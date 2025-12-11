50 Incredible Travel Destinations To Visit In 2026

2025 was a big travel year for me — and it did not disappoint. From Belize to Bordeaux to Banff (plus a few domestic wellness escapes and kiddo adventures), every trip sparked new inspiration. If you’re already daydreaming about 2026, planning a dreamy international getaway or a quick local escape is the perfect way to channel that fresh-year energy. After diving into the best destinations for 2026, my wanderlust is officially piqued. From coastal cities and tropical rainforests to bucket-list Arctic expeditions and hidden gems you’ll want to discover before everyone else, this list has a little something for every type of traveler.

Here are the must-visit destinations for 2026; start tracking flights now!

San Sebastián, Spain Shutterstock Nestled on Spain’s northern coast near the French border, San Sebastián is a seaside paradise celebrated as the food capital of Europe. Travelers flock here for its Michelin-starred restaurants, pintxos bars, and pristine beaches like La Concha, where Basque culture, coastal beauty, and culinary excellence meet in one irresistible destination.

Leiden, Netherlands Shutterstock This dupe destination to Amsterdam is a charming, canal-lined gem. Stroll its pristine waterways and cobblestone streets through the “City of Discoveries,” birthplace of Rembrandt and home to Europe’s oldest university. Visit world-class museums like the Rijksmuseum van Oudheden with its ancient artifacts and the science-rich Museum Boerhaave. Explore the serene Hortus Botanicus, one of the oldest botanical gardens in the world, and climb the historic windmill at De Valk for city views. Don’t miss Pieterskerk’s Gothic splendor or a relaxing canal cruise through this quintessential Dutch city.

Mérida, Mexico Shutterstock I'm obsessed with the Airbnb's you can find in Mérida, Mexico’s vibrant Yucatán capital. Swoon over its Spanish colonial architecture, lively plazas, and rich Mayan heritage. Known for colorful festivals, art markets, and world-class cuisine, the “White City” blends old-world charm with modern creativity. Travelers love its welcoming energy, cultural depth, and easy access to cenotes and Mayan ruins.

Savannah, Georgia Rachel Claire Feel like you've stepped back in time with a visit to Savannah, Georgia, where you'll stroll cobblestone streets and admire historic architecture under moss-draped oak trees. Stroll through the charming Historic District, home to landmarks like Forsyth Park and River Street, where shops and cafes overlook the Savannah River. Take a guided ghost tour of Bonaventure Cemetery. Indulge in Southern cuisine at iconic spots like The Olde Pink House or Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room before heading back to your cozy room at the Bellwether House.

Liberia, Costa Rica Tomáš Malík For white sands, surf adventures, and tropical thrills, head to Liberia on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast. Just a short drive from the airport, Playa del Coco is a lively hub for snorkeling, diving, fishing, kayaking, and ATV tours. Nearby, Playa Hermosa lives up to its name with a peaceful, protected cove framed by lush hills — perfect for swimming and sunbathing. Looking for something more dramatic? Playa Ocotal delivers with striking black sand and calm waters ideal for relaxing or diving. Along the Gulf of Papagayo, you’ll find upscale gems like Playa Conchal, Flamingo, and Playa Panama, known for their pristine reefs and soft white sand. A bit farther out — about 75 minutes from Liberia — Playa Tamarindo and Playa Grande are surfer favorites and also home to nesting leatherback turtles in Las Baulas National Park.

Lake Louise, Alberta Shutterstock When you picture postcard-perfect alpine scenery, Lake Louise is the one on front — turquoise waters framed by towering peaks and a glacier that feeds the lake. (Fun fact: its vibrant color comes from “rock flour,” fine mineral particles suspended in the water.) Right on the lake’s edge sits the historic Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, originally built in the 1890s as a railway chalet. Today, it’s the only hotel located directly on the lake — grandfathered in when the area became a national park — and offers dreamy lake-view rooms, guided hikes to a remote mountain teahouse, serene canoeing in its signature red boats, and meditative nature walks followed by invigorating cold plunges in the glacial water (I didn't dare, but many of my travel mates took the plunge and lived to rave about it). Start your morning at Louiza with a fresh breakfast buffet, and later unwind with a cocktail at the lake-facing Fairview Bar & Restaurant. Known for art deco elegance and a focus on local ingredients; its decadent lobster roll is a must-try.

