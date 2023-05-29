I Tried A Ton Of Makeup Removers Over The Years — Here Are The 10 Best You Can Buy
Whether you’re a fan of subtle glam or a full-on face of makeup, we all have to remove it at some point in the day. I, like everyone else, prefer when my skin is dewy and glowy versus dried out and dull, yet I found that the makeup removers I used contributed to tight, squeaky skin, resulting in dryness during post-night out days. I’d woefully start regretting applying makeup that made me feel confident and glamorous due to the fact that taking it off was such a harsh process. This dilemma sent me on a quest to find a solution to cease my feelings of regret and find a makeup remover that was right for me.
After testing a myriad of makeup removers, I can confidently say that I’ve found a handful of trusted products for all skin types that leave skin feeling fresh, plump, and healthy as ever. Long gone are the days of using makeup removers that leave your skin feeling tight and dried out; find our favorite products below for hydrating, gentle, and effective makeup removal.
10 Makeup Removers For Clean And Nourished Skin
STRIP Makeup Whipped Coconut Makeup Remover ($28)
Clean, vegan, and clinically tested, this delicious-smelling whipped coconut makeup remover was formulated to support healthy skin function and promote skin health. With no synthetic fragrances or dyes, this product replenishes your microbiome with each use via a rich, nutrient-dense formula to hydrate, balance pH, restore fatty acids, and strengthen skin while effectively removing makeup and dirt from the day. Key ingredients include mango seed butter, shea butter, coconut oil, ginseng root, and white tea extract for your most refreshed face ever.
Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm ($36)
This scent and colorant-free cleansing balm is my personal go-to makeup remover and is perfect for those with sensitive skin who want their makeup to effortlessly melt away. Papaya enzymes gently exfoliate the skin while sunflower seed oils remove the most stubborn makeup and SPF leaving skin smooth - not stripped. Although it feels heavy, my acne-prone skin has yet to break out from this product.
The Makeup Eraser ($20)
The original Makeup Eraser is a gentle, reusable, and sustainable product that uses plain old water to remove waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, and everything else in between. Simply wet the Makeup Eraser and use the short fiber side to remove makeup and the longer fiber side to exfoliate skin up to 5 times in between washes. Lasting between 3 to 5 years, this is a much more sustainable option than disposable makeup wipes.
Elf Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm ($11)
Affordable and available at most drugstores, this solid cleansing balm melts into an oil that begins to instantly break down and remove makeup. With a nearly perfect rating, the product has received over 1,500 reviews on Ulta.com from satisfied customers, one of which referred to the Holy Hydration Balm as the “holy grail” of makeup removers.
Milk Hydro Ungrip Makeup Remover and Cleansing Water ($32)
Milk Makeup is notorious for their commitments to formulating 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free products, and their makeup-removing cleansing water is no exception. This product can be used in the morning to cleanse and at night to remove makeup with micellar technology.
STRIP Makeup Caviar Jelly Makeup Remover ($49)
STRIP Makeup created the first-ever cleanser/makeup remover combination with clinically proven anti-aging benefits. Developed with a unique technology at Harvard University, this caviar-consistency makeup remover uses acai berry extract, pomegranate extract vitamin A, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and more. This product is on the more expensive side, but the way it leaves users with plump, juicy skin every time they use it makes it so worth it.
Bubble Wipe Out Makeup Remover ($14)
Formulated for all skin types, Bubble’s Wipe Out Makeup Remover has a unique formula consisting of highlighted ingredients including meadowfoam seed oil, raspberry seed oil, and chickweed extract which work together cohesively to lock in hydration, provide essential vitamins, and soothe skin. Between its formulation to its incredibly cute packaging, this makeup remover feels like a luxury product with the absence of a luxury price tag.
Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover ($26)
As a long-time, tried-and-true makeup remover, Lancome's oil-based makeup remover is the creme de la creme. The bi-phase formula uses an oily base and water cleanser that work in tandem to lift makeup away from the skin while leaving it feeling refreshed and cleansed. It’s award-winning for a reason as it effortlessly removes waterproof makeup, instantly.
Glossier Milky Oil ($14)
DTC-turned-Sephora starlet, Glossier, created a gentle, milky makeup remover that is tough on makeup while being easy on the skin. Their Milky Oil’s blend of micellar water and weightless oil creates a dual-phase formula that effortlessly begins to remove makeup from the skin upon application without the need for any harsh rubbing or tugging.
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Waterproof Makeup Remover ($11)
Sold at major drugstores, big box, and grocery stores, Garnier’s Micellar Water makeup removers are perfect for those who are searching for a product that’s low-hassle to buy. For nearly $10, this highly-rated micellar water lifts off makeup, dirt, and debris like a magnet. My personal favorite is the waterproof formula, as it effectively removes even the most stubborn products without leaving my skin feeling dried out.
