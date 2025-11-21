The 6 Best Trader Joe’s Bakery Items, According To A Sweet Tooth

I don’t think there’s been a single time I’ve been on a Trader Joe’s run and haven’t added a sweet treat to my cart. Seriously – even if it’s for two measly ingredients to complete a weeknight meal, I must get a lil’ something.

Aside from their extraordinary candy selection and freezers full of ice cream, I’m frequenting Trader Joe’s bakery section quite often. (It’s almost unavoidable at this point. In my mind, my store’s baked goods table sits under a perpetual spotlight – or, more realistically, emits a near-angelic glow. Cue the choir.)

After years of shopping there, it’s safe to say I know my way around Trader Joe’s baked goods. I’ve declared some items are better than others, though, hence my very particular personal ranking of 6 go-to’s below.

Scroll on for my full ranking of 6 Trader Joe’s bakery items!

Trader Joe's 1. Chocolate Brooklyn Babka This babka has no business being this good. Its soft, fluffy layers of dough work so well texturally and the abundance of chocolate only makes each bite better. It's sweet, satisfying, and great for snacking on any time of day – what more could you want from a baked treat? I truly have zero critiques for this item.

Trader Joe's 2. Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins Clocking in at number two in my ranking of Trader Joe's bakery items are the one and only Chocolate Mousse Pumpkins. They're so good, and I find them to be the perfect way to ring in fall. This seasonal find features layers of tender cake and smooth chocolate mousse that makes them oh-so heavenly. Plus, the fact that they're bite-sized makes them all the more addictive.

Trader Joe's 3. Brookie Brookies are a total classic. They're hard to mess up, really. But they're also hard to make even better than the OG. Somehow, Trader Joe's defies expectations with their bite-sized version. What I like about each layer, cookie and brownie, is that each of them stand up on their own but work wonderfully together. Each one is dense and sweet, making for textural and flavorful satisfaction. Their small size earns them bonus points for snackability.

Trader Joe's 4. Apple Cider Donuts How could I rank Trader Joe's bakery items without mentioning Apple Cider Donuts?! These bad boys are perfectly tangy and apple-y. They're especially nice with some hot coffee. I become nearly rabid when I see them in stores every fall. The only reason why they rank fourth on this list is I definitely have a stronger bias towards chocolate and will always pick a chocolatey treat over a non-chocolate one.

Trader Joe's 5. Sheet Cakes I had to lump all of Trader Joe's scrumptious sheet cakes into one category. There's so many flavors that perhaps they deserve their own ranking! Flavors aside, each of them are quite uniform when it comes to construction and consistency (from my experience). I always get a good bite of – but not too crumbly – cake and plenty of sweet icing. Sometimes the abundance of icing takes away from full enjoyment for me, though, hence why the Trader Joe's sheet cakes rank somewhat lower.

Trader Joe's 6. Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins These GF muffins are honesty so great for being gluten-free. When I think of gluten-free baked goods, I think of dry, crumbly, and flavorless – but that's not at all the case for these. In fact, they're quite moist and I enjoy the streusel topping for a nice variety in texture. Like I stated above, though: I always prefer something more chocolatey when it comes to baked goods.