Sardinia, Italy Shutterstock Explore charming villages, dramatic cliffs, and white-sand beaches of this second-largest island in the Mediterranean. This gem of Italy is known for its nuraghe (thousands of ancient stone buildings), its natural beauty and friendly hospitality. From the tony Costa Smeralda to the medieval Alghero to the buzzy capital of Cagliari, Sardinia is a dreamy destination with popular festivals like Sant’Efisio in May and Sagra del Redentore in August. Scoop up dishes like porceddu (roast suckling pig) and culurgiones (stuffed pasta) with a glass or two of wine, specifically the regional Cannonau and Vermentino. Buon viaggio!

Osaka, Japan Bagus Pangestu Known as the "Kitchen of Japan," Osaka is a food lover’s haven with iconic dishes like takoyaki (octopus balls), okonomiyaki (savory pancakes), and kushikatsu (deep-fried skewers). A stroll through the lively streets of Dotonbori reveals neon-lit signs, bustling eateries, and a energizing nightlife. Osaka Castle is a must-visit, surrounded by picturesque gardens. Nearby, the tranquil Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine offers a serene escape with its ancient architecture and lush grounds. Shinsaibashi is perfect for high-street fashion, while Amerikamura offers quirky shops and youth culture. With its convenient location, Osaka is also close to Nara and Kyoto.

The French Riviera Shutterstock AKA Côte d'Azur, this glamorous stretch of Mediterranean coastline in southeastern France is the place to be for sun-soaked beaches and charming hilltop villages. Explore its famous Promenade des Anglais, colorful Old Town, and French markets like Cours Saleya in Nice. Nearby, visit Monaco and put a few euro on red at the Monte Carlo Casin. Cannes is also nearby for movie lovers and Saint-Tropez, a haven for celebs and people who can afford yachts. For a calmer vibe, the medieval village of Èze offers breathtaking views and winding cobblestone streets, while Antibes is a charmer with ancient walls, bustling marina, and the Picasso Museum.

Marrakech, Morocco Taryn Elliott Known as the "Red City" for its terracotta-hued buildings, this ancient city is a fascinating blend of old-world charm and modern life. Start in the UNESCO-listed Medina, a maze of narrow alleys bustling with souks selling spices, textiles, ceramics, and gorgeous jewelry. At the center of the Medina is the iconic Jemaa el-Fnaa square, a lively hub that comes alive with snake charmers, storytellers, and food stalls serving Moroccan delicacies like tagine and pastilla. Nearby, is the stunning Koutoubia Mosque. Marrakech is also home to stunning architectural gems, including the Bahia Palace and the serene Majorelle Garden, once owned by designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Bratislava, Slovakia Pixabay This charming city along the Danube River offers a mix of medieval architecture, vibrant nightlife, and scenic views. The Old Town (Staré Mesto) is the heart of Bratislava, with cobblestone streets, pastel-colored buildings, and lively squares. Admire landmarks like the Gothic-style St. Martin’s Cathedral and the ornate Primate’s Palace. The city’s iconic Bratislava Castle, perched on a hill overlooking the Danube, offers panoramic views and a museum showcasing Slovak history. Get cozy at a cafe or tavern and enjoy local dishes like bryndzové halušky (potato dumplings with sheep cheese) or enjoy a glass of Slovak wine. Catch stunning views and a unique dining experience on the UFO Observation Deck on the SNP Bridge. Nature lover? Enjoy the nearby Little Carpathians for hiking and wine-tasting tours too.

Apostle Islands, Wisconsin Shutterstock The Apostle Islands, located in Lake Superior off the coast of northern Wisconsin, are 22 islands known for their stunning natural beauty. The islands’ dramatic sea caves are carved into the sandstone cliffs by centuries of wind and waves. During summer, you can explore them by kayak or boat. In winter, when conditions are right, the caves transform into a magical landscape of ice formations, that you can access by foot. The islands are also home to pristine beaches, lush forests, and diverse wildlife, making them ideal for hiking, birdwatching, and camping. Madeline Island, the largest and only inhabited island, offers charming shops, art galleries, and local eateries.

Belize City, Belize Robert Schrader Belize is a tropical playground for adventurers and nature lovers alike. Explore ancient Mayan sites before revving up for an ATV ride through Elijio Panti National Park to Big Rock Falls, where you can swim in emerald pools and sun on smooth rocks. From nearby Dangriga, hop on a private boat to the all-inclusive Blue Marlin Resort, where beachfront cottages perch above the Belize Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the world’s second-largest reef system. You’ll even be greeted with cocktails at the pier—just like the show. Snorkel, explore, repeat.

