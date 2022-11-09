44 Gifts Teens Will Actually Love
We all have a person on our gift list that's hard to shop for, but somehow, shopping for a teen feels harder. They are discerning, but their interests can change direction like a breeze. And as the adults in their lives, we are expected to keep up. Sure, gift cards will do in a pinch, but we believe it's possible to surprise a teenager (in a good way) with a gift. It's why we rounded up presents that the youngest members of Gen Z will love. From cozy winter gear to Y2K accessories to clean makeup and skin-care products, these 44 perfect presents are good teen gift candidates for the holidays.
Faux Pearl & Flower Drop Earrings ($5)
If earrings could be a tropical vacation, it'd be this pair.
Storets Miracle Fuzzy Scarf ($43)
What winter look isn't improved by a colorful scarf?
Riley Hubatka x Peppermayo Laguna Cross Body Bag, Green Check ($45)
This green-checked crossbody has a slim, '90s-inspired silhouette, but it's still big enough to carry the essentials.
Lauren Sadler Tie Dye DIY Kit ($38)
Crafty teens can experiment with tie-dye using this DIY kit that contains everything they'll need to get started as well as two bandanas and a cotton pouch to tie-dye.
InnBeauty Glaze for Days ($65, was $97)
Inside this pink makeup bag, there are five different flavored lip oils to test out: Candy Apple, Frosé, Fruity Cereal, Cookie, and Glazed Donut.
Madewell Confetti Wide-Cuff Beanie ($52)
This snuggly wool-blend hat will be a go-to all winter long.
Anatomicals Deep Cleansing Mud Mask ($4)
Bring the spa to their room with this mud sheet mask that gives pores a thorough cleanse.
Juraté Brown and Johnna Green Raw Birthstone Studs ($50)
A raw, freeform take on the classic birthstone, these minimalist earrings have sterling silver posts and backs.
Alo Plush Luck Sock ($20)
These soft, fuzzy socks have a bit of Spandex to keep them from getting too stretched out.
The Modern Witch Tarot Deck ($27)
This deck by Lisa Sterle combines classic tarot symbolism with 2022 style.
The Sill Philodendron Green ($78)
Ideal for first-time plant parents, this low-maintenance beauty grows quickly and can survive less-than-regular waterings.
SuperWorld The Super Puff New Mitten ($55)
Finally, mittens that are like a puffy jacket for the hands.
Madewell Sherpa Scuff Slippers ($50)
Faux shearling makes these clog-style slippers a cozy go-to.
Storets Mely Buttoned Wrap Top ($40)
Part cardigan, part wrap top, this colorful shirt is definitely cute.
Odcuple Original 12oz Reusable Coffee Cup ($30)
A reusable cup made with biodegradable plastic, ceramic, and silicon is perfect for hot drinks, both on the go and at home.
Pretti.Cool Incense Holder Square Grey & White ($32)
Incense-loving teens will adore this concrete holder that doubles as decor.
Youthforia Y2K Bundle ($55, was $62)
You'll get two Youthforia favorites in a Y2K-inspired pack: the award-winning blush oil that uses your skin's pH to create a just-right shade and a glossy, hydrating lip treatment.
Wildflower On Pointe iPhone 14 Case ($35)
If your teen loves ballet, they'll want a pretty-in-pink ballet case for their new iPhone.
Snif Ditch Plains Candle ($44)
Inspired by a day at the beach in Montauk's Ditch Plains, this candle will hold summer-lovers over until June.
Casetify Custom Phone Charm ($42)
They'll never lose their phone (fingers crossed) with a charm that can be customized with up to six letters.
West & Arrow LED Flexible RGB Strip Lights ($17+)
With 20 preset colors and seven different effects, this USB-powered strip light is easily customized. And with a peel-and-stick back, setup is a cinch.
Hatch Restore ($130)
This sunrise alarm clock lets you customize your bedtime and wake-up routines with 22 colors and a sound library that has music, white noise, guided meditations, and more.
Pink Floyd London Tour T-Shirt Dress ($39+)
What is nostalgia for a time before you were born called? A Pink Floyd T-shirt with artwork from its 1966 tour.
Baggu Crew Sock ($14)
Made from bamboo rayon, these soft, stretchy socks will add a fun pop to any outfit.
Jones Road Miracle Balm ($38)
Perfect for a no-makeup makeup look, Miracle Balm's magic is in its light-reflecting abilities. Use it on cheeks, lips, and eyelids — anywhere, really.
Urban Outfitters Icon Book Light ($20)
Ideal for anyone with a roommate, this cute reading light also comes in frog and flower shapes.
Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag ($58)
Made with soft and cozy fleece, this crossbody bag is perfect for winter.
Chunks Checker Claw in Black/White ($18)
A 3.5-inch hair claw can hold some of the longest, thickest strands.
Ana Luisa Venus ($55)
With a .8-inch diameter, these 14k gold-on-brass hoops with titanium backs are just the right size.
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie ($20)
A cuffed beanie is a classic you can't really go wrong with.
Copic Alcohol Sketch Marker Set ($75)
Considering these markers are refillable and compatible with Copic's Air Brush system, they make a gift that lasts.
Polaroid Hi·Print 2x3 Starter Set ($130)
This Polaroid starter set comes with a pocket-size printer and 20 sheets of 2x3 photo-ready papers.
BoxLunch x Sanrio Hello Kitty Mood Light ($25)
A Hello Kitty battery-operated light manages to make darkness cute.
Aerie Oversized Cozy Cardigan ($78)
Fuzzy and oversized — is there a better way to sweater?
Am I Overthinking This? A Journal ($15)
Overthinking is a great teenage pastime. Give them a place to do it.
Princess Polly Henderson Crossbody Bag ($36)
This faux leather bag comes with an adjustable and removable crossbody strap, but regardless of how it's worn, it'll bring a pop of green.
Pleasing Shroom Bloom Set ($65)
This mushroom-inspired nail polish set comes in pale green, mushroom beige, bright red, and sheer holographic — not to mention the cutest containers.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Color ($65)
A teen classic, these special-edition Chuck Taylors come in desert-inspired colors.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con L/R ($80)
Compatible with Nintendo Switch consoles, Joy-Con controllers can be used separately in each hand or together as one game controller.
Sculpd Pottery Kit With Paint Set, Floral Tones ($89)
Crafters can explore pottery with a kit that comes with air-dry clay, carving and shaping tools, floral-toned paint, and everything else they'll need to get started.
Valfe Celstia Libra Candle ($28)The Libra candle is vanilla-lavender, but each sign's candle comes with its own scent and design.
Terrain Ceramic Base Terrarium ($48)
Air plants, succulents, and other greens thrive in this mini terrarium/candle holder. But maybe a fake candle is best?
Glow Recipe Pore Care Kit ($85)
Together these three products — a toner, serum, and mask — can clear congested pores for clearer skin.
Carley Sheehy DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit ($34)
DIY mochi with a kit that lets you freeform flavors with whatever you have on hand, though it comes with matcha and cocoa powder. And it probably goes without saying, but ice cream is not included!
