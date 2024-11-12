The 5 Best Anti-Dandruff Shampoos For Treating A Flaky, Dry, Itchy Scalp, According To Experts
About 50% of us are born with a genetic predisposition to dandruff, but that doesn’t make it any less annoying. There is a pretty easy fix, though. The best way to combat the flakiness, dryness, and itchiness that comes along with dandruff is – unsurprisingly – to use an effective anti-dandruff shampoo.
Let's dive into the best anti-dandruff shampoos loved by experts to treat flaky, dry, itchy scalps.
A peek at the top 5 anti-dandruff shampoos:
- Best zinc pyrithione formula:Jupiter Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
- Best selenium sulfide formula:Vichy Selenium Sulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
- Best ketoconazole formula:Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
- Best gentle formula:Head & Shoulders BARE Dandruff Shampoo
- Best clinical strength formula:Selsun Blue Moisturizing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Why anti-dandruff shampoo?
“Consistent use of anti-dandruff shampoos is critical to treating dandruff,” saysDr. Chris Tomassian, Board Certified Dermatologist and Head & Shoulders Partner. “Not only do you have to consistently use them to be effective, you also have to leave them on the scalp for several minutes for the best result.”
What causes dandruff?
To get real nerdy about it, dandruff is caused by a few factors: naturally-produced sebum, a microbe called Malassezia globosa (a type of yeast that thrives on the scalp), and genetics. It’s a common misconception that dandruff is caused by poor hygiene, which is “very far from true,” according to Dr. Tomassian. Dandruff can happen to anyone – it doesn’t discriminate!
What are the symptoms of dandruff?
Symptoms of dandruff aren't limited to just flaking. Dandruff is also inclusive of other symptoms like dryness, redness, itchiness, and irritation. You may also notice especially dry hair strands or, in severe cases, shedding. So, even if you aren’t seeing flakes, treating your irritated scalp with a reliable anti-dandruff shampoo can be extremely beneficial.
What should I look for in an anti-dandruff shampoo?
The top active ingredients to look for in an anti-dandruff shampoo, recommended by Dr. Tomassain, are zinc pyrithione (ZPT), selenium sulfide, and ketoconazole. ZPT is anti-inflammatory and essential for controlling the growth of Malassezia globosa, while Selenium Sulfide and Ketoconazole carry antifungal properties to target dandruff.
The Top 5 Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Of 2024
Best zinc pyrithione formula: Jupiter Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Pros: Clean ingredients, hydrating
Cons: On the expensive side at $30
Promising review: "After just one use, I noticed a remarkable difference. Not only did it balance and calm my oily and itchy scalp, but it also eliminated any trace of dandruff. Furthermore, it effectively controlled oil production, moisturized dry and irritated areas of my scalp, and alleviated itching and flaking. This shampoo made my scalp feel incredibly clean, healthy and rejuvenated."
Best selenium sulfide formula: Vichy Selenium Sulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Pros: Good for sensitive scalps, friendly on color-treated hair
Cons: On the expensive side at $29
Promising review: "Finally a shampoo I can use and feel like I didn't just dump a table spoon of goop on my head. First off, I was impressed with the smell which is so nice like the ones they use in a salon, but not overwhelming. Normally the anti dandruff shampoos I've used is thick and smells like laundry softener. I was able to use half the amount too. It lathered up nicely and I didn't have any issues with rinsing it out of my hair. Afterwards, after drying my hair, my hair felt smooth. After using it for a week, I noticed that my scalp stopped itching."
Best ketoconazole formula: Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Pros: Gets to the root of dandruff, clinically proven
Cons: Can be drying with very consistent (every day) use
Promising review: "The shampoo has a fresh, pleasant scent that makes my hair smell clean without being overpowering. I also appreciate that it lathers well and rinses out easily, leaving my hair feeling soft and manageable. It’s a bit pricier than regular shampoos, but it's worth it for the results. Highly recommend for anyone dealing with dandruff!"
Best gentle formula: Head & Shoulders BARE Dandruff Shampoo
Pros: Minimal additives, hydrating, eco-friendly packaging
Cons: Longer rinse time
Promising review: “If you are looking for an anti dandruff shampoo that is not harsh on the scalp, I constantly recommend Head & Shoulders BARE," says Dr. Tomassian. "It's an effective yet simple formula with nine working ingredients, including the dandruff-fighting active zinc pyrithione (ZPT), so your dandruff will be controlled and you’ll still have a moisturized scalp.”
Best clinical strength formula: Selsun Blue Moisturizing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Pros: Clean formula (no SLS, parabens, phosphates, and phthalates), hydrating
Cons: Strong scent
Promising review: "What I love most about Selsun Blue is its reliability. Over the years, I’ve tried various other brands and products, but I always return to this one. The shampoo has a pleasant scent that isn’t overpowering, and it lathers well, ensuring that my hair and scalp are thoroughly cleaned. Even during harsh winter months, when my dandruff tends to worsen, Selsun Blue keeps it under control. I’ve recommended this shampoo to friends and family, and they’ve all experienced similar positive results."
