10 Best Drugstore Masacaras To Get Dramatic Length And Volume
Growing up, I had very pale lashes — they were basically nonexistent — and my best friend was mascara. I always say that it's my number one desert island product. And with this makeup essential being my #1 everyday fave, I've tried so many different kinds...it's honestly kind of crazy. So since I'm somewhat of a professional mascara connoisseur, I thought I'd show you some of my favorites of all time — and they're all drugstore picks under $10! Let's get into it!
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High
This mascara is so sensational that it has over 100,000 reviews on Amazon — and I can definitely see why. The Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High made my eyelashes so huge, that I genuinely had to stop wearing it everyday because it made me look like I had falsies on. This one is very voluminous, and super lengthening.
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
The people's princess, and everyone's favorite, has to be this mascara. I've never heard more about a mascara in my life than the Essence Lash Princess Mascara. It's largely raved about by over 300,000 people on Amazon as truly being the best mascara. And the best part? It's UNDER $5! This one deserves all the flowers, and will mak your lashes look stunning in no time!
Maybelline Great Lash
I will never forget my first trip to the drugstore where my mom let me pick out my very own makeup products. I chose translucent face powder and this mascara. I used it everyday, and it made my lashes look incredible — and it still does! I re-visited it last year to see if it's as good as I remember, and it definitely was! It's the best bang for your buck, coming in at only $5!
L'Oreal Telescopic Mascara
Another OG fave for me, I've used this drugstore mascara for years! Not only is it voluminous, but it's also extra lengthening. Honestly, it's probably the most lengthening mascara I've ever used. The applicator is so precise, and it really helps you coat every single lash directly. An all-time fave of mine!
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara
My favorite thing about this mascara? It makes your lashes not only look long, but also so soft! This won't give you that flakey hardened texture like a lot of mascaras tend to do. Instead, your lashes are long and fluttery. A perfect mascara, if you ask me!
Maybelline Volum' Express
If you're looking for some serious volume, then look no further! This affordable mascara is perfect to give your lashes a lift and add some volume. The thickness is gives is amazing, and I love the applicator on this one as well.
Covergirl Lash Blast
I've loved this mascara for years because the initial application coats just about every lash you have. It's also ideal for those of you that have been looking for a smudge proof mascara that won't transfer at all and leave your under eyes all dark. Defiantly a 10/10 for me!
Maybelline Stiletto
Okay, this mascara is yet another drugstore pick that I've used for the longest time. It's such a cute bottle, and the applicator is super thin and pointed, so it's great for lengthening your lashes, all the while adding the perfect amount of volume as well. It's also very dark, so it will make give your lashes some extra dramatic color.
Milani Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara
I love a good tubing mascara, because — unlike most mascaras — it's so easy to remove. All you have to do is lightly get your lashes wet, wipe them down, and voila! Your mascara is all gone. Would highly recommend this one, if you hate taking off mascara at night.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Black
This mascara genuinely has the blackest pigment you can find! It will make your lashes look freshly tinted, all while getting that va-va-voom volume we're all looking for. This is another great option to add to your list!
