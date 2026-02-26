Don’t chalk up a good matcha to just the quality of the bowl and whisk. The quality of the matcha powder plays just as important of a role in crafting a delicious café-level drink. But as matcha’s popularity has surged, the market has become flooded with “ceremonial" labels that often hide dull, bitter powders. To help you navigate the endless options, we’ve curated a list of the six best ceremonial grade matchas available in 2026.

Whether you’re a daily matcha drinker looking for a reliable $20 steal or a connoisseur seeking something a bit fancier, these matcha powders offer the smooth finish and vibrant hue required for an elevated home barista experience.

Discover the 6 best matcha powders to add to your drink routine below!

Amazon Ujido Japanese Ceremonial Blend Matcha Powder This $20 matcha powder features a blend of first harvest ceremonial grade and second harvest high culinary grade matchas, so you can use it seamlessly across drinks and baked goods. This makes it a great find for matcha fiends who enjoy the green tea powder in many different forms. Its mellow, sweet flavor is quite impressive for its lower-than-typical price, and at 46 servings a bag, you're getting each serving for just around $0.43.

Amazon Pure Synergy Organic Matcha Power This $38 matcha powder hails straight from Japan and boasts both ceremonial grade and organic labels for a high-quality sipping experience. The container includes about 40 servings, making each tea less than $1 each.

Amazon Naoki Matcha Superior Ceremonial Blend Available in a wide range of varieties, this $25 ceremonial matcha powder is noticeably fresh and doesn't read bitter or dull in the slightest. Its smooth flavor offers a nice option for beginner matcha drinkers that aren't quite into full-on umami. This tin comes with about 20 servings, clocking each one in at just above $1 each.

Amazon Nami Okumidori First Harvest Matcha Nami's first harvest ceremonial grade matcha is beloved for its creamy texture and vibrant green color, which is often reflective of what you'd get at a high-end matcha bar. The powder results in an umami-forward flavor with subtle floral and nutty notes, ideal for making lattes at home. The tin is $39 and contains around 30 to 40 servings.

Rocky's Matcha Rocky's Matcha Ceremonial Blend Matcha Rocky's Matcha is popular amongst matcha nerds because the brand carries a ton of different varieties and they all taste impressive. Not only that, but their packaging is super chic and streamlined for everyday use. This ceremonial blend boasts matcha from four different cultivars, including Okumidori, Saemidori, Okuyutaka, and Tsuyuhikari. The 20-gram tin goes for $36 while the 100-gram one costs $178. The cost per serving might depend on how much powder you prefer in your drinks.

Amazon Jade Leaf Matcha Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha This budget-friendly matcha powder comes with a vibrant green color and a nuanced flavor that makes it feel oh-so luxurious. It's described as "balanced," which is preferred for those new to matcha. The tin contains 30 servings and goes for $24.99 (around $0.80 per serving).