Faroe Islands Shutterstock This archipelago of 18 volcanic islands, located between Iceland and Norway, is a dream destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Visit picture-perfect villages, such as Saksun and Gjógv, with traditional turf-roofed houses. One of the most iconic sights is the breathtaking Múlafossur Waterfall in Gásadalur. Hike, birdwatch, and explore. The Faroe Islands are home to puffins and Arctic terns, and offer dramatic trekking routes like those on Mykines Island. The islands offer warm hospitality and a growing culinary scene that highlights fresh seafood and local ingredients too.

The Canary Islands, Spain Jose Antonio Jiménez Macías The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, is a dreamy destination. Tenerife, the largest island, offers famous beaches and some of the best stargazing in the world. Explore the colonial architecture of La Laguna and La Orotava, or enjoy fresh seafood in the quiet fishing village of Garachico. The island’s volcanic interior provides stunning landscapes perfect for hiking, while Santa Cruz offers a taste of modern art and architecture. Whale watching in late fall can be enjoyed with tours like Whale Wise Eco Tours, which use solar-powered boats.

Queenstown + Auckland, New Zealand Shutterstock Explore New Zealand's natural beauty, from the vibrant green hills of Hobbiton to the dramatic fjords of Milford Sound to the big cities like Auckland and Queenstown. Enjoy hiking, cycling, and water sports, and wine tasting. Just a short ferry ride away from Auckland is Waiheke Island, known for its vineyards, beaches, and art galleries. Hike up Mount Eden too, an extinct volcano for stunning views of the city. In Queenstown, stay at the Queenstown Park boutique hotel or the botanical-themed Dairy Private Hotel – both lovely and super affordable. For a relaxing day with a view, check out the hot pool experience at the Onsen Hot Pools Retreat & Day Spa. Enjoy hiking and iconic scenery from Lord of the Rings (there’s literally a tour) and savor local cuisine like locally raised salmon or Kiwi-Italian pastas at Aosta.

La Paz, Bolivia Shutterstock This breathtaking city, nestled in a canyon at an altitude of over 11,800 feet, is surrounded by the Andes Mountains. Its colorful streets are filled with bustling markets, colonial-era buildings, and creative murals. Visit the Witches’ Market (Mercado de las Brujas), a must! The Plaza Murillo is a hub of history and city life. Adventurer seekers can take a trip to the infamous Death Road for a thrilling mountain biking experience or for a chiller speed explore natural wonders like the Moon Valley (Valle de la Luna), with its so surreal rock formations.

Emerald Coast, Nicaragua Shutterstock This hidden gem along the Pacific Ocean is a haven for nature lovers and surfers. The water at Playa Guacalito and Playa Manzanillo are literally turquoise while Playa Popoyo is a world-class surf destination. The surrounding hills and forests offer opportunities for hiking, birdwatching, and exploring. Stay at luxe resorts like Rancho Santana and Mukul Beach Club or for a more rustic experience, boutique hotels and eco-lodges dot the coast. Savor traditional dishes like gallo pinto (rice and beans) and fresh seafood at local eateries too.

Sussex, England Shutterstock This charming town is the perfect blend of rolling countryside, historic towns, and stunning coastline. The South Downs National Park is a highlight. Find the Seven Sisters cliffs and Beachy Head for breathtaking views, perfect for hiking and IG photos. Sussex’s countryside is also dotted with historic landmarks like Arundel Castle, a medieval fortress with beautifully maintained gardens, and Bodiam Castle, a fairytale-like relic surrounded by a moat. Check out coastal towns like Brighton, famous for its arts scene, pebble beach, and the iconic Royal Pavilion, or historic Hastings. Sussex also makes some of England’s finest sparkling wines, so pop into a pub and enjoy!

Prince Edward County, Canada Shutterstock Located in Ontario, Canada, this island community is known for its charming small towns, stunning natural beauty, and thriving arts and culinary scenes. Find vineyards and wineries, producing award-winning Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. Taste at Norman Hardie and Sandbanks Estate with scenic vineyard views. Sandbanks Provincial Park is home to some of Ontario’s most beautiful beaches. Swimming, hike, and camp if you'd like. Visit quaint towns like Picton and Wellington for an impressive art and farm-to-table food scene.

