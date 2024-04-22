Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

outer banks season 4
TV

"Outer Banks" Season 4 Could Premiere As Soon As This Summer

elena ferrante books
Entertainment

TikTok Loves Complex Female Characters — Elena Ferrante Writes Them Best

taylor swift emily henry
Pop Culture

Reading Emily Henry? There's A Taylor Swift Album For Every Book.

hotel june malibu
Travel

Everything You Should Do, Eat, And See In Malibu For A Perfect Unplugged Weekend

modern shag haircut
Hair

7 Modern Shag Hairstyles Every Cool Girl Needs To Try

Abercrombie Wedding Guest Dresses
Trends and Inspo

8 Stunning Abercrombie Wedding Guest Dresses To Get You Through The Busy Season

Glowy Skincare Routine
Skincare

This Simple Glowy Skincare Routine Never Fails To Make My Confidence Skyrocket

Trending Stories

tv
TV

"Outer Banks" Season 4 Could Premiere As Soon As This Summer

Books
Entertainment

TikTok Loves Complex Female Characters — Elena Ferrante Writes Them Best

pop culture
Pop Culture

Reading Emily Henry? There's A Taylor Swift Album For Every Book.

Travel
Travel

Everything You Should Do, Eat, And See In Malibu For A Perfect Unplugged Weekend