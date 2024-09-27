The Best Dry Shampoos To Give Flat, Thin Hair Volume
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are two products I cannot believe I survived high school without: micellar water and dry shampoo. Having thin hair means it gets greasy quick. Raking it into a ponytail, wearing hats, and even playing with my hair turns any Rachel Green volume I have into a flat mess. Texturizing sprays can offer the most lifeless hair extra volume, but volume in and of itself won't do much if your hair is all greasy! These are the best dry shampoos to eliminate oil, while still giving your hair some oomph. Plus, some FAQ's about how dry shampoo can make your hair look brand new.
Is dry shampoo good for your hair?
Dry shampoo is great when used every once in awhile, but it shouldn't be a replacement for washing your hair with shampoo and water. WebMD points out that even the best dry shampoo is more like a hair freshener than something that actually cleans your scalp.
Plus, since dry shampoo doesn't moisturize your strands, it can actually lead to dryness when used too much.
When should you use dry shampoo?
Dry shampoo is perfect for days your hair doesn't feel ready for a full wash, but it's still looking a little greasy. I usually use it on day two or three hair. Spray it right on your roots to soak up oil, but also add a little into the ends for just a little bit of texture.
How long can I leave dry shampoo in my hair?
Experts agree that most people should wash their hair every few days. That means your dry shampoo can stay in your hair for a few days, no problem!
Living proof Dry Shampoo
Amazon
This Living Proof dry shampoo doesn't just suck up grease — it eliminates odor too! Just spray, wait 30 seconds, and shake your hair out.
Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo
Target
You might recognize this brand from their viral glitter spray, but you definitely need to give this product a try, too. The rice starch and argan oil work together to refresh and moisturize every strand of hair.
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones
Sephora
One pitfall of dry shampoo is the white residue that can dull your roots. That's why this pick from Moroccanoil is perfect for dark hair girlies! It'll leave your hair feel silky smooth without any chalkiness.
Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Original Dry Shampoo
Target
This dry shampoo is my personal favorite — I love the weightless feeling, and the bright, fresh smell. Just remember to hold the bottle about eight inches away from your hair!
Amika Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
Amazon
While this talc-free, vegan, and cruelty-free product adds life back into your roots, it also cools your scalp, which will leave you feeling totally refreshed.
daeFairy Duster Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder
Sephora
Throw this tiny bottle in your purse for last-minute touchups on the go. It's a non-aerosol powder instead of a spray and despite its size, it'll last you 600 pumps. (Yeah, you read that right).
VegamourMini GRO Dry Shampoo for Thinning Hair
Sephora
Another mini bottle that packs a punch, this plant-based dry shampoo works with thinning hair by penetrating your scalp to support hair density AND increase your hair follicles. Yes, please!
Batiste Dry Shampoo Original
Amazon
This classic dry shampoo offers a citrusy fragrance while the waterless formula gives hair volume and texture. The hints of rose, lily, lavender, and powdery musk are just the cherry on top!
Dove Dry Shampoo
Amazon
I'm someone who almost always chooses the most cost effective option (like value packs and value sizes). So this 2-pack totally caught my eye! The weightless formula will leave you feeling brand new for under $2 an ounce.
Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo
Target
Not only does this product absorb oil and revive your hairstyle, but it also offers a dose of Vitamin C, which can help stimulate collagen production.
Prêt-à-powder Très Invisible Volumizing Dry Shampoo
Bumble & Bumble
Extend the life of your blowout or your loose curls with this dry shampoo. It's packed with UV-fighting ingredients and just a touch of fresh clementine, wild hyacinth, and sandalwood fragrance.