Danish Riviera Shutterstock Located along the northeastern coast of Zealand, Denmark’s largest island, this serene and IG-worthy region stretches from Helsingør, home to Kronborg Castle, the UNESCO-listed fortress that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet, to Hundested. Gilleleje, one of the region’s most charming towns, has bustling harbor, cozy cafes, and cute cottages. Nature lovers can explore the lush Gribskov Forest or hike along the Heatherhill nature area, which offers stunning views of the Kattegat Sea.

Bold Coast, Maine Shutterstock This part of the U.S. is a breathtaking stretch of rugged coastline offering some of the most dramatic ocean views in New England. Located in the state’s Downeast region, near the border with Canada, this area is a hidden gem. Explore the Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land, which features hiking trails that wind through coastal forests and offer stunning vistas of the Atlantic Ocean. The trails lead to cliffside lookouts. Stroll quaint fishing villages like Lubec, the easternmost town in the U.S., and nearby Campobello Island. Lubec is home to the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse, which marks the easternmost point in the United States. Spot seals, eagles, and even whales along the coast and kayaking, birdwatching, and stargazing are popular activities in the area.

Bavaria, Germany Shutterstock Nestled in southeast Germany, Bavaria is known for its Alpine peaks and fairytale castles. The Bavarian Alps are a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, offering hiking, skiing, and breathtaking scenery. Zugspitze, Germany’s highest peak, provides panoramic views of snow-capped mountains. Nearby, Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most iconic landmarks in Europe and the inspiration for Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Castle. Munich, Bavaria’s capital, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest, and landmarks like Marienplatz and the opulent Nymphenburg Palace. Small towns, such as Rothenburg ob der Tauber, offer a step back in time with their medieval architecture and cobblestone streets. Sample hearty Bavarian cuisine like pretzels, schnitzel, and sausages; explore Franconian Wine Country and enjoy the warm hospitality of traditional beer gardens.

Tasmania, Australia Mieke Campbell Tasmania, Australia’s island state, is rugged and remote with everything from beautiful beaches to dense rainforests and rugged mountain peaks. Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, part of the UNESCO-listed Tasmanian Wilderness, is a must-visit for hiking, with trails like the famous Overland Track offering stunning views. The Freycinet Peninsula, with its turquoise waters and white sand beaches, is home to the iconic Wineglass Bay, perfect for kayaking, walking, or simply soaking in the scenery. In Hobart, the state’s capital, visit Salamanca Place for its art galleries and markets or explore the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), known for its avant-garde exhibits. Don’t miss Port Arthur Historic Site, a haunting reminder of Australia’s convict past.

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico Shutterstock This hidden gem near Sayulita, a bohemian surfer town, is a coastal dream with a diverse mix of pristine beaches, lush jungles, and charming towns. There's Punta Mita, known for its upscale resorts and world-class golf courses, and San Pancho, a sleepy village known for its eco-conscious community and stunning sunsets. Explore the Marietas Islands, a UNESCO-protected area perfect for snorkeling, diving, and spotting marine life. Whale-watching season from December to March, when humpbacks travel the seas, is a magical experience you won't want to miss.

Chiang Mai, Thailand Gije Cho Winter is a perfect time to visit Chiang Mai, which transforms into a magical city with its Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals. Thousands of floating lanterns light up the sky during Yi Peng, while candle-lit boats, or krathongs, glide down rivers as part of Loy Krathong, both coinciding with the full moon. The city enjoys dry days and highs in the mid-80s, making it perfect for exploring over 300 temples, including Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra Singh. Escape to the peaceful Doi Inthanon National Park, home to Thailand’s highest peak, and after, head over to the bustling Chiang Mai Night Bazaar.

Sanibel Island, Florida Shutterstock This island off the Gulf Coast of Florida is a nature lover's paradise with pristine beaches and rich wildlife. The island’s east-west orientation makes it a prime spot for seashells to wash ashore, earning it the nickname "Shelling Capital of the World." Spend hours combing the white sandy beaches for treasures like conch, scallop, and sand dollar shells. Nature lovers will appreciate the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, a haven for migratory birds, manatees, and alligators. The refuge offers hiking, biking, and kayaking too. Sanibel’s charming village vibe includes boutique shops, art galleries, and locally owned restaurants serving fresh seafood. Biking is a popular way to explore, with over 25 miles of trails winding through lush landscapes and coastal views.

