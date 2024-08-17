I Finally Found A Hydrating Shampoo For Dry Scalps That Actually Removes Buildup
Anyone who has a dry scalp knows the struggles of finding the best shampoo that doesn't completely strip your tresses of moisture. It's like a weird dance of dodging sulfates and parabens, all the while trying to embrace hydration as much as possible.
If you struggle with having a dry scalp, you likely know it craves moisture, so I've been testing a brand I think will solve different hair problems — Sienna Naturals. Co-founders Hannah Diop and Issa Rae explained the unique formula that makes the brand one of the cleanest on the market, but I still wanted to test their award-winning products on my thick, natural hair.
The results of using this product shocked me so much that I couldn't wait to tell someone: I finally found the best shampoo for dry scalp, and it's the H.A.P.I Shampoo. Here's a full breakdown of what it does, my impression of it, and how other customers feel about it.
What does the H.A.P.I. shampoo claim to do?
Sienna Naturals
The H.A.P.I. shampoo claims to be a plant-based product that helps hydrate hair while removing product buildup from the scalp. It also aims to make the detangling process easier for straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair.
It's meant to address the following hair issues:
- Dry hair
- Flaky scalp
- Frizziness
Keeping this in mind, the H.A.P.I. Shampoo says it can not only soothe an irritated scalp, but it can also revitalize your hair's natural texture. This is made possible by ingredients such as aloe vera juice, coconut derivatives, and baobab oil. As such, this is what makes the product plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Did I mention it's dermatologist-tested and approved? Okay, I can definitely get behind all this.
What awards has it won?
The H.A.P.I. Shampoo has won several awards in the past few years.
- 2021: Elite Daily Glow Beauty Awards
- 2022: Byrdie Eco Beauty Awards
- 2023: Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Awards
Overall, Sienna Naturals has been featured in WWD, Essence, Allure, Popsugar, Teen Vogue, and Fashionista!
My Impression Of The H.A.P.I. Shampoo
Jasmine Williams
I was hesitant to start using this brand because I'm wearing boho knotless braids. But, I know the importance of still caring my hair and scalp even if I have a protective style. I made sure to solely focus on my scalp because most of my product buildup is around the perimeter of my head and at the base of each braid.
The first thing I noticed is that I didn't have to exert a ton of energy to squeeze the product into my hand. It's a well-rounded bottle with an applicator that doesn't trap the product which I love.
When I applied the shampoo to my hair, it didn't take long for it to lather up. I enjoyed how soothing it felt on my scalp so I gave myself a mini massage as I worked it in. Since first use, I've used it once a week, and I love how it helps me maintain my hair while in a protective style. My scalp isn't as itchy or dry, which is really what sold me on this product.
If the scent of your hair products matters to you, do note that this shampoo doesn't have a sweet smell at all — it leans way more floral. The scents of lavender and geranium will fill your shower, but that's about it. That doesn't really bother me because I care more about my hair being clean more than anything, but I know some people may feel strongly about that.
What are other customers saying about it?
Customers are leaving rave reviews for the best shampoo for dry scalp . Here's some of the standout comments found on Sephora:
- "I have been a happy HAPI Shampoo user for over 2 years. My the main reasons why I enjoy the shampoo so much is that makes my hair strong, soft, and very manageable."
- "It lathers up easily and cleanses my hair really well. It feels gentle and not irritating on my scalp during the wash."
- "This is THEE shampoo to get! It's highly moisturizing, to the point where I could detangle my hair while using it!"
Why You Should Buy The H.A.P.I. Shampoo
Sienna Naturals
Ultimately, I've found that this really is the best shampoo for dry scalps because there's no false advertisement associated with it. I know it's easy for brands to claim their products are clean and have a ton of benefits we're looking for, but they can also fall short of our expectations. In my experience, this shampoo did exactly what it said it would — and well!
You deserve more than some of the beauty gimmicks you've come across so I'm here to let you know I genuinely recommend Sienna Naturals' H.A.P.I. Shampoo. It has an amazing slip, and a little goes a long way.
Within the small amount of product you lather in your hands is a healthy dose of hydrating and cleansing properties that
Shop The Best Shampoo For Dry Scalp
Sephora
Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I. Shampoo
Subscribe to our newsletter for more hydrating beauty finds!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Sienna Naturals
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.