hard. Moisturizer is undoubtedly the best way to keep aging skin hydrated and healthy. We tapped Board-Certified NYC Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Michele Green to help you land the best moisturizers for mature, aging skin.
“As we age, structural proteins called elastin and collagen decrease, leading to a weakened support system and volume loss, which combine to present the various signs of aging skin,” Dr. Green explains. This includes wrinkles, fine lines, volume loss, sunspots, and loose skin.
The best moisturizers for aging skin will include a handful of effective ingredients for tackling the aforementioned skincare concerns. Retinoids, vitamin C, and SPF are the top three ingredients people with mature skin should keep in mind when shopping for moisturizers, per Dr. Green.
- Retinoids (like retinol and retinoic acid) encourage skin cell turnover and neutralize free radicals that can damage the skin.
- Vitamin C is an impressive multitasker – it works as an antioxidant to the skin, protects against sun damage, promotes skin regeneration and collagen production, fades hyperpigmentation, brightens the skin, and aids in cellular repair.
- SPF should be a no-brainer for skin of any kind. According to Dr. Green, it’s the “most important” element to incorporate into your routine, especially for aging skin. SPF protects your skin from harmful UV rays that can exacerbate dryness, wrinkles, and fine lines. Dr. Green advises people with mature skin to use broad-spectrum SPFs of at least 30.
Additionally, it’s important to note that the best moisturizers for mature skin will not include alcohol, sulfates, parabens, or fragrances. These ingredients actually dry out the skin, encouraging wrinkles and fine lines to develop even faster.
“Moisturizer should be a regular part of any skincare routine,” says Dr. Green. “It is recommended that you use moisturizer twice a day after washing your face and doing the rest of your skincare routine. This consistent use of moisturizer not only provides your skin with the necessary hydration but also protects your skin from environmental stressors which can speed up the aging process.”
Here are the top-recommended moisturizers for mature skin to combat signs of aging!
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
“This moisturizing cream is an excellent option for the entire body. Mature skin benefits greatly from its hydration," says Dr. Green. "It is packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to soothe dry skin and lock in moisture. Moisture is one of the most important factors in limiting aging skin, which is why this cream is a great, gentle option.”
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Got sensitive skin? This is the best moisturizer for you. “Its formulation includes ceramide-3 and niacinamide to attract and trap water in the skin for maximum hydration," says Dr. Green.
You can also snag this same product with SPF added to it. "An option with SPF 30 boosts sun protection for patients who want protection from UV rays along with increased hydration.”
Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Cream
Magda Callery, Interior Designer and Founder of Style by Magda, is a skincare enthusiast that enjoys using this Eucerin pick on her skin.
“Besides being the most affordable, it has Coenzyme Q10, vitamin E, glycerin, shea butter, and biotin which is a good combination to avoid fine lines and wrinkles," she says. "It's also alcohol-free, which often causes irritation and dryness to the skin.”
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
“If you are not a fan of heavy cream, this is the solution," Callery says. "It is light, so it's easily absorbed by the skin and has hyaluronic acid, which promotes intense hydration for more hydrated and younger-looking skin.”
This moisturizer provides 24-hour hydration without feeling overly heavy on the skin, since it has a silky water-gel formula.
Olay Regenerist Fragrance-Free Micro-Sculpting Cream
This fragrance-free moisturizer is powered by vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid that work together to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier for firmer, younger-looking skin. At $21, it's a great affordable option totally worthy of restock after restock.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
This face cream delivers some really exceptional hydration. The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream is formulated with 4.5% squalane and glacial glycoproteins that deeply moisturize the skin, plus the hydration lasts up to 72 hours! It feels creamy yet lightweight, allowing for smooth application of even more skincare products and makeup.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
The amino acids and peptides packed into this moisturizer encourage younger-looking skin, reducing the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and signs of sun damage. It boasts a lightweight gel-like feel on the skin, which is ideal for using twice daily without any added congestion to the skin.
