The Best Face Wipes For Sensitive Skin That Actually Remove Stubborn Mascara
There's no worse feeling than going through your entire skincare routine just to realize the products meant to cleanse your skin and remove makeup actually didn't do anything at all. Because leftovermascara is truly the bane of my existence, I've tested tons of face wipes that really get the job done.
These are the best face wipes for sensitive skin (and all skin types!) that effectively clean your complexion from dirt, grime, and any pesky makeup.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Cleansing Towelettes
These face wipes are my absolute go-to, especially when I'm traveling and don't have room in my carry-on for an entire bottle of micellar water. They leave my skin feeling so fresh. Plus, they deliver tons of moisture since they're formulated with hyaluronic acid – no stripped skin around here!
Of course, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Cleansing Towelettes are impressively effective at removing every single trace of makeup, from foundation to eyeliner and mascara. I find that I only really need one wipe to fully clean my face!
up&up Unscented Facial Wipes
B+C Head of Content, Ali, adores these face wipes from Target because they're capable of wiping stubborn mascara right off and don’t ever leave her skin feeling stripped of its moisture. They're formulated without fragrance, making them one of the best face wipes for sensitive skin. They're friendly around the eye area, too. The best part is they're super affordable at just $3 a pop!
Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Face Wipes
Cetaphil is the bomb when it comes to skincare products for sensitive skin. Their fragrance-free, makeup-removing face wipes are made with aloe vera, chamomile, and green tea that help further soothe the skin after your makeup's gone. They are also amazing at removing dirt, excess oil, and other impurities.
Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes
I am capital 'o' Obsessed with these face wipes from Ursa Major. The pack comes with 20 individually-wrapped wipes, which are perfect to take on-the-go for a little refresh. I use them most frequently after the gym, especially if I have somewhere to be right after a workout.
The Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes simultaneously clean, exfoliate, soothe, and hydrate using Ursa Major's 4-in-1 Essential Face Tonic, which is lightly infused with uplifting scented notes of orange, lavender, and fir. They're truly a treat for the skin.
Honest Beauty Fragrance Free Cleansing Makeup Remover Facial Wipes
These face wipes are as gentle as can be. The formula is certifiably hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested, and non-comedogenic. Plus, they don't dry out the skin!
What I like most about the Honest Beauty Fragrance Free Cleansing Makeup Remover Facial Wipes is the cheerful packaging – day or night, using them feels like a dream and offers the perfect dose of self-care.
up&up Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
B+C Head of Content, Ali, also loves these Target face wipes and can't leave the store without grabbing 4 at a time. The gentle, calming scent allows for such a luxurious wind-down experience when it's time to remove your makeup at the end of the day. They're so good at removing long-lasting makeup — including waterproof mascara. Score!
Burt's Bees Rose Water Face Wipes
Since I typically rely on micellar water to remove my makeup when I'm posted up at home, I really love these Burt's Bees face wipes infused with it. They get the job done super quick, while the rose water helps soothe my skin so it's not dry or inflamed at the end of the day.
