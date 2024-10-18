No, Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Aren't Breaking Up After 9 Years Of Marriage
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
You may remember Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis from their That '70s Show days, but they're just as known for their nine-year marriage! They started off as a cute couple and cemented themselves as philanthropists to watch over the years. As with any celebrity relationship, they've faced ups and downs that thrust them into the spotlight.
Recently, the pair has all eyes on them given their defense of Danny Masterson and Ashton's friendship with P.Diddy. Despite the controversy, Ashton and Mila share plenty of history together, though. Here are the key moments that define their relationship over the years. (And yes — we're here to talk breakup rumors, too!)
A Full Relationship Timeline For Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
1998 — Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Cross Paths During That '70s Show
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
January 2012 — A Chance Encounter Leads To A Reconnection
The two didn't officially reconnect until the 2012 Golden Globe Awards (via PEOPLE). She was checking someone out...only to realize who it was once the person turned around! "I see this guy and I see his back and he’s really tall. Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing and the violins would go. I think for the first time ever he took my breath away – I was like f—, he’s good-looking," she shared.
Eventually the two decided to see what would happen if they started hooking up. Mila appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast where she detailed what actually happened. "We were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months,” she admitted.
However, things took a turn when Mila realized Ashton was seeing someone else. She decided it wouldn't be a good idea for them to keep up their friends-with-benefit situation. "I was like…‘Oh, my God. I love this man, and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had. And so I’m going to speak up," she said.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
April 2012 — Ashton And Mila Say Goodbye To Casually Hooking Up
That didn't last long because it was apparent these two were smitten with each other. Mila really did try to set that boundary and break things off. "I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m just going to walk away before it becomes too much," she said. But Ashton wasn't having it — instead he asked her to "move in," signaling he wasn't as serious about the other person he was dating (via PEOPLE). They've been together ever since!
February 2014 — Ashton Pops The Question To Mila
Harry How/Getty Images
October 2014 — Baby #1 Makes Her Debut
Later that year, Mila happily announced she and Ashton were pregnant with their first baby while talking to Ellen DeGeneres. "We actually were able to hide it for a very long time," she said.
Their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher was born at the beginning of October, according to Irish Examiner. The outlet highlighted the heartfelt statement Ashton wrote on his former website. "Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy,”
July 2015 — Ashton And Mila Jump The Broom
After the couple got settled in as new parents, they decided to get married at the beginning of July. PEOPLE reports their wedding was intimate and only featured those closest to the couple. A source said the couple was "so happy" and "so in love."
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize
November 2016 — Baby #2 Is Born
December 2017 — Ashton And Mila Walk The Red Carpet
The couple arrived on the red carpet for the Breakthrough Prize Awards at NASA Ames Research Center and they were all smiles! Ashton wore a classic black tuxedo and black bowtie while Mila wore a stunning strapless gown.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
February 2021 — Ashton And Mila Star In A Commercial Together
The couple continued to maintain their low profile until they appeared in a 2021 commercial together. They hadn't acted together in a while, so it was fun to see them in the same frame. Mila even shared the hilarious reason they agreed to do the commercial.
"It was quarantine, and we were stuck with our children for nine or 12 months at this moment," she said (via Entertainment Tonight). All she could think about were the "two days" the couple would have a break which prompted her to say, "'Yeah, okay, let's do it.'"
2022: Ashton And Mila Agree To Reprise Their Roles From That '70s Show
David Livingston/Getty Images
January 2023 — February 2023 Ashton Gets Back To The Silver Screen...With An Exception!
It seems Ashton got a taste for acting again because he appeared in Your Place or Mine alongside Reese Witherspoon. Apparently he and Netflix agreed for filming to take place in California as opposed to Georgia because he had "young kids" that he liked "spending time with," (via Esquire).
As Ashton and Reese Witherspoon begin make their press runs, it became noticeable that they weren't actively leaning in to the rom-com aspect of Your Place or Mine. It got to the point Mila brought it to their attention. Ashton detailed how their conversation with during his time on the Chicks in the Office podcast (via Elle). "She [Mila] texted Reese and I together, and she’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta act like you like each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What is going on,'" he revealed. He then explained why he wasn't being publicly affectionate with Reese as they promoted the movie.
"Here’s the thing, if I put my arm around her [Reese] and was all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her... Like, the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that like that could be the rumor, the rumor is we don’t like each other," he said.
Reese even shared her side of the story when she talked to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager. "She even emailed us last night. She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together. Why are you just not—’ It’s just fun. When you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other because I’ve loved her for so long,” she said (via TODAY).
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
October 2024 — Mila Shares What Makes Her And Ashton's Relationship Amazing
Mila recently opened up about why her and Ashton work together as couple as she promotes Goodrich. "I still feel like we're very young and we feel very young. I think that's where the spark is," she said (via E! News). However, she's not super in awe of how long they've been together. "It’s not really that long. I look at my parents, and they’ve been together for 50. That’s long," she added. However, don't expect her to talk about anything related to Diddy's scandal despite Ashton being friends with now-disgraced music mogul.
There have been rumors that Ashton and Mila are headed for splitsville, but a source close to them said they're "absolutely ridiculous and false" claims (via PEOPLE). Another source also wants to set the record straight about Ashton's perceived knowledge of what happened at Diddy's 'freak-offs.' "Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy. Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media."
The rumors are probably also due to the fact that Ashton and Mila wrote a supportive letter for former That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson (via PEOPLE). It caused a ripple effect that resulted in them releasing a public apology for seemingly defending what Masterson did.
As a result of all this, In Touch Weekly is reporting the couple is thinking about leaving the flashy life behind. A source said, "Ashton’s so exasperated that once again he’s being dragged through the mud because of his past associations." Between Masterson and Diddy, Ashton feels "convinced that there are way better places out there to live..."
