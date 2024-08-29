Despite Their Divorce, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Have Always Respected Each Other
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Before we got a taste of Benifer 2.0, fans remember when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner seemed like a match made in heaven. It all started with seeing them in 2003's action-packed Daredevil, giving us a glimpse of the early stages of their adorable chemistry. And though they previously both had roles in Pearl Harbor, there wasn't anything that made us think there was something there. It's likely because Jennifer was still married to actor Scott Foley, while Jennifer Lopez and Ben were engaged at the time.
But once Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner started getting cozy, they managed to build something that lasted for over 10 years. Even though they've been divorced since 2018, the two have figured out how to maintain a healthy friendship and respectful co-parenting situation.
Take a look at some of their most memorable moments!
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Full Relationship Timeline:
June 2000 — Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Meet While Filming Pearl Harbor
February 2003 — The Pair Star In Daredevil Three Years Later
They didn't appear onscreen until a few years later in Daredevil. Ben starred as Matt "Daredevil" Murdock while Jennifer captured our hearts as Elektra Natchios. Their chemistry was noticeable onset, but they were merely friends offscreen. It wasn't until the next year that their relationship entered romantic territory.
October 2004 — Things Start Heating Up Between Ben And Jennifer
It wasn't surprising when the couple were seen sharing a sweet moment during a Boston Red Sox game during the fall of 2004 (via People). It would be the first of many baseball games the couple was spotted at.
According to Parade, their friendship apparently changed when they started emailing each other. "He’s a very good writer," Jennifer said.
April 2005: Ben Pops The Big Question To Jennifer
It didn't take long for them to know they'd found true love because Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer during the spring of 2005. They'd managed to keep the ins and outs of their relationship private, so they never formally announced it to the media (via People) which is probably why their marriage lasted as long as it did.
Knowing what we do about Ben, it's likely he preferred privacy over being in the spotlight consistently.
June 2005 — The Couple Gets Married And Announces They're Expecting Baby No. 1
Seemingly deciding not to have a drawn out engagement, Ben and Jennifer got married a couple of months later in a small ceremony (via People). Kevin Smith, a Director and Ben's friend, said the couple only "wanted each other."
Their reps, Nicole King and Ken Sunshine, also shared that the couple were simultaneously expecting their first baby together in a joint statement to People that said, "They’re married and they’re expecting their first child."
December 2005 — The Couples First Daughter, Violet Anne, Is Born
The new parents didn't offer many words about the birth of their daughter Violet Anne, but their reps simply told People the family were "doing great."
August 2008 — Jennifer Shares The Couple Is Expecting Baby No. 2
It seems they adjusted to parenthood quickly because Jennifer Garner announced they were expecting baby No. 2 a couple of years later. Despite being initially coy about her pregnancy, she finally revealed she was expecting.
She did say something that's spot on about anyone who has speculations about someone's pregnancy that we love. "It always makes me laugh when people say ‘Is she?’ ‘Isn’t she?’ It’s like eventually you will know, so just chill out for a minute," (via NBC New York).
January 2009 — The Couple Welcomes Seraphina Rose Elizabeth
Little Seraphina Rose Elizabeth was born into the Affleck family on January 6, 2009 and it seemed to be a dream come true for everyone. Bradley Cooper even offered his thoughts about Jennifer Garner being prepared enough to handle a growing family. He told People, "She was a great leader for a TV show I did with her and she can literally do anything...She will have no problems having two kids."
August 2011 — The Couple Shares They're Expecting Baby No. 3
After it was confirmed the couple were expecting baby No. 3 in 2011, Jennifer Garner opened up about her third pregnancy while on The Ellen Degeneres Show. "The first trimester is just yuck...But after that, [this pregnancy] is not a big thing...," (via US Weekly).
February 2012 — Baby Samuel Is Born
Baby Samuel was born towards the beginning of 2012 and marked the first time the coupled had had a son! Earlier that year, Jennifer admitted to Jay Leno she was surprised about Ben's reaction to having daughters before a son. "I would have thought [he wanted a boy]. At first…I really thought so," she said (via US Weekly).
June 2015 — Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Decide To Separate
Even though the couple openly talked about their love and admiration for each other, it seemed like there was trouble behind the scenes when they announced their divorce in 2015. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a statement to People.
It was shocking because they seemed like the ideal couple, but Jennifer did address one scandal that seemed to point to the end of their marriage. She brushed off the idea that their children's former nanny created a wedge between them, but admitted to Vanity Fair it was "bad judgement" on Ben's part because "it's not great" for children to lose someone they've gotten familiar with.
March 2017 — Ben Finishes His Rehab Treatment And Thanks Jennifer For Her Support
In 2017, Ben got candid about having alcoholism. In a public Facebook post, the actor openly talked about his struggles and desire to do better. "I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront...I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it...I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," he wrote.
April 2017 — The Couple Decide To Proceed With Divorce
It seems like that support wasn't enough to save their marriage though because the couple decided to officially end things the next month. Apparently it was something they'd talked about for a while, according to a source. "They always planned to divorce despite what people said...They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids," (via People).
October 2018 — Ben And Jennifer Finalize Their Divorce
Shortly after Ben Affleck entered rehab again, news spread that he and Jennifer's divorce was finalized. They met with a private judge in the comfort of the home instead of hashing things out in court (via People) which makes us feel like they've always been intentional about all aspects of their relationship.
During a conversation with Howard Stern, Ben told him how he and Jennifer stayed married for their children. "We had a marriage that didn't work...What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," he said.
Ben initially came under fire about his comments regarding his divorce from Jennifer, but he reiterated they had nothing but love and respect for each other.
October 2022 — Jennifer Garner Goes Trick Or Treating With Ben And Jennifer Lopez Before Their Subsequent Divorce
When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were still married, Jennifer Garner joined them while trick-or-treating! It showed a testament to the friendship she and Ben were able to maintain despite their divorce (via People). It was a thoughtful gesture considering children were involved from all angles.
June 2023 — Jennifer Garner Helps Ben Celebrate Father's Day
To further prove there's no bad blood between them, Jennifer Garner made sure to publicly give Ben his fatherly flowers on Father's Day last year. She shared a pic of her beside her parents and wrote how her dad is "the best to ever do the job," on Instagram before applauding Ben.
"PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X."
August 2024 — Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Send Daughter, Violet, Off To College
Amidst the many, many divorce rumors, it's clear Jennifer was there for Ben — and that he was still trying to be present for their kids. After celebrating Ben's birthday at his home with their kids (via People), Jennifer and Ben got their daughter, Violet, ready for college (via People). A source said that "It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks." We love to see that kind of thoughtful coparenting, no matter what else is going on!
