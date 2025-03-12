Um, Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend Just Gave Her An "Ultimatum" About Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner keep making headlines — and apparently Jen's boyfriend, John Miller, may not be too happy about it. A source spoke to Page Sixabout John's reaction to everything, and all signs point to potential trouble in paradise. After giving her an ultimatum, could this be the end of our recent Jen and Ben sightings? Here's what we know.

A source recent spoke to Page Six, giving everyone a behind-the-scenes look at on what's really going on between Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and John Miller right now. While this trio isn't exactly in a love triangle, there are some complicated emotions flying at the moment.

The source explained that John "has always been supportive of Ben and Jen’s co-parenting relationship, but feels Ben crossed the line." This comes after the recent — and very cozy — paintball pictures of the ex-spouses.

“John knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben," the source continued. "But he doesn’t think those photos are a good look and feels it’s disrespectful to their relationship.”

Apparently, John “gave Jen an ultimatum” recently, explaining that “he doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away.” Yikes!

According to PEOPLE, Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been linked together since 2018 — with a brief break apart around 2021. However, a source told PEOPLE that Jen was "very happy" with John back in December, and that she "sees him almost every day," intimating that things were just fine between the couple.

Do you think these two will make it? Or will Ben actually find his way back in (another) Jen's good graces? Only time will tell I guess!