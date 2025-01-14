Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over This New Bakery Treat: "I ate one as soon as I got home.”
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Everyone who knows me knows that I truly cannot resist a little sweet treat. I’m a huge fan of baked goods in particular, and I’m lucky to live by so many local bakeries that whip up some insanely tasty goodies, from chocolate-loaded brownies to mascarpone-stuffed croissants. Unfortunately, a single sweet treat often comes out to $6, which doesn’t necessarily favor my bank account.
Luckily, Costco’s been baking up a very delicious solution to my pastry cravings at just $2 a serving, and shoppers are saying they’re a total “10/10.”
Scroll on to discover the sheer greatness of Costco’s latest baked good that’s got little treat lovers (like me) fired up.
The pastry in question is none other than the Almond Croissants. Costco’s Almond Croissants resemble a Kouign-amann in shape, but are totally croissant-y by nature with lots of flaky lil’ layers of butter and dough.
Each croissant is filled with frangipane (AKA almond-flavored custard) then topped off with slivered almonds and powdered sugar, all of which add a most delightful texture and sweetness. Shoppers have described them as “quite dense,”“a little doughy,” and “deceptively huge.”
Die-hard shoppers were quick to compare the new treat to an OG favorite, Costco Almond Danishes. The danishes seem to have been phased out from stores in the past year, though, meaning this new pastry is fulfilling its absence in the most delectable way. Here’s what shoppers are saying:
“I bought these yesterday and I've already eaten 3,” one person said. “They are seriously great!!!!!”
“I just ate one as soon as I got home from Costco,” another noted. “It was delicious! I can’t wait to have one in the morning heated up with my coffee.✨”
“They are extremely good,” one more person confirmed.
The Costco Almond Croissants are sold in quantities of 6 for $11.99, totaling out each one to about $2. A few sleuth-y shoppers report that each croissant contains about 750 calories, and since they’re so dense, they’re more easily palatable if you eat half of one at a time.
The Costco Almond Croissants are simply perfect for pairing with your morning coffee, snacking on alongside some berries, or topping desserts like a good post-dinner ice cream!
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more beloved Costco finds!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.