Cappadocia, Turkey Shutterstock Feel like you’ve landed on the moon when you travel to Cappadocia, famous for its unique geological features called “fairy chimneys.” Stay at the wildly affordable yet luxe Kayakapi Premium Caves hotel and catch a hot air balloon ride through the stunning cone-like formation, home to entire underground cities like Kaymakli and Derinkuyu.

Athens, Greece Josiah Lewis With iconic landmarks like the Acropolis and the Parthenon, Athens offers a glimpse into ancient Greece, but it’s also a hip metropolis with bustling markets, lively cafes, and a thriving arts scene. Explore world-class museums, enjoy fresh and delightful Mediterranean cuisine, and wander through charming neighborhoods like the Plaka and Monastiraki. With a unique mix of ancient ruins and modern life, Athens is the perfect destination for history buffs and adventure seekers.

Santa Fe, New Mexico Shutterstock B+C founder Brit Morin hosted a creative trip to Santa Fe, and it was the perfect weekend. She started the trip with a photography class at Santa Fe Photographic Workshops and explored the city behind the lens. She stayed at the Inn of the Five Graces — think maximalist style and comfort with a Santa Fe twist. Ofc, you cannot visit Santa Fe without a stop at the Georgia O’Keefe’s Home at Ghost Ranch. Some of Brit's personal highlights: Soaking in the Japanese-inspired tubs at Ten Thousand Waves spa and shooting cowboy photos at Mortenson’s Ranch where celebs like Tom Hanks have filmed movies. "We packed in quite an adventure taking in the art, color, food and natural beauty of the city, all while upping our Instagram game. I cannot wait to go back," she said.

Lisbon, Portugal Martti Salmi Lisbon’s charming cobblestoned streets, tiled hilltop homes, and relaxed pace make it a perfect year-round getaway. Explore the city’s landmarks, like the Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, and hop the iconic canary-yellow Tram 28 through historic neighborhoods like Alfama and St. George's Castle. Enjoy Lisbon’s vibrant café culture and sample traditional pastries like pastel de nata or cream pastry, yum!

Seychelles Rajesh Chetty This archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean is a tropical escape of a lifetime. Located off the eastern coast of Africa, this island nation is a luxe haven for beach lovers with crystal-clear waters, lush greenery, and secluded beaches like Anse Lazio on Praslin Island and Anse Source d'Argent on La Digue Island. It's a top destination for snorkeling, diving, and eco-tourism. The Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the largest coral atolls on the planet. You may actually spot a giant Aldabra tortoise! Its capital, Victoria, will have you dreaming of the island life, with colorful markets and historic landmarks.

Santa Barbara, California Earl Wilcox With year-round sunny skies and spring-like temps, Santa Barbara beaches like Butterfly Beach and Arroyo Burro are perfect for strolls, picnics, and capturing coastal views. Visit the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara, shop your favorite shops plus local vendors on State Street; and explore the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Take a scenic drive to the Santa Ynez Valley to enjoy wine tasting or visit Solvang, known for its Danish-style architecture and culture. Look out for whale-watching season as gray whales migrate along the California coast so take a tour to catch an amazing sight of them!

Asheville, NC Ray Strassburger Just a two-hour drive from Charlotte, Asheville is a bohemian haven nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where creativity meets the great outdoors. Spend your days hiking along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway or exploring waterfalls in the Great Smoky Mountains. Wander through the River Arts District to meet local makers, catch live music downtown, and dine at award-winning restaurants blending Appalachian and global flavors. Don’t miss the Biltmore Estate for a taste of grandeur, then stay at The Radical, an art-filled boutique hotel that celebrates Asheville’s creative spirit with bold design, local art, and a mission rooted in community resilience.

Seattle, WA Shutterstock One of the biggest highlights in the Seattle area is the Hoh Rain Forest, a fairytale setting of ancient trees draped in moss and ferns that seem to glow in the diffused light. Hike the short Hall of Mosses trail, and let the silence of the rainforest reset your nervous system. It’s literally one of the quietest places in the continental U.S. Continue your journey through Forks (Twilight fans, unite!), past Rialto Beach and Ruby Beach, where driftwood piles up like sculpture and tidepools are filled with starfish. Inland, detour to Lake Crescent, a glacial lake so still and clear it looks like glass. Kayak, hike the surrounding trails, or just sit still and soak it in. Lake Quinault Lodge is a historic lakefront hotel nestled in the southern edge of Olympic National Park. With its rustic timber-frame design, roaring fireplace, and rooms overlooking the water, it’s cozy, classic PNW. After a day of exploring, unwind in a rocking chair on the porch or soak in the views with a glass of wine. For something more modern, check out Alderbrook Resort & Spa in Union, along the Hood Canal. It’s a stylish but relaxed retreat with private beach access, a full-service spa, and incredible views of the Olympic Mountains — plus a restaurant that serves up fresh-caught seafood and locally sourced fare in a warm, lodge-like setting. For a great meal, try the Springs Restaurant at Sol Duc Hot Springs for trout and wild mushrooms after a mineral soak, or stop by the Hama Hama Oyster Saloon for briny bivalves served right on the beach.

Hong Kong, China Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong offers the perfect blend of East and West, a fusion of Chinese traditions and British colonial influence. Known for its iconic skyline, the city is framed by towering skyscrapers, lush hills, and the shimmering Victoria Harbor with surprisingly 260 outlying islands and country parks. The city is a cultural melting pot, where ancient temples like Wong Tai Sin meet cutting-edge architecture. Explore bustling markets in Mong Kok, savor dim sum at local tea houses, or take the Star Ferry for stunning views of the cityscape. Hong Kong is also a shopper’s paradise, from luxe malls in Central to vibrant street markets like Temple Street Night Market. Nature lovers can hike along the coastal Dragon’s Back or visit Lantau Island to see the Tian Tan Buddha.

Oahu, HI Ben Mack Visit this tropical paradise and take an eco-certified snorkel tour with sea turtles, known locally as honu, in crystal-clear waters. Head to the stunning Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, a protected marine sanctuary full of colorful fish and turtles, and explore Oahu’s iconic spots like Diamond Head, Waikiki, and the surf lover's North Shore. Turtle Canyon off Waikiki Beach or Laniakea Beach on the North Shore, often called “Turtle Beach,” are more turtle-loving spots.

Carmel-by-the-Sea Deane Bayas Drive along the Pacific Coast Highway to this charming coastal town with breathtaking views, iconic landmarks, and nd shingled cottages that feel plucked from a Nancy Meyers movie. Start in the north near Monterey and visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium and stroll the Cannery Row waterfront. Heading south, stop in Big Sur and take photos from Bixby Creek Bridge and spot purple sand at Pfeiffer Beach. Go chasing waterfalls at McWay Falls in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park before stopping in the picturesque town of Carmel-by-the-Sea. Enjoy a meal at La Bicyclette, a charming French bistro that feels authentically French. Don’t miss 17-Mile Drive, a winding route through Pebble Beach where windswept cypress trees frame some of the dreamiest oceanfront homes in the state. When the sun dips, make your way inland to The Quail, a tranquil resort set on 850 acres in Carmel Valley. Nestled between golden hills and oak-dotted trails, this serene hideaway is the perfect road-trip reset. Lounge poolside, tee off on the golf course, or sip wine under a starlit sky.

Big Sky Montana Isaac Mitchell Set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Big Sky offers year-round adventure, from powder-perfect skiing and alpine hikes to fly-fishing and horseback rides through wildflower meadows. Winter, summer, fall, spring, vast wilderness meets luxury at the new One&Only Moonlight Basin. Unwind at the resort’s serene spa, dine on locally inspired cuisine, and take in panoramic views that remind you why they call it Big Sky Country.

Best Places To Travel in 2026 Shutterstock Escape to these dreamy travel destinations in 2026 too! Greenland for a chance to unplug and cruise an Arctic landscape.

Quebec City for a taste of French culture and stunning views of the St. Lawrence River.

Salzburg, Austria to explore the city of Mozart nestled in the Austrian Alps.

Turks and Caicos for the ultimate island getaway with a British/Caribbean twist.

Tanzania, Africa for a bucket-list safari.

Calabria, Italy for rugged mountains, old-fashioned villages and dramatic coastline.

Trieste, Italy for a hidden gem on the Adriatic Sea.

Laos, Vietnam for friendly people, amazing food, and untouched scenery.

Fiji for stunning coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.

