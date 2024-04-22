Jennifer Garner & Reese Witherspoon's New Christmas Movie Is Giving Mrs. Claus The Attention She Deserves
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I know you've just started thawing off after a very long and very gloomy winter, but it's never too early to think about the holidays IMO. The whole season emphasizes goodness, hope, and love which is way more than a one-month trend. And apparently, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner agree because they're bringing us a new Christmas movie! This duo are best friends IRL, and they've teamed up on projects like The Last Thing He Told Me and last year's Hello Sunshine event. Now, they're working on a brand new project that revolves around our favorite holly jolly lady: Mrs. Claus.
What is Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner's new movie?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mrs. Claus is a new movie coming from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. Jennifer Garner is also serving as a producer, as well as the movie's star! According to Deadline sources, the movie is being written by Scrambled's Leah McKendrick.
We don't have official plot details yet, but considering the movie called Mrs. Claus, I'd love to see a film about our leading lady taking over for Santa on Christmas Eve. (TBH, it would probably be a little more organized). After hundreds of years with Santa getting all the credit, I think it's more than fair for Mrs. Claus to get her share in the action — and I know if Reese Witherspoon is involved, it's going to be a story full of heart, confidence, and light.
When is Mrs. Claus coming out?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We don't have an official release date for the new movie yet. I'm guessing we'll see it next holiday season! Anywhere after September 1 is a great holiday movie release window because as soon as it starts getting chilly, I am ready for hot cocoa, cozy sweaters, and all the Christmas cookies I can eat ;).
Who else is in the Mrs. Claus cast?
Image via Netflix
There isn't an official cast list yet, which means the studio is probably still holding auditions. I'd love to see anyone from Millie Bobby Brown to Madelyn Cline to Lily Collins and Ashley Park. If you ask me, these Netflix darlings would bring enough Christmas cheer to brighten up the whole movie!
Have Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner worked together before?
Image via Apple TV+
Yes, Jennifer Garner is currently starring in Hello Sunshine's The Last Thing He Told Me. They also love posting about each other on Instagram! Even though the two friends haven't been onscreen together, I'm hoping we could see them star in a project together soon.
What other Christmas movies can I see Jennifer Garner in?
Image via Netflix
Jennifer Garner stars in Family Switch, which you can watch on Netflix now. The movie also stars Ed Helms, Emma Myers, and Brady Noon, and you can watch our interviews with Emma and Jen and Brady on YouTube!
Are you excited for Mrs. Claus? Let us know in the comments and check out all the 2024 Movies you'll want to bookmark.
Lead images via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!