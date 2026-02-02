If you’ve stepped into Costco lately, you know the treasure hunt is currently at an all-time high. February has ushered in a wave of new products that feel more like boutique groceries rather than bulk warehouse buys.

Leading the charge at Costco this month is the long-awaited arrival of Fishwife's famed tinned tuna in spicy olive oil, bringing all the "cool girl" vibes to the masses (at a price that actually makes sense). Beyond the tinned seafood aisle, some of our top finds include Starbucks-style Breakfast Bakes that'll save you a trip to the drive-thru, the "clean" indulgence of Unreal’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Nougat Bars, and a ready-to-drink ube beverage that looks insanely addictive.

Below, we’ve curated the 10 absolute best new Costco items to toss in your cart this February before other shoppers make them disappear from shelves.

Unreal Unreal Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bars Think of these nougat bars as a health-ified version of Snickers. They're just as sweet and indulgent, but have 40% less sugar than similar leading candy brands. They're available in Los Angeles and Texas Costcos right now alongside the brand’s Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis and Dark Chocolate Variety Pack . This 15.4-ounce bag contains 23 servings for just $15.27.

KIND KIND Zero Added Sugar Variety Pack In the same vein of low-sugar snacks, these KIND bars that just hit Southeast Costcos are perfect if you're wanting something healthy to fuel up with. The 18-pack includes flavors like Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, Caramel Almond Sea Salt, and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate that offer just enough sweetness to get you by. Find the box at Costco this month for $17.99.

Costco Ka'Chava Coconut Acai All-In-One Nutrition Plant Based Shake Ka'Chava's shake mix delivers 25 grams of plant-based protein – but that's not all. Each serving also includes extra fiber, probiotics, adaptogens, and over 85 superfoods to keep you feeling your best. This Coconut Acai iteration is utterly tropical, which makes such a nice escape to sip on as February temps continue to dive below freezing.

Kevin's Natural Foods Kevin's Natural Foods Greek-Style Lemon Chicken Soup Costco's bringing it on when it comes to comfort food. Their latest drop? This uplifting lemony chicken soup that carries 12 grams of protein per serving. The $12.99 box comes with two 24-ounce pouches that are fully cooked, so all you have to do is pour one out an heat it up on the stovetop. The ease!

Better Sour Better Sour Tropical Sour Gummy Mix Shoppers are absolutely raving over this exclusive, limited time item that just hit select Pacific Northwest Costcos. Better Sour's tropical gummy mix features guava, passion fruit and calamansi flavors in the shape of stars to make snack time all the more magical. The bigger bag at Costco contains 12 individual 1-ounce bags for easy snacking with each one being totally vegan and high in fiber with just 3 grams of sugar and 40 calories.

Costco La Terra Fina Smoked Gouda & Pepper Dip This delicious dip would be a stunning choice for your Super Bowl snack spread since it's uber-savory and flavorful. Whether you pair it with chips or veggie sticks, we guarantee your whole team is going to love it. The 24-ounce tub is available only at Midwest and Southeast Costco locations through mid-February, so now's the time to stock up.

@costcosisters Maeil Ube Flavored Milk Drink Though you could enjoy this ube milk on its own, we highly recommend trying it in your next homemade iced latte. We're craving it already! The 10-pack is available at Costco in February while supplies last.

@costcodealsonline Fishwife Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil Calling all tinned fish lovers! This Fishwife multipack just hit Costcos, but it's sure to go quick. Featuring three tins of tuna in a spicy olive oil, this pick is perfect for loading onto sandwiches or setting out for your next charcuterie.

@costco.so.obsessed Starbucks Potato, Egg, Cheddar & Chive Breakfast Bakes Costco really said, 'forget the drive-thru' with this new Starbucks product. They're the same exact bites you get at your local cafe, but thanks to Costco, you won't ever have to leave your house to eat them. Featuring a dense stack of potato, egg, cheddar cheese, and chives, this heat-and-eat breakfast makes getting 12 grams of protein in oh-so easy. The 10-count was spotted in the freezer aisle for a mere $15.99.

Costco BUILT Puff Protein Bar This protein bar brand has earned a total cult following thanks to its unique marshmallow-y texture. Flavored like brownie batter, this 14-pack is going for just $18.15 at Costco right now. Each bar fuels you up with 17 grams of protein in just 140 calories. We're already planning on stocking up before devoted shoppers sell them out.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new products hitting Costco shelves each month